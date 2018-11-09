This week has been all about Christmas launches and reformulations. With festivities just around the corner, it's just about time to start searching for the perfect present for your loved ones (or just for yourself). Any of these brand new beauty products would make for a lovely gift, so get stuck in,

First up this week, Glossier (the millennial brand of the year) has reformulated its bestselling sheer matte lipstick, which comes in six wearable shades from a bold red to a deep berry and a peachy-toned nude. Next, classic candle brand Charles Farris has a new candle out that looks almost as good as it smells, while there's a new pillow spray on the scene from Mauli that's sure to lull you into the deepest, cosiest sleep of your life. Liz Earle's iconic Cleanse & Polish cleanser has been given a festive spin and smells better than ever before, and there's new metallic, creamy kohl pencils from Tom Ford that actually aren't tooooo pricey.

In other beauty news this week, Charlotte Tilbury unveiled her Victoria's Secret backstage makeup look, which she described as the "angelic filter," Jen Atkin released her first Ouai scent and Larry King announced his haircare range, which will have sustainable packaging. And my favourite celebrity beauty news story right now? Ariana Grande has admitted that her signature high ponytail actually apparently gives her hell. In a tweet responding to fellow singer Camila Cabello (who asked how Grande always has a high pony without it hurting her), she wrote:

Now that's dedication to a lewk. Here's what's out this week that you need to get your hands on.

Glossier Generation G Lipsticks £14 Glossier Glossier has just unveiled its recently reformulated sheer matte lipsticks. With a slightly more pigmented finish and slick new packaging, the lipstick comes in six shades: Cake (a subtle peach), Crush (a hot raspberry pink), Like (a cool, light pink), Zip (a poppy red), Leo (a cocoa brown) and Jam (a deep berry).