7 Feminist Wins From August, From Kamala Harris To Naomi Osaka

Rule Breakers
More women than ever are running for Congress. Does representation alone count as feminism?
In a month that felt both uncannily quick and a lot like Groundhog Day, August provided some big feminist wins. Tap through for moments of representational media and people bucking expectations.
On Aug. 11, Biden announced Harris as the Democratic candidate for vice president. She's the first Black woman and South Asian woman to be nominated for VP, and should they win in November, she'd be the first woman elected into the White House.