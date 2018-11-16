It's getting to that exact point when the mid-month slump officially hits. You can barely remember last payday, and the next one seems unfairly far away and out of reach. If you're feeling a little miserable, buying yourself a little beauty treat can be the perfect pick-me-up — and it won't break the bank. These new beauty products, including Zoeva's Christmas palette, will do the job nicely.

From skincare to makeup, this week is definitely not short of exciting new launches. My favourite ethical, clean body care company Soap Co. has a brand new range, which is as irresistible as ever, while industry giant Paula's Choice just launched a brand new moisturiser that'll protect skin from pollution, flood the complexion with antioxidants, and make you glow like never before.

Makeup-wise, there's a lot to make your eyeshadow pop. Marc Jacobs has a Christmassy range of single glitter eyeshadows, and Zoeva's purse-friendly six shadow palette is beautiful as well as affordable. And if you need something to apply all this with, it might be time to pre-order makeup artist Jillian Dempsey's genius new makeup brush, which is versatile and effective.

Keep scrolling to read more about this week's coolest new beauty buys.

Soap Co. Mulberry & Amber Body Wash £19 Soap Co. The Soap Co.'s socially committed approach to beauty ("80 percent of [staff] are blind disabled or otherwise disadvantaged," their website states) is the first thing that catches your attention about the brand. Then you give their products a sniff and fall in love all over again. The brand's new Mulberry & Amber line is warm and comforting, and features a body wash, body lotion, hand wash, and hand lotion.

Kiko Sparkling Holiday Metallic Highlighter £12.90 Kiko Kiko's Christmas 2018 range this year focuses on sparkling glitters, gorgeous gold hues, and party-ready pieces. The best has to be the powder metallic highlighter, which comes in two shades. My favourite is Paint It Gold, which'll have all your friends asking what you're wearing.

Paula's Choice Defence Essential Glow Moisturizer SPF30 £29 Look Fantastic Anything with the word "glow" in it instantly pulls me in, and this moisturiser from skincare giant Paula's Choice doesn't disappoint. The formula contains a number of antioxidants and anti-pollution factors to boost skin and protect from environmental aggressors. It's the perfect pre-makeup lotion as it leaves a noticeable glow and a brighter complexion.

Zoeva Spice of Life Voyager Eyeshadow Palette £12 Selfridges Want a Christmassy eyeshadow palette but don't want to spend the earth? This six-shade palette from Zoeva gives you everything you need and more, with three matte shades and three shimmers. Swipe on "The Flavor" for the ultimate gold gilded eyes.

Jillian Dempsey Mini Fan Brush £20.50 Beauty Mart Love eyeshadow but find it a challenge to apply? This little fan brush will solve all your woes. The ultimate blender, this is great for other makeup application such as highlighter and for smudging out eyeliner. A great versatile addition to your makeup tools.

Now go forth and treat yourself.