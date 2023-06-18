If You're Cheap, You're Gonna Love These Amazing Finds Under $20 On Amazon

If you’re cheap and you wear it as a badge of honor, you’re probably always on the lookout for things that can help save you even more money. Whether you’re searching for budget-friendly versions of the items you already buy, simple swaps that allow you to save time, or new additions that help keep the things you already own in tip-top shape, there’s something here for you on this list. Keep scrolling for amazing, wallet-conscious finds under $20 you’re sure to love.

1 A Gentle Stain Remover That’s Tough On Spots Hate Stains Co. Stain Remover for Clothes Amazon $8 See On Amazon This stain remover spray is budget-friendly and helps you save even more cash by rescuing clothes you might have had to toss otherwise. Also great for carpet and upholstery, it’s made without phosphates, sulfates, or chlorine, so it’s gentle enough to use around kids, too. Snag it in both spray and wipe formulations, so you always have it on hand.

2 These Clever Grippers That Keep Rugs From Lifting SlipToGrip Rug Corner Grippers (4-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Grab these cheap rug grippers, which come in a four-pack, to keep your rugs from curling up or sliding around. The circular discs adhere to your floor while the triangular corners attach to the rug — the hook-and-loop surface secures the two together. This way, you’ll be able to lift the rug to vacuum underneath it while ensuring it stays in place once you put it back down.

3 The Headband That Has Bluetooth Speakers Built Right In MUICOZY Bluetooth Headband Amazon $16 See On Amazon This Bluetooth headband is here to answer many of your common headphone woes. The soft, stretchy headband is sweat-proof, so you won’t have to deal with headphones shifting out of place as you work out. You can also pull it over your eyes to use it as a sleep mask at night, too — and to avoid pressure from earbuds digging into your ears as you snooze. Available colors: 9

4 These Large-Capacity Storage Bags That Are Perfect For Linens & Clothes ZOBER Jumbo Storage Bags (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you’re not sure what to do with out-of-season clothes or bedding, try these jumbo storage bags. They come two to a set, and feature clear plastic zip tops, so you can easily keep track of what you’ve packed away. They’re easy to maneuver, too, thanks to the handles on each side. Available colors: 2

5 A Pair Of Stretchy Gym Shorts With 2 Different Inseams SATINA Biker Shorts Amazon $18 See On Amazon These biker shorts offer up all the key features of reliable activewear. They’re made from a soft, stretchy, moisture-wicking spandex blend with two handy pockets and a secure high waistline. Choose from both 8-inch and 5-inch inseams, depending on how short you prefer to wear them. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Plus

6 This Meat Thermometer That Prevents Both Under-Cooking & Over-Cooking Kizen Waterproof Meat Thermometer Amazon $11 See On Amazon For cooking up expertly grilled meats, snag this budget-friendly digital thermometer. Not only does it have an IP67 waterproof rating, it also has an internal magnet, so it can be stored on a grill or fridge when not in use. The long probe ensures it can reach the center of even the biggest cuts of meat for an accurate reading in just two to four seconds.

7 The Popcorn Popper That Doubles As A Serving Bowl Popco Silicone Microwave Popcorn Popper Amazon $14 See On Amazon This silicone microwave popcorn popper couldn’t be simpler to use. Just add your kernels using one of the convenient interior measurement lines, cover it up with the included lid, and microwave — no butter or oil needed. You can eat it straight from the bowl, which also collapses flat for easy, compact storage. Available colors: 14

8 A Little Aerator Spout That Helps Wine Taste Even Better TenTen Labs Wine Aerator Pourer and Stopper Amazon $15 See On Amazon Bring the best out of your wine with this aerator pourer and stopper set. The aerator spout not only makes it easy to pour without dripping, but also helps maximize air exposure to infuse wine with oxygen — which will enhance the aroma and taste. The stopper ensures bottles stay fresher for longer after opening. Available colors: 4

9 These Flexible Spatulas That Won’t Scratch Your Pots & Pans M KITCHEN WORLD Silicone Spatula Set (4 Pieces) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Protect your nonstick cookware with this set of silicone spatulas, which are a true bargain. Available in colors like teal, red, and basic black, they’re heat-resistant up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit and feature easy-to-grip handles. In the set you’ll get a flat spatula, a spoon spatula, a small spatula, and a narrow jar-scraping spatula — so you’ll be outfitted for sautéing, flipping, frosting cupcakes, and getting the last bit out of that peanut butter jar. Available colors: 5

