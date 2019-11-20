A celebrity entering the wild and going off the grid isn't an entirely new idea, but Zac Efron's new show Killing Zac Efron is putting a new twist on the genre. The adventure series is coming to Quibi, an upcoming mobile streaming platform set to launch on April 6, 2020, and will see the actor left to his own devices not for a few nights, not for a week, but for almost an entire month. And, given the title, it definitely won't be an easy few weeks.

The show will follow Efron into the jungles of a remote island, where he'll go off the grid for 21 days. He'll only have basic gear, a guide partner, and "the will to survive" with him, according to a press release obtained by Bustle. The Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile actor is pumped for the adventures series. "I tend to thrive under extreme circumstances and seek out opportunities that challenge me on every level," he said in statement. "I am excited to explore any uncharted territory and discover what unexpected adventure awaits!"

This isn't the first time Efron has gone off the grid. He appeared in the 2014 premiere of Running Wild With Bear Grylls, where they embarked on a two-day journey through the Catskills. Efron even jumped out of a helicopter with little to no training on the show. Grylls described Efron to People in 2014 as someone who is "willing to try anything." He also added about the actor, "Zac is about the most enthusiastic guy you'll ever meet."

Efron also already has a show called Off the Grid on his very own YouTube channel, in which he shares his many adventures with his best friend and brother, Dylan Efron. They travel the world and explore different places, all while getting out of their comfort zones. New episodes don't appear to be posted on any set schedule, but so far, the brothers have explored Mammoth Lakes, California, a "secret fishing hole" in Los Angeles, Park City, Utah, and Death Valley in the Mojave Desert.

Efron also shares many of his travels on Instagram. He loves to explore and try new things. Like he said in his first Off the Grid episode, "Getting out and experiencing the wild, stepping out of your comfort zone, it's cool, it helps you grow as a person." Well, his new adventure series is definitely going to do just that — and hopefully it doesn't actually kill him in the process.