Rule Breakers

8 Big Feminist Stories You Might Have Missed In July

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez continues to raise the bar, and she's not alone.

Samuel Corum/Getty Images News/Getty Images
By Brianna Kovan

With coronavirus spikes, unmarked police vans, and summer heat waves, July's been a real dang doozy. But between the headlines, feminist activists and leaders have pushed forward. Tap through for eight moments you may have missed.

1. Los Angeles is getting a professional women's soccer team.

On July 21, a string of A-list celebrities — Serena Williams, Natalie Portman, and Eva Longoria among them — announced themselves as investors of a new women's team, which will join the National Women's Soccer League in 2022. It'll be the first team owned almost entirely by women and will release its official name by year's end.

Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Tap