10 The Insulated Travel Mug With A Slim Profile FineDine Insulated Skinny Stainless Steel Tumbler Amazon $15 See On Amazon This skinny stainless steel tumbler is easy to hold and great for smaller cupholders. It comes with a flip-top lid, and thanks to its insulated construction, it can keep beverages hot for six hours or cold for 12 hours. It’s leakproof and shatter-resistant, and available in multiple colors and patterns, too. Available colors: 7

11 These Nonstick Mats That Help You Make Perfectly Spaced-Out Cookies HOTPOP Silicone Baking Mats (3-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Not only will these silicone baking mats prevent you from dirtying up your cookie sheets, they’ll also free you up from using extra butter and spray, since they’re naturally nonstick. They come three to a set and feature convenient spacing guidelines for baking cookies. Also perfect for mess-free roasting, they’re safe to use in temperatures up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit.

12 A Large-Display Alarm Clock That’s Also A Night Light HOUSBAY Digital Alarm Clock Amazon $20 See On Amazon Make displaying the time just a bit more fun with this digital alarm clock that has an oversize display for easy reading. The top panel glows, acting as a night light capable of displaying seven different colors. It even has a countdown function for timed workouts and cooking, as well as options for customizing the brightness and volume. Thanks to its backup battery, you won’t ever have to worry about sleeping through your alarm — even if the power goes out. Available colors: 6

13 These Ultra-Stretchy Leggings That Take The Guesswork Out Of Sizing SATINA High-Waisted Capri Leggings Amazon $15 See On Amazon Grab these capri leggings for workouts, errands, lounging, and more. With a high waist that helps deliver a secure fit, these leggings won’t require measuring or guesswork, since they feature one-size-fits-most sizing in both straight and plus options. Stretchy and ridiculously comfortable, the spandex leggings have earned more than 60,000 perfect five-star ratings Available sizes: one size & one size-plus

Available colors: 25

14 The Brushes That Turn Your Drill Into A Power Scrubber Holikme Drill Brush Power Scrubber (4-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon If you’re sick of scrubbing and cleaning surfaces by hand, add a little more power with this drill brush scrubber set. It comes with three brushes, including round, flat, and detail-size options, plus a bit adapter, so you can attach them to your existing drill and use its power to clean more efficiently. Choose from multiple styles that tackle everything from showers to stoves to outdoor grills. Available styles: 4

15 The Charming Decor That Gives Any Space Fun Lunar Vibes Moon Phase Wall Decor Hanging Garland Amazon $11 See On Amazon Spruce up your decor with this whimsical hanging garland that depicts the waxing and waning phases of the moon. Made with a rustic hammered-metal finish, it measures 34 inches long and is lightweight, making it suitable to hang on most walls. Available in silver and gold tones, it comes shipped in a charming linen bag that’s perfect for gifting. Available colors: 2

16 This Convenient Hanging Organizer That Adds Shelves To Your Closet ZOBER 10-Shelf Hanging Shoe Organizer Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you’re looking to add a little extra order to your closet, look no further than this hanging shoe organizer. It’s made from durable canvas and features 10 shelves, each of which can fit one sneaker or a set of sandals. Along the sides, there are a total of 10 mesh pockets for storing smaller accessories like socks, belts, or extra laces. Available colors: 4

17 An Eye Pencil & Lip Gloss Holder For Chic Makeup Storaage FAJ Lip Gloss Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon Turn your unruly makeup collection into tidy tabletop decor with this lip gloss organizer. Made from transparent acrylic, this organizer has slots for 27 tubes of lip gloss, and works well for liners and brow pencils, too. Since it’s just 3 inches high, it can fit securely in a drawer if you’d rather stash it out of sight.

18 The Surge-Protecting Outlet Extender With USB Ports QINLIANF USB Wall Charger Amazon $13 See On Amazon Need more plug-in space to keep up with all your devices and appliances that need to be powered up? Try this wall charger and outlet extender. It plugs into your existing wall socket and features five regular AC outlets, three USB ports, and one USB-C port. It also acts as a surge protector to keep everything safe while it’s plugged in.

19 These Clever Clips That Keep Cables Corralled OHill Cable Clips (16-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon If your power cords are constantly in a tangled mess, organize them with these ingenious cable clips. For an amazing price, you get 16 clips with slots for one, two, three, or five cords. They feature adhesive backing, so you can stick them in place on your desk or entertainment center. These handy accessories even prevent excessive bending of cables, which can otherwise lead to fraying over time.

