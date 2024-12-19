15 Gifts For Anyone Trying To Get The F*ck Outside In 2025

Not to be all “touch grass,” but so many of my problems are solved by getting out and into the fresh air. A brisk walk accompanied by some girly pop or a good podcast resets my brain like nothing else. That said, I’m always more likely to actually make it outside if the accessories, outerwear, and motivations align to create the perfect conditions for my bold adventure into the great outdoors.

And the below items, ranging from my go-to wireless headphones to the 2024 version of Princess Diana’s Warm & Wonderful knit, will actually get you the f*ck outside — and make ideal gifts for anyone looking to decrease their screen time in 2025. Even if your recipient isn’t especially hellbent on a very outdoorsy new year, most of these are excellent choices for anyone who even plans to leave their apartment in the coming months.

The Goal-Driven Activity

I am nothing if not a product of reward psychology, and the idea of filling this pocket-size workbook with the fruits of all my outdoor pursuits scratches a part of my brain that hasn’t been active since end of year report cards. Visitor centers in national parks across the U.S. (most major cities have at least one) offer a selection of stamps and stickers that you can add to your passport with every trip, so it’s basically a guaranteed way to get outside to explore the locale.

The Practical-Yet-Chic Footwear

If you want to convince someone that leaving house is at all worthwhile, buying them a pair of chic sneakers is a solid start. Hokas and Salomons are my go-to brands, but Merrell has been upping its lifestyle models of late. The Moab Speed 2 style features multiple colorways and is geared toward the “moderate” trails you’ll likely hit when escaping the city for an afternoon. For areas prone to bad weather, the brand also sells a waterproof model that wouldn’t look out of place on your morning commute.

The Reliable Lip Protector

Any drop in temperature spells trouble for my lips, so I like to have a lip balm or oil on hand 24/7. Oil-wise, Clarins’ Lip Comfort is the OG. It comes in a range of shades that are always buildable depending on how much color payoff you’re looking for, and it leaves your lips silky smooth without feeling too sticky.

The Quietly Functional Crossbody

I came across this brand when I was searching for an in-flight crossbody to store my passport, money, headphones, and God knows what else. It has more compartments than you could possibly need, meaning that each of your silly little walk essentials has its own pocket. Topologie also makes a larger crossbody that stores your water bottle, as well as a smaller one that’s perfect for just your cell phone and bank cards. Bag straps are sold separately, so you can customize your design and switch out colors depending on your outfit.

The Dopamine Dressing

Three-quarter zips make me claustrophobic, so I will always opt for a full-body zipper. Borg or sherpa fleece is my preference — they just look nicer — and brands like Uniqlo, Everlane, Damson Madder, and Alo all sell exceptional options. This cozy Rowing Blazers riff on Princess Diana’s iconic sheep knit is by far my favorite, and always brightens my mood on a wintertime walk.

The Creative Outlet

I’ve been lugging around a film camera for as long as I can remember and especially love to have it on hand when I head out and about in nature. It’s a perfect gift for someone looking to a) start a new hobby or b) reduce the number of duplicated images they’re storing in their camera roll. My favorite is the Minolta Riva Zoom 135 Ex, but any model in this range of point-and-shoots is a failsafe option. For film, I recommend Kodak’s Ultramax ISO 400 — it works just as well in low light situations as in the bright sun.

The Distraction Technique

These headphones have revolutionized my outdoor time. I get a bit twitchy walking on my own, so I like to have a podcast or playlist going, even if only in the background. The Open Ears mean I can hear my surroundings (safety first) while staying sufficiently distracted. They’ve also got exceptional battery life — I’ve gone weeks without charging — and stay firmly clipped on at all times, even during my most vigorous runs.