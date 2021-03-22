MENU
Take Action
12 Photos & Videos From #StopAsianHate Rallies This Weekend
People across the U.S. turned out to support AAPI communities.
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images News/Getty Images
By
Melanie Mignucci
March 22, 2021
MARK FELIX/AFP/Getty Images
Following a
mass shooting that killed eight people
, six of whom were Asian women, at three different spas across the Atlanta, GA, area on Mar. 16, people across the country
took to the streets to support AAPI communities
.
Getty Images
Tap
SEARCH
CLOSE
Entertainment
See All
TV & Movies
Books
Celebrity
Music
Streaming
Style
See All
Fashion
Beauty
Celebrity Style
The Beauty Boom
Wellness
See All
Health
Sex & Relationships
Self
Life
See All
Astrology
Tech
Food
Travel
Rule Breakers
Choose an edition:
US
/
UK
About
Archive
DMCA
Advertise
Terms
Privacy
Masthead
Editorial Standards
2021 Bustle Digital Group. All rights reserved.