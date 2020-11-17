14 Women In The Running For Joe Biden’s Cabinet

In the coming weeks, Joe Biden will start announcing appointments to
his Cabinet, some of whose positions will require Senate approval. His team is reportedly hard at work putting together a shortlist of contenders to head each department in the executive branch, and CNN reports that some names could be announced around Thanksgiving.
Appeasing a
heavily divided country by way of Cabinet picks is no small task. His cohort will likely be more diverse than his predecessor's, as Trump's Cabinet was the most white and male since Reagan's. If he nominates 50% women, as recommended by the Washington's Post's Monica Hesse, he would best both Presidents Obama and George W. Bush, whose cabinets had seven and five women, respectively. (The Cabinet traditionally includes the vice president and 15 heads of departments.)
His prior work sets him up for gender parity. After the police killing of George Floyd, Biden penned an op-ed for
USA Today, in which he called for more diversity in the presidential Cabinet. “Across the board — from our classrooms to our courtrooms to the president’s Cabinet — we have to make sure that our leadership and our institutions actually look like America,” he wrote in June . Here are some of the women rumored to be on his shortlist.
1
Karen Bass, Secretary of Health and Human Services
Drew Angerer/Getty Images News/Getty Images
2
Keisha Lance Bottoms, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development
Paras Griffin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
3
Val Demings, Secretary of Homeland Security
MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images
Before serving as a Florida congresswoman, the former Orlando police chief had a
27-year career in law enforcement. In the House, Demings — another VP contender — has served on several committees and caucuses related to security and intelligence.
4
Tammy Duckworth, Secretary of Defense
KEVIN DIETSCH/AFP/Getty Images
Sen. Duckworth is an Army veteran who served in the Iraq War. In addition to her combat experience, the Illinois congresswoman is a longtime
advocate for veterans affairs. (Like the women above, she was also on Biden’s list of potential running mates.) If nominated, she’d be the first Thai American in the Cabinet and the first woman to serve as secretary of defense.
5
Michèle A. Flournoy, Secretary of Defense
Flournoy is a Washington D.C. mainstay, having served as deputy assistant secretary of defense under President Bill Clinton and as under secretary of defense for policy under President Obama. (In the latter role, she was the
highest-ranking woman in the Pentagon.) If nominated, which The New York Times sees as likely, the Harvard alumna would be the first woman to serve as secretary of defense.
6
Lily Eskelsen García, Secretary of Education
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc./Getty Images
7
Deb Haaland, Secretary of the Interior
Jemal Countess/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
When she was elected to the House in 2018, the Arizona representative became one of the
first Native American women elected to Congress. Haaland, who's already told the Huffington Post that she’d gladly take the role if offered, is the vice chairwoman of the House of Natural Resources Committee. The Department of the Interior oversees land conservation and heritage programs. "The symbolism alone, yes, it’s profound,” she told the Huffington Post about the significance of an Indigenous woman in such a role.
8
Avril Haines, CIA Director
Win McNamee/Getty Images News/Getty Images
9
Heidi Heitkamp, Secretary of Agriculture
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc./Getty Images
10
Amy Klobuchar, Secretary of Agriculture
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc./Getty Images
11
Susan Rice, Secretary of State
Win McNamee/Getty Images News/Getty Images
Rice is a
leading contender to be Biden’s secretary of state, having also been on his VP shortlist. She was a national security adviser for President Obama, and is considered an experienced diplomat and an expert on foreign policy. (Her involvement in the 2012 Benghazi tragedy, in which four Americans were killed, could invite scrutiny to the pick.)
12
Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, Secretary of Energy
SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images
During the Obama administration, Sherwood-Randall served as deputy secretary of energy, a step up from
previous White House roles in the Obama and Clinton administrations, such as an adviser on weapons of mass destruction and arms control, and a deputy assistant secretary of defense. She knows Biden well, having been his chief adviser on foreign and defense policy right out of grad school at Oxford University, where she was a Rhodes Scholar.
13
Elizabeth Warren, Secretary of the Treasury
MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images/MediaNews Group/Getty Images
It’s no surprise that Sen. Warren, a progressive favorite who ran against Biden for the Democratic nomination, is a Cabinet prospect. Politico reports that Warren, a staunch advocate for economic equality,
wants the job, in part because it would allow her to implement some of the economic reform she campaigned on during her presidential bid.
14
Sally Yates, Attorney General
Boston Globe/Boston Globe/Getty Images