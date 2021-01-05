Politics

6 People To Follow For All Your Georgia Senate Runoff Updates

Polls close at 7 p.m. ET.

Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images News/Getty Images
By Brianna Kovan

On Jan. 5, Georgia voters will cast their ballots in a pair of U.S. Senate races, which ultimately will determine the chamber's partisan breakdown. To track voter turnout and news updates, follow these six Peach State heavy hitters.

Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images News/Getty Images

The Washington Post/The Washington Post/Getty Images

1. Stacey Abrams

In the last decade, the Georgia politician has worked to enfranchise her state's electorate and educate the public about voter suppression. (She's also been widely credited with helping President-elect Biden flip the state.)

Tap