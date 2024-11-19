The 16 Coolest Tech Gifts To Snag For Your Loved Ones

Chances are, you keep your traditional tech — think laptops, smartphones, and TVs — relatively up-to-date. While ensuring your typical devices are up and running smoothly is a must, the holidays are a great time to get creative and see what electronics can make your life easier, more fun, or a little more luxurious.

If lowering your screen time is one of your New Year’s resolutions, you can still shop the items below while sticking to that goal — there are no tablets and minimal screens here. The gifts in the guide can make hosting a breeze, set an ambiance in your home, upgrade your WFH vibe, or be trusty sidekicks during all of your travels throughout the year.

Looking for a big-ticket item for the tech-savvy fashion girly in your life? Designer AirPod accessories might be the move. Want a practical stocking stuffer you know your loved one will use all the time? A portable, rechargeable fan is a no-brainer. Not sure what to bring to your work white elephant gift exchange? Gloves that allow for easy scrolling will be inevitably sought after. No matter who is on your list, there’s something you can find that will speak to their interests without being basic.

Read on for the 16 best tech gifts to buy this year, including everything from a smart wallet to a mini photo printer.

1. Your Personal Bartender

You should spend more of your time outside of the kitchen when throwing a party. Shocking, right? With the Bartesian Cocktail Maker (think of a coffee machine that uses pods, but for boozy bevs) you can make a drink for everyone you’re hosting without worrying about measurements, ratios, or making sure you have all of the ingredients on hand. Someone wants a Cosmo while another wants an Old Fashioned? No problem — just insert the corresponding drink pod, choose your preferred drink strength, and let the machine do the work.

2. Breathe Easy

‘Tis the season for a scratchy throat, but it doesn’t have to be. Invest in a humidifier to keep your air pristine for relieving cold and flu symptoms, ensuring your skin and hair don’t dry out in the chillier months, and so much more. This bundle from Canopy comes with replacement filters, aromatherapy scents from Ashley Tisdale’s Frenshe brand, and the dishwasher-safe, mold-prohibiting humidifier reviewers love.

3. Light Up A Room

A movie marathon already has a cozy winter vibe, but adding some smart light strips behind your TV, like all those videos you’ve probably seen on TikTok, will take it to a whole new level. These lights are compatible with the Roku app and sync up to whatever you’re watching to create the perfect ambiance. Choose between 16 feet and 32 feet depending on how much lighting you need, and simply peel and stick them wherever you please.

4. Stay Cool

Though it may not seem like the most glamorous gift, sometimes practicality trumps all. This rechargeable fan can be folded into a compact size and stuffed into your daily tote when you need to feel a breeze. Or, if you want to dry your setting spray like a true makeup guru, keep it in your beauty drawer for all of your GRWM moments. With four modes and a place for a strap to be attached, you’ll never be overwhelmed by the heat of the moment again.

5. Tech-Friendly Accessories

Stay connected with these Lululemon gloves made with conductive yarn so you can scroll or snap pics while keeping toasty. Available in a deep maroon or classic black, these babies are great for winter strolls, cold-day outdoor workouts, or quick errands where you want to remain cozy while still being able to answer your texts.

6. A Fan-Favorite Subscription

Consider this the gift that keeps on giving. Rather than a one-off present, surprise your friend or loved one with a year-long subscription to one of their favorite creators on Patreon. If they’re always sending you YouTube videos or their Spotify Wrapped is stacked with podcasts, see if their favorite influencers or tastemakers offer exclusive content on Patreon. Prices vary depending on the creator, but the gift of special episodes and videos will not go unappreciated.

7. A WFH Starter Pack

For those who work from home (or a coffee shop), packing up an office’s-worth of supplies in one bag can be hard. This portable kit comes with 18 essentials for all sorts of work — including a notepad, phone stand, microfiber cloth, password hint list, and more. Throw it in your tote when you’re on the go and rest assured anything you might need is on hand.

8. A Cozy Corpcore Must-Have

If you’re currently working in a hybrid model and can’t quite commit to buying a full-on desk for your days at home, this lap desk is an excellent option. Made with a comfy sherpa and a hard wooden top with storage, you can pop a squat and work from your couch, floor, or bed — nobody needs to know.

9. A Hard-To-Lose Wallet

If you recite “phone, keys, wallet” before you leave the house, this Apple wallet with “Find My” compatibility is a perfect purchase. The cardholder stays attached to iPhones via MagSafe, and will also be accessible through the “Find My” app, so you’ll be notified if you leave it behind anywhere and can ping it if you misplace it. Convenience at its best.

10. An AirPod Bag Chain

Jane Birkin-ifying your purse is all the rage online right now, which means accessorizing your bags with sparkly chains, clip-on accessories, and dangly trinkets is officially in style. For a useful take on the trend, this Cuyana AirPods case in a luxe croc design can be clipped onto your purse for easy access — and it looks effortlessly chic.

11. A Travel Toothbrush Cleaner

You may not think to bring a toothbrush sanitizer on your vacations, but MONDANO’s creation will make you reconsider. This cover can easily clip onto your toothbrush and uses UV-C to clean your brush with 99.9% effectiveness. It’ll get the job done in just three minutes, but the peace of mind it’ll give you is timeless.

12. For The Jetsetter

Whether you (or the lucky person on your shopping list) have travel plans for the holiday season or the new year in general, a universal power adapter is a necessity for every jetsetter. This version from TUMI works in over 150 different countries and charges your devices quickly so you can spend less time plugged in at the hotel and more time out exploring.

13. A Selfie-Friendly Phone Case

Yes, .5 selfies aren’t going anywhere. The quirky perspective shot is great for snapping big group photos but can be hard to master if you’re not as tech-savvy as some Gen Alpha queens. With this mirrored Casetify case, though, you can get the best angle every time. Plus, having a mirror on the back of your phone is the 2020s equivalent to a bougie vintage compact — great for reapplying your favorite lip combo, powdering your nose, and checking on your mug while out and about.

14. Mini Printer For IRL Pics

When was the last time you printed out photos and held them in your hand? If it’s been a while, this Instax Mini Link 2 can change that. Connect the printer to your phone via the corresponding app, load up on the film, and use the memories for your scrapbooking or junk journaling needs.

15. An AirPod Statement Piece

You can make your AirPods seem like an intentional part of your look with the Mara Paris pod cuff. It connects to your earbuds and hooks delicately around your lobes to look like the coolest earring ever. Choose between silver ($258) or gold ($517) and be ready for all the “oohs” and “ahs” that come your way.

16. A Neat White Noise Machine

Don’t let loud neighbors or eerie silence stop you from getting a good night's sleep. Instead, use a sound machine like this one that plays soothing wave noises on a timer to catch some much-deserved z’s. After all, even in the dead of winter, why not feel like you’re taking a relaxing nap on the beach?