20 The Clear Organizers That Keep Fridges & Pantries Tidy Utopia Home Pantry Organizers (8-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon You can actually keep your cabinets and fridge cleaner by using these stackable pantry organizers, which can help prevent messy spills by ensuring items stay upright. Plus, you can group items together to make it easier to find what you need, when you need it. Made from heavy-duty plastic, these organizers feature convenient handles at the front and back for easy maneuvering. The set comes with four large bins and four smaller bins. Available colors: 10

21 The Space-Saving Cleaning Tool Holder That Neatens Up Closets HYRIXDIRECT Mop and Broom Holder Amazon $12 See On Amazon This handy mop and broom holder is an excellent way to transform an unwieldy pile of cleaning tools into streamlined storage. It comes with the anchors and screws necessary for installation, and features five spring-loaded storage slots for larger tools like brooms and rakes, and six hooks for smaller items like dusters and gloves. Available colors and styles: 6

22 These Charming Rope Coasters That Come In Neutral Hues Mckanti Drink Coasters with Holder (8-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Snag these drink coasters made from rustic, wound cotton cord — the neutral earth tones blend in seamlessly with a variety of decors. The set comes with eight coasters, all of which fit snugly inside the included metal holder. The coasters are super absorbent, soaking up condensation to keep your coffee table blemish-free.

23 A Wall-Mounted Key & Mail Holder For When You’re Short On Space Rebee Vision Key and Mail Holder Amazon $14 See On Amazon Recruit unused wall space to store your odds and ends with this key and mail holder. It comes with the screws and anchors you’ll need to install it, and features a shelf for mail set against a backboard of faux wood panels that evokes a white picket fence — but you can also choose from options like glossy black and distressed blue. The brass-colored metal hooks give the whole piece an antique vibe. Available colors: 9

24 The Fitted Palazzo Pants With Roomy, Flared Bottoms Satina High-Waisted Palazzo Stretch Pants Amazon $20 See On Amazon These flared palazzo pants are stretchy enough for exercise but stylish enough for wearing out and about, all at a wallet-conscious price point. They feature a high-waist design with a stretchy, pull-on closure thanks to the spandex-blend fabric. These pants come in a range of bold patterns like paisley and plaid as well as solid colors. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 15

25 A Multifunctional Toothbrush Holder With All The Bells & Whistles iHave Toothbrush Holder Amazon $20 See On Amazon If your bathroom countertops are spilling over with products, try this toothbrush holder. It affixes to your wall with a suction mount and features an automatic toothpaste dispenser and two rinsing cups. There’s even space at the top for securing additional products, as well as a drawer at the bottom for stashing extra items. Available colors: 3

26 This Cushiony, Highly Rated Yoga Mat With A Handy Travel Strap Amazon Basics 0.5-Inch Yoga Mat Amazon $20 See On Amazon You don’t need to shell out big bucks for high-quality exercise equipment, and this yoga mat proves it. It’s scored an impressive 4.6-star rating after more than 80,000 reviewers have weighed in, thanks in part to its 0.5-inch thickness and plush feel. The included travel strap makes it easy to sling over your shoulder for yoga classes. Available colors: 5

27 The Color-Changing Smart Bulbs You Can Set To Music Vont Smart Light Bulbs (2-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Liven up your home lighting with these smart bulbs that come two to a pack. They pair with home assistants like Alexa, so you can customize them with a simple voice command, but you can also use the compatible mobile app to do things like dim the brightness and set them on a timer. Not only can they be powered up in a whopping 16 million colors, you can even set them to music mode, so that they sync to the rhythm of the beat.

28 A Net Of Enchanting Twinkle Lights For Your Yard echosari Solar-Powered Net Lights Amazon $15 See On Amazon For those looking to go above and beyond traditional string lights, try this net of fairy lights. Not only are they budget-friendly to begin with, but since they’re solar-powered, they’re easy on your electricity bill, too. Providing a warm white glow, the net measures 5 by 5 feet — drape it over a hedge or secure it to a fence. Available colors: 4

29 These Coordinated Toiletry Holders For A Matching Bathroom VITEVER Toiletries Holder (4-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Turn a messy collection of mismatched beauty products into a coordinated paradise with these apothecary jars. Since they’re made from plastic instead of glass, they’re both harder to break and more wallet-friendly. They each come with a bamboo lid featuring a cute round handle on the top.

