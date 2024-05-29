Emily Ratajkowski Is The Only Person Who Could Make Me Want "Toe Ring" Sandals

Tory Burch’s new summer campaign dropped today, featuring Emily Ratajkowski in the brand’s limited edition Ice Cream Shop collection. Shot in Mexico City, the entire campaign is beautifully done, but one detail particularly caught my eye: She wore two different kinds of flat, toe-ring sandals, both black slip-ons and white slingbacks.

The model and bestselling author is now the latest celebrity to take on the toe-ring sandal trend (after Kylie Jenner that is), making the style a good contender for this season’s MVP.

Emily Ratajkowski’s Embellished Sandals

Metal hardware is definitely having its moment in shoes right now. The trend makes another appearance in Tory Burch’s black leather Jessa Sandal, a strappy shoe with gold hardware in the shape of a horse head. Who needs earrings when you can wear jewelry on your feet?

Ratajkowski was shot wearing the toe-ring sandals with a sheer, long-sleeve striped top. The understated look was just right, leaving the main focus on her slip-ons.

Oliver Hadlee Pearch

Slingbacked To Perfection

Ratajkowski also wore the Patos Sandal, which the brand describes as an “architectural take on a thong sandal.” First seen on the Spring ‘24 catwalk, the runway sample isn’t currently available for purchase.

In the campaign, she paired the summery shoes with a baby blue bag as well as a blue zebra print tank top and matching jacquard shorts.

Oliver Hadlee Pearch

Shop Emily Ratajkowski’s Toe-Ring Sandals

Now is your chance to get in on summer’s biggest shoe trend. You know if EmRata is wearing a certain look, it’s about to blow up.

See Ratajkowski’s exact picks below.