Summer is only days away and Kendall Jenner is already bringing the heat with her new Calzedonia Swim partnership. In a recent Instagram post, the supermodel kicked off beach season by sharing sizzling images from a shoot with the brand — and suddenly I’m feeling hyped for the sweltering days ahead.

Jenner, who has starred in countless swim campaigns, certainly seems to be in her element in this one, looking happy and right at home on a sunny Malibu beach. The photos reflect an ultra-mellow vibe with Jenner totally at ease in the sand. She even ditched her bikini top for a few of the sun-drenched snaps.

Kendall’s Bum-Bearing Bikini

In several images, Jenner lounges seaside, soaking up the sunshine in a chartreuse string-tie set (while lying on a matching green towel, of course). The top is a classic triangle silhouette, while the stringy bottoms have a cheeky fit. And while the cut itself is fairly standard, the bikini’s shiny satin fabric, not to mention the ruched texture and gold details, sets it apart. Really it’s the ultimate suit to wear when you want something that’ll stand out while you’re sun bathing — but doesn’t feel so specific to the season’s trends that you won’t want to wear it again. In short: It’s timeless, but not in a boring way.

Photo: Courtesy of Calzedonia

That Beach Glow

Photo: Courtesy of Calzedonia

On the beauty front, Jenner maintained an understated vibe. In the shots, her dark brown hair is styled in tousled beachy waves that fall just below her shoulders. She went for minimal makeup (just a touch of bronzer and a natural lip color), which allowed her radiant complexion to shine through. And we can’t ignore her sunkissed tan, which was so on point as well.

Shop The Look

Looking to scoop up Jenner’s eye-catching bikini? Good news, it’s under $100 for the set and is available in 5 colors (white, black, plum, lime, and baby blue).

While summer 2024 is just getting started, it’s al but certain we’ll be getting more bikini snaps from Jenner in the near future — and we say, keep ‘em coming.