30 This Stick-On Backlighting That Delivers A Home Theater Experience GHome Smart SL1 TV LED Backlight Amazon $10 See On Amazon Backlighting behind your TV is great for both reducing eyestrain and for creating a more dramatic, cinematic effect, and this LED strip delivers. It installs using adhesive tape on the back, and draws power directly from the USB port on your TV. Once in place, you can pair it with the app to select your colorscape, brightness, and more.

31 A Shelf That’s Perfect For Holding Devices While They Charge WALI Outlet Shelf Wall Holder Amazon $12 See On Amazon This wall socket shelf adds smart device storage where you need it most — above an outlet, so your Alexa, phone, or speaker can charge. This genius addition to your outlet comes in black and white, and the hollow hole at the top allows you to thread power cables through it, too. Available colors: 2

32 The Cleaning Goo That’s Both Nostalgic & Practical ColorCoral Universal Cleaning Gel Amazon $7 See On Amazon If you ever played with Play-Doh or slime as a kid, this cleaning gel might bring back some fun memories, but this time it serves a more helpful purpose for your adult life. You just press the gel into keyboards, air vents, and cupholders to pick up dust and debris that’s stuck in hard-to-reach places. It even has a refreshing lemon scent. Reuse it until it turns a dark shade.

33 These Budget-Friendly Faux Plants That Don’t Require Upkeep Der Rose Mini Artificial Potted Plants (4-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you’re not exactly known for your green thumb, consider this set of artificial potted plants. They offer the calming effect of greenery without the responsibility of actually keeping them alive. The set comes with four different varieties, including rosemary and eucalyptus, each in a chic white planter. You can even bend the branches to your desired shape.

34 An Uplifting Mirror Decal That Gives You A Little Pep Talk YYDESN You Look Amazing Mirror Decal Amazon $10 See On Amazon Start your day off on a note of positivity with this mirror decal that informs you of just how amazing you look, in a bouncy, cursive font. It measures 18 inches across, and the black lettering offers high contrast for easy legibility. If you ever want to remove it, the vinyl sticker peels right off.

35 A 4-Pack Of Tongue Cleaners For Super Fresh Breath Care Touch Tongue Cleaner (4-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Level up your dental hygiene routine with these tongue cleaners that go above and beyond your standard toothbrush. Each cleaner features pointed micro-bristles and a soft scraper that gently removes odor-causing germs and debris from the surface of your tongue. The ergonomic handles make them easy to use. The set comes with four — share them with household members, or swap them out whenever you need a fresh one.

36 This Useful Dryer Cleaning Kit That Can Actually Make Your Home Safer Holikme Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit Amazon $10 $9.95 See On Amazon Clogged dryer vents have the potential to cause house fires due to lint buildup, so use this dryer vent cleaner kit to keep things clear. The handy tool also ensures your dryer runs smoothly and efficiently, which can help decrease energy costs. The kit comes with a vacuum attachment hose that’s 3.5-feet long with a narrow lip, allowing you to get into hard-to-reach places where lint and dust may be collecting. The adapter, which fits most vacuums, comes included.

37 A Collection Of Dried Grasses That Make A Striking Floral Arrangement Alternative Der Rose Dried Pampas Grass Amazon $9 See On Amazon Fresh flowers are great, but they’re no match for this dried pampas grass which is both beautiful to look at and doesn’t require replacing. Each set comes with bundles of white and brown pampas, as well as reeds and bunny tails for a bouquet that’s bursting with texture and soothing neutral hues. Available styles: 3

38 This Derma Roller That Helps Improve Skin & Promote Hair Growth RoselynBoutique Derma Roller Amazon $8 See On Amazon Give your skin the TLC it deserves with this derma roller that uses tiny titanium steel spikes to refresh your complexion. It’s great for exfoliating away dead skin cells, smoothing texture, and helping facial products absorb more efficiently. And in fact, you can even use it on the scalp to help stimulate hair growth. It comes with a convenient storage case for stashing it away when not in use. Available colors: 2

39 A Unique Ceramic Vase For Livening Up Your Space Ryddelig Home Ceramic Vase Amazon $19 See On Amazon Why settle for ordinary when you can display your greenery or dried flowers in this unique ceramic vase instead? Made from porcelain, this vase has a dramatic hollowed-out center that’s both eye-catching and functional. The clean lines and simple shape add a modern, minimalist touch wherever you place it. Available colors: black, white

40 The Balancing Board That Adds A Challenge To Your Workouts Amazon Basics Wobble Balance Board Amazon $17 See On Amazon This balance board is here to ensure your workouts are just a bit more interesting... and more difficult, too. The wooden board features textured tape on top for traction, while the wobbly nub on the bottom challenges you to engage your muscles to maintain stability. Use it to level up planks and pushups, or stand on it to increase overall balance and target your glutes and thighs.

