There are only a few celebrity tastemakers that, in my opinion, can really pull off the “quiet luxury” trend. This includes Jennifer Lawrence, Sofia Richie Grainge, Laura Harrier, and the minimalist queen herself, Kendall Jenner. Jenner’s latest swimsuit campaign for all American brand Tommy Hilfiger is proof of exactly that.

Dressed in an under $100 ivory and navy blue one-piece, Jenner shows that you don’t need to spend a lot of money in order to achieve “stealth wealth” status. The campaign photo features the supermodel looking happy (and comfortable as ever) in a striped one-piece while laying on a lounge chair in a treelined backyard. I don’t know where exactly this spread was shot but it’s seriously transported me to a mansion in the Hamptons. It whispered “I’m-out-east-for-the-summer” and I’m here for it.

Kendall’s Old Money Suit

Jenner’s swimsuit, although not pricey in the slightest, was giving all of the luxurious feels.

The scoop-back one piece in question featured a square-neck by way of ivory spaghetti straps and navy blue clean lines. The subtle blue stripes were the preppy detail that we can come to expect from a heritage brand like Tommy Hilfiger. Jenner wore loose-fitted white trousers to anchor her classic poolside look.

Shop Kendall’s Look

Looking to host your own summer pool soiree? Jenner’s budget-friendly suit is available to shop below. You (and your wallet) can thank me later.