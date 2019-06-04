You know how some people say that you'll find love when you least expect to? Well, that's basically what happened to one lucky star, who most definitely wasn't looking for a relationship when she met her man. During a recent interview with British Vogue (as reported by E! News), Zoë Kravitz explained how she met her fiancé, and the whole thing was pretty hilariously chill and super relatable.

Let's be honest: When it comes to relationships, there are going to be times when you just ... well, when you just want something casual. Like, super casual. Like, when you have certain, ahem, needs that need to be met. *Wink wink, nudge nudge* And hey — as long as everyone involved is on the same page in terms of managing expectations, there's absolutely nothing wrong with that, right?

That's pretty much where Kravitz was at when she first met her now-fiancé, Karl Glusman, through mutual friends. "I love that [how we met] wasn't on an app and that it wasn't on a movie set," Kravitz told British Vogue. "My friend knew that I wanted to meet someone — not even to get serious, I think just to get laid, to be completely honest with you — and he brought Karl."

First of all, that's hilarious, and the fact that she was willing to be so candid about the whole situation is truly refreshing. "My friend knew that I wanted to meet someone ... I think just to get laid" — love it. No shame in her game.

Kravitz then went on to admit that after she was introduced to Glusman, "I instantly felt something — then he turned around and started talking to the blonde girl next to him and I was like, 'Wait, what?'" she told the outlet. "But he later told me that he was just nervous." Oh, OK, phew.

This isn't the first time Kravitz opened up about the beginnings of her relationship with Glusman. During an interview with Rolling Stone back in October 2018, the Big Little Lies star admitted that when they met that night at the bar, at one point, she went outside and pretended to be on her phone. Glusman wandered outside as well, which is when Kravitz invited him over, they ended up making out, and have basically been together ever since.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Flash-forward to now, and there've been rumors that the couple — who got engaged nearly a year before Kravitz first shared the news with Rolling Stone — has officially tied the knot. A few weeks back, a source for Us Weekly said that Kravitz and Glusman are already "legally married," but that they're planning on having a traditional ceremony in France this summer. (Bustle reached out to Kravitz and Glusman's reps for comment at the time, but did not hear back.)

Regardless of whether or not they've gotten hitched, they're clearly super happy together. And to think that it all started because Kravitz just wanted to get laid — maybe there's hope for the rest of us after all.