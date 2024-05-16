I wouldn’t consider sandals a revolutionary choice in footwear. But every year there seems to be a silhouette that takes the style-set by storm.

Take 2021, for example, when ankle-breaking platforms experienced a post-pandemic boom thanks to brands like Naked Wolfe and Versace. The following year, after a two decade hiatus, heeled thong designs from the early aughts worked their way back into the trend cycle. Meanwhile, the summer of 2023 was all about the caged fisherman options.

Up next? Toe-ring sandals.

Toe Ring Shoes Are All Over Runways

For Spring/Summer 2024, Cult Gaia sent a raffia version of its best-selling toe-ring ‘Sarina’ sandals down the catwalk with a fringed dress. Meanwhile, Proenza Schouler presented a daintier take on the trend. Made in red, black, and two-tone leather, the kitten heels have thin loop straps that wrap around the ankle, heel, and big toe.

Cult Gaia Spring/Summer 2024 Courtesy of Cult Gaia

Earlier this year, Simone Rocha showed a selection of luxe lucite sandals alongside her couture collection for Jean Paul Gaultier. Punctuated with a (literal) flashy pearl ring, the high-arch design comes in two different heights — both of which are clearly meant to lengthen the appearance of the models legs underneath longer hems.

The toe-ring detail peeking out from underneath was just an added bonus. Loewe designer Jonathan Anderson, however, took a different approach with a clunkier, much more durable option to be worn everyday.

Loewe Spring/Summer 2024 Courtesy of Loewe

It’s also worth mentioning that luxury fashion house The Row — founded by Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen — has been quietly creating toe-ring sandals for a few seasons now. While emerging brands like A.Emery and AMANU have made the detail as a reoccurring theme in their collections since the beginning.

Celebrities Are Obsessed

As an early purveyor of the trend, Kylie Jenner was photographed wearing the silhouette months before the shoes would appear on the market.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Back in October of 2023 Jenner was seen in the streets of Paris during fashion week, her daughter Stormy adorably in tow. She was dressed an all-white outfit from Sportmax’s Spring 2024 runway with a matching boot and sandal hybrid that features — yes, you guessed it — a toe-ring detail.

Pierre Suu/Getty Images

However, this wouldn’t be the last time that Jenner would experiment with the look. To jog your memory, the youngest sister in the Kar-Jenner family also wore Simone Rocha for JPG’s platform wedges to sit front row at the couture show in Paris months later, giving fans a glimpse at what’s to come.

If you needed further proof that toe-ring sandals are on track to be big this summer, Rosie Huntington Whitely has worn the toe-detailed sandals from her capsule collection with Italian shoe brand GIA BORGHINI on several different occasions.

Shop The Trend

When it comes to embracing the trend at home, there’s no need to go to same lengths as Jenner in order to pull it off. Thankfully, there are a wide selection of available for purchase on the market. Continue ahead for a editor-approved selection of toe-ring detailed sandals.