What better way to add an exclamation point to your summer wardrobe than with an adorable statement bag? Luckily, there’s a wealth of options to choose from this season, thanks to launches from luxury players (Loewe and Hermès) and buzzy indie brands (JW Pei and Brandon Blackwood) alike.

From there, it’s just a matter of deciding whether you want to focus in on a bright hue, striking texture, or unexpected shape — if you’re feeling daring, all three. This summer’s market selection is full of rich, nature-inspired shades, such as sunshine yellow and sky blue. (Check them out on the Prada Galleria and Gucci Mini Jackie.)

Not a loud color person? Consider a fun texture like beachy raffia or woven leather. And when it comes to settling on the right shape for your needs, east-west bags, structured cases, and slouchy pouches all feel particularly fresh right now.

Pick any one of these trends to level up your summertime looks. Ahead, more bags worth toting.

Hello, Yellow

Prada bag.

If you’re looking for a vivid accent, sunny yellow is a smart place to start. Buttery hues have been blanketing the runways of mega houses like Bottega Veneta, Givenchy, and Louis Vuitton as of late; meanwhile, Queen Rihanna herself endorsed the color for her recent Fenty launch.

Go big with a Prada carryall or keep it compact with a mini Telfar puffer bag. Either way, the buttery shade is guaranteed to put a smile on your face.

Texture Time

Bottega Veneta bag.

Woven leather creates a luxe effect that feels simultaneously modern and timeless. Bottega Veneta’s signature woven handbags are a favorite of nearly every it girl out there (including Sofia Richie Grainge and Ayo Edebiri). Add in a soft pastel or vivid hue and you have your new hero piece.

It’s A Cinch

Loewe bag.

The clutch has been on the rise in recent seasons, characterized by a slouchy silhouette with a drawstring top. The trend’s leading lady has been Loewe’s fan-favorite Flamenco bag, but many other retailers have followed suit. Whatever style you go for, color choice is key: Turquoise, ivory, and bubblegum pink all read of-the-moment.

Fade Out

Chanel bag.

It’s no secret that saturated hues are a summer wardrobe’s best friend, so a super saturated ombré effect on your purse is a no-brainer. If you’re not ready to splurge on the Chanel beauty above, Kate Spade and Coach offer similar takes on the look.

Raffia Mafia

Celine bag.

The basket bag is undeniably a staple, but this season it comes in all forms — from slouchy shoulder bags to compact minis and functional totes. My personal favorite is Celine’s crossbody version, which features leather accents and their signature statement clasp. Even your simplest basics will feel fresh with a raffia sidekick.

Sky’s The Limit

Gucci bag.

Alongside butter yellow, crisp light blue is another shade of the summer. This soft hue was all over the Spring/Summer 2024 runways, but most notably Gucci and Ferragamo. Much like a pair of perfectly faded jeans, these baby blues go with pretty much everything.

East-West

Hermès bag.

This rectangular, 1950s-inspired silhouette is characterized by its oblong shape. In recent weeks, it has quickly becoming synonymous with dressing for sophistication, popping up on virtually every “quiet luxury” mood board. Hailey Bieber was an early adopter of look, and most recently, Katie Holmes got in on the trend.

Shape Up

Givenchy bag.

In recent seasons, the sculptural trend has been taking over jewelry, ready-to-wear, and now bags. Structured exteriors offer a playful update to smaller arm candy — whether it be a vanity case, box bag, or squared mini. Snag one of these shapely pieces for your summer night looks.

Barrel Roll

Louis Vuitton bag.

A rounded duffel shape is the newest unconventional silhouette to hit stands. The cylindrical look has been popping up via high fashion stalwarts, like Louis Vuitton and Saint Laurent, as well as youthful labels, including Coachtopia and Brandon Blackwood. Expect to see these tubelike bags all over your feed soon.

