6 People To Follow For All Your Georgia Senate Runoff Updates

Politics
Polls close at 7 p.m. ET.
On Jan. 5, Georgia voters will cast their ballots in a pair of U.S. Senate races, which ultimately will determine the chamber's partisan breakdown. To track voter turnout and news updates, follow these six Peach State heavy hitters.
The Washington Post/The Washington Post/Getty Images
In the last decade, the Georgia politician has worked to enfranchise her state's electorate and educate the public about voter suppression. (She's also been widely credited with helping President-elect Biden flip the state.)