41 This Compact Caddy That Stores All Your Sink Essentials Kontoyo Kitchen Sink Caddy Amazon $15 See On Amazon Neaten up your waterlogged countertops with this kitchen sink caddy. Made from rustproof stainless steel with a glossy finish, this caddy measures 7 inches wide, ensuring there’s plenty of room for all your cleaning essentials. It even comes with a removable draining pan at the bottom to make it easier to clean. Available colors: 7

42 A 2-In-1 Butter Dish That Includes A Knife-Cradling Lid ALELION Butter Dish Amazon $16 See On Amazon A great way to get more for your money is to look for items that deliver bonus features, like this butter dish. The dish itself is made from luxe-looking porcelain ceramic, and the top is fashioned from acacia wood. The best part is the design of the lid, which features a groove that cradles an included butter knife that has an easy-to-grip handle and a wide blade for spreading. Available colors: 2

43 The Rotating Storage Rack That Puts Everything Within Reach Axtee Lazy Susan Amazon $17 See On Amazon Transform your counters with this lazy Susan, which rotates 360 degrees to ensure every item you need is easy to grab. Made with a chic wooden base and a high-contrast black iron rail, this spinning rack is sure to blend in with many different types of decor. It features grippy feet on the underside to keep it securely in place while you spin. Choose from four sizes and a handful of colors. Available colors: 5

44 This Longline Sports Bra That Comes In Lots Of Colors & Patterns Oalka Sports Bra Amazon $19 See On Amazon To save money, snag workout wear that doubles as casual attire, like this longline sports bra that’s cut like a cami top. Made from a spandex-nylon blend, this bra has plenty of stretch while also maintaining moisture-wicking and breathable qualities. The internal pads are removable, so you can enjoy customizable support. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 44

45 These Acne Patches That Help Protect Blemishes While They Heal Dots For Spots Acne Patches (20 Count) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Treat pimples without expensive, messy creams using these super helpful acne patches. Made from hydrocolloid, the patches help to dry out blemishes and reduce redness overnight. They also have the added benefit of shielding your zit, so you can’t pick at it (or introduce new germs as it heals).

46 The Practical Doorbell System That Doesn’t Require Any Extra Wiring SadoTech Wireless Doorbells (Set of 2) Amazon $20 See On Amazon This wireless doorbell system couldn’t be easier to install. Just attach the waterproof remote at your entry, and plug in the receivers wherever you’d like to hear an alert when someone pushes the button. There are 50 doorbell chimes you can choose from, set at your choice of one of four volumes. The included battery in the remote lasts for up to three years Available colors: 6

47 These Aromatherapy Discs That Turn Your Shower Into A Spa Cleverfy Shower Steamers (6 Count) Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you want a luxurious bathing experience but don’t have time for a bath, try adding these shower steamers into the mix. They work a bit like bath bombs, except you place them on the bottom of your shower away from direct water stream contact. They release soothing scents, ranging from lavender to eucalyptus to peppermint, all without damaging or staining your tile.

48 A Gentle Hairbrush That Detangles Without Tugging Crave Naturals Detangling Brush Amazon $12 See On Amazon Protect your hair from snagging and breakage by using this detangling brush that’s earned more than 50,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. Featuring slightly rounded, cone-shaped bristles of varying lengths, this brush helps to gently separate knots rather than tear through them. It’s safe to use on both wet and dry hair, and features an easy-to-grip ergonomic handle as well. Available colors: 8

49 The Handy Milk Frother That Lets You Whip Up Lattes At Home Bean Envy Milk Frother Amazon $15 See On Amazon Cut down on your coffee shop spending with this handheld milk frother. It’s battery-operated and uses a motorized whisk that clocks in at 19,000 rotations per minute to deliver frothy milk for coffee and tea in just seconds. You can even use it to aerate eggs or whip up sour cocktails. The frother comes with its own stainless steel stand for storage when not in use. Available colors: 6