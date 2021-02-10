Over the past year, racist rhetoric around the pandemic has inflamed anti-Asian violence across the country. After a fatal Jan. 30 attack on a Thai grandfather in San Francisco and a series of assaults against Asian American elders in Oakland's Chinatown on Jan. 31, many people are talking about how to support Asian American communities in the aftermath of racist attacks.

Hate crimes fueled by anti-Asian racism rose by 1,900% in New York after the start of the pandemic, according to the Queens Chronicle. The paper reported in September that from March to May 2020 alone, over 2,500 race-based incidents against Asian Americans were reported across the country. And while the most recent spate of violence in the Bay Area has been targeting elderly folks, the Stop AAPI Hate campaign found that one in six discriminatory incidents reported against Asian Americans since the pandemic began were committed against young people.

If you want to show solidarity, you can join AAPI-led efforts to combat anti-Asian racism. That can involve reporting racist incidents or donating to the families of Asian elders. Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders are less likely than other racial and ethnic groups in the U.S. to have access to needed mental health resources, according to a 2015 study, so you can make sure your friends and social media networks know how to access AAPI-specific mental health care. While you're at it, make sure you speak up when someone makes anti-Asian "jokes" about the pandemic, too.

These ways to support Asian American communities in the face of racist attacks are just a starting point, because taking care of each other is a must.

Report Anti-AAPI Racism The nonprofit and organizer coalition Stop AAPI Hate is requesting that people send information on anti-Asian violence across the country. The campaign has been collecting qualitative and quantitative data from across the country on what kinds of hate incidents are occurring, to whom (across age, gender, and background), and with what mental health impacts. "By gathering info," their site says, "we can push for better protection, educational resources, and policies that can put an end to this." You can fill out their anti-Asian racism reporting form in the language of your choice here.