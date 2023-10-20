10 Luxe But Affordable MOTF Styles You’ll Want To Wear All Season Long

Ask any style insider what the secret to cold-weather style is, and they’ll agree: layering. Not only are layers key to navigating unpredictably fluctuating temps, but they also provide endless combinations for mixing and matching for a truly personal expression of style. This season, you’ll want to find styles that will outlast the trends and cement your own status as a style insider.

Claim the pieces (and the title) at MOTF, where you can find an array of luxe and timeless knit silhouettes. From basic crewneck sweaters to color-printed skirts, there’s something in the brand’s Cashmere & Wool Collection FW23 for every aesthetic and every mood. Hit the town in a statement sweater inspired by nature or lounge about in a cozy 100 percent cashmere set. Throw on a jewel-toned coat for your morning coffee run, then peel down to a single knit as the day gets warmer. The brand’s curated assortment of wool and cashmere styles will keep you feeling and looking good, especially as the season progresses into colder weather.

The best part? MOTF’s Cashmere & Wool Collection FW23 is both luxurious and affordable, with most pieces retailing for under $100. You’ll find plenty of styles to max out your looks (and not your budget). From cashmere cardigans to wool-blend sweaters, MOTF has all the elegant essentials. Shop eight standout styles from the Cashmere & Wool Collection FW23 below.