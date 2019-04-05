Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid may not be an item anymore, but they'll always be there to defend one another when they get mixed up in a bit of drama. On April 4, Zayn Malik defended Gigi Hadid on Twitter following some miscommunication about one of his previous messages on the social media site, as Us Weekly noted. And his tweets clarify that there's really no bad blood between the exes.

On April 3, Malik posted some vague messages on Twitter, including, "How about you all go f*ck yourselves with your irrelevant b*llsh*t" and "And you aren't the person you said you were." Now, it's unclear who or what those tweets were directed toward. But, some, apparently, wondering whether they were about his ex-girlfriend, Hadid. But, on April 4, Malik continued on his expletive-laden tweeting track to set the record straight. He clarified, in a Twitter thread:

“To any dumb f*ck out there that wants to make they’re own stories up … My tweet was not about @GiGiHadid so leave her the f*ck alone She is the most amazing woman I’ve ever known."

Before anyone wants to start up any unnecessary drama between Malik and Hadid, you might want to take a look at the "Pillowtalk" singer's passionate tweets. Not only do they clear up any confusion about what his previous messages meant, but they also showcased that he has nothing but kind words to say about his ex.

Malik's passionate tweet spree didn't stop there. He continued to say that the supermodel "does nothing but love and support me when lord knows I don’t deserve it." He didn't have anything kind to say to those spreading rumors, though, as he added, "So if you have anything to say @ me and I’ll put you the f*ck straight," and ended the thread with, "If you know nothing shut your f*cking mouth.”

Interestingly, just as Malik was setting the record straight on his own Twitter account, Hadid was also clearing up some rumors about herself on the social media site. On April 3, ELLE reported that the model responded to speculation that she was dating Selena Gomez's ex Samuel Krost, after several outlets apparently linked the two together.

But, Hadid cleared up the whole situation, explaining that people shouldn't jump to conclusions just because she's seen hanging out with one of her male friends. She wrote:

"If you outlets are going to continue writing bs headlines every time I’m seen with a friend of the male gender then there’s gunna be a lot of unneeded confusion."

Of course, Hadid was most recently linked to Malik, whom she dated on and off from 2015 to early 2019. Although, in January, it was reported that the pair had split, according to Us Weekly. "They're done," a source told the publication, “They could get back together, but it’s over for now.”Most recently, in late March, Us Weekly reported that Hadid was "very single" despite Malik's love-filled tweets about her. So, it doesn't look like the on-again, off-again couple is "on" at the moment.

Even though Hadid and Malik aren't an item right now, it's easy to see that there are no hard feelings between the former lovebirds. And, coincidentally enough, it's also apparent that they're on the same page when it comes to passionately dispelling any negative rumors about themselves.