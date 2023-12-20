Shopping

Elevate Your Loungewear Collection With These Silky GLOWMODE Styles

Discover tees and pants so soft, you’ll want to wear them everywhere.

Written by Marie Lodi
Courtesy: Glowmode

Workout aficionados and leisure queens share one common belief: Comfort is king. Whether you’re heading to HIIT class or gearing up for a Friday night in, clothes that feel good should take top priority in your closet. If you want to pick up a new loungewear item or revamp your athleisure drawer this season, GLOWMODE is the place to go. The brand’s Modal collection has tons of heavenly-soft pieces, and they’re so easy to wear. The line has everything you need to effortlessly go from a quick walk outdoors to your couch (while making you look stylish at the same time).

Long gone are the days of shapeless, baggy sweats. Even GLOWMODE’s oversized pieces, like hooded sweatshirts and wide-leg pants, will elevate your winter loungewear wardrobe to serious levels of cozy elegance. After you’ve ventured outside (just to show off your cute outfit, of course), you can plan for the ultimate night in. Put your phone away, order your favorite food, and tell your besties to come over. It’s going to be a good night in.

Ahead, see the eight top looks from GLOWMODE’s Modal line, and start planning your loungewear looks now.

TENCEL™ Modal Make Moves Relaxed Sports Tee
GLOWMODE
Workout gear undergoes just as much of a winter update as regular wardrobes do. Chilly weather will have you switching out your crop tops and tank tops for long-sleeve tees, like this one. Whether you’re going on a morning walk or heading to the gym, you’ll feel comfortable in this relaxed tee that’s easy to layer and made with the softest TENCEL™ Modal fabric.
Modal Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie (Light Grey)
GLOWMODE
Morning jogs and lazy weekends will get the same cozy treatment in this oversized hoodie. Wear it with leggings and lace-up sneakers to your early morning cardio bootcamp. (But beware: The buttery-soft Modal fabric will make you feel so relaxed, you’ll be tempted to stay in bed!)
Modal 1/4 Half Zip Adjustable Sweatshirt
GLOWMODE
Wear this to your next strength training session, and you’ll swear your workouts never looked as chic. The stand-up collar can be zipped up for a more structured look, or kept loose for a casual vibe. The hidden adjustable drawstring will give you a more fitted silhouette, too.
Modal Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie (Black)
GLOWMODE
This oversized hooded sweatshirt belongs in everyone’s closet. Whether you wear this with sweats, leggings, or jeans, you’ll be in comfort city, thanks to the lightweight and super soft Modal fabric. The roomy kangaroo pocket ensures ample space for your phone, gloves, snacks, and anything else you need for power walks (or movie marathons at home).
Modal Ready Set Drop Shoulder Sweatshirt With Thumbhole
GLOWMODE
This cropped sweatshirt is the ultimate style to throw on when you need to run a quick errand or take your dog out for a walk. With its dropped shoulder silhouette and teddy bear-soft Modal fabric, you’ll never want to take it off.
Modal Silk Touch Relaxed Lounge Pants (Blue)
GLOWMODE
Baggy old sweatpants, who? These wide-leg lounge pants represent the perfect combination of comfort and sophistication. Wear these with a crop top and a flannel shacket, and you’ll be ready for some serious at-home ‘me’ time.
Modal Golden Hour Straight Leg Pants With Side Pocket
GLOWMODE
Elevate your homebody uniform with these straight-leg pants. The adjustable drawstring ensures your ideal fit, while the convenient side pockets provide storage for your phone and keys, so you can go hands-free while lounging or on the go. For a cute and cozy look, pair the pants with a white spaghetti strap tank top, and layer it with the matching sweatshirt when you get cold.
Modal Silk Touch Relaxed Lounge Pants (Green)
GLOWMODE
It’s all in the name with these relaxed lounge pants. Once you put these on, you’ll want to clear your schedule for some straight up R&R. Wear them with a cropped T-shirt and platform sneakers for a cute ’90s-inspired look. It's a good thing it comes in multiple colors, too — the irresistibly soft fabric will make you want to start a whole collection.