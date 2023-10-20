Style

10 Luxe But Affordable MOTF Styles You’ll Want To Wear All Season Long

Shop cashmere cardigans, wool sweaters, and other high-end layers ahead.

Written by BDG Studios
MOTF

Ask any style insider what the secret to cold-weather style is, and they’ll agree: layering. Not only are layers key to navigating unpredictably fluctuating temps, but they also provide endless combinations for mixing and matching for a truly personal expression of style. This season, you’ll want to find styles that will outlast the trends and cement your own status as a style insider.

Claim the pieces (and the title) at MOTF, where you can find an array of luxe and timeless knit silhouettes. From basic crewneck sweaters to color-printed skirts, there’s something in the brand’s Cashmere & Wool Collection FW23 for every aesthetic and every mood. Hit the town in a statement sweater inspired by nature or lounge about in a cozy 100 percent cashmere set. Throw on a jewel-toned coat for your morning coffee run, then peel down to a single knit as the day gets warmer. The brand’s curated assortment of wool and cashmere styles will keep you feeling and looking good, especially as the season progresses into colder weather.

The best part? MOTF’s Cashmere & Wool Collection FW23 is both luxurious and affordable, with most pieces retailing for under $100. You’ll find plenty of styles to max out your looks (and not your budget). From cashmere cardigans to wool-blend sweaters, MOTF has all the elegant essentials. Shop eight standout styles from the Cashmere & Wool Collection FW23 below.

Wool-Blend Knit Sweater & Pants Set
A matching set can be a lifesaver when your styling priority is comfort. Style this knit duo for a casual outing with a trench coat and slip-on boots.
Belted Viscose-Blend Coat
Among a sea of tan and black coats, this jewel-toned option is sure to stand out. Let the coat steal the spotlight on your next dinner date by pairing it with dark-wash denim, a black knit top, and loafers.
Cashmere-Blend Twist Sweater
This season’s biggest trend is elevated basics, and this knit checks all the boxes. Style the cashmere-blend sweater with a plaid maxi skirt and sneakers to add some playfulness to your look.
Wool-Blend Floral Sweater
If you’re looking to incorporate color into your wardrobe this fall, start with this green floral-print sweater. Pair it with black trousers and ballet flats for days in the office.
Wool-Blend Knit Sweater & Pants Set
Your WFH sweatsuit just got replaced with this cozy gray set. Dress it up with a long trench coat, or pair it with your favorite slippers for a night in.
Wool-Blend Contrast Seam Sweater
This split-hem sweater makes quiet luxury anything but quiet. Its slim fit and colorblocked detailing will make it stand out amongst the other turtlenecks in your arsenal.
Wool-Blend Balloon Sleeve Sweater
A sweater that looks like a piece of art? Sign us up. Style it with a black midi skirt and knee-high boots.
Wool-Blend Floral Pattern Sweater
Consider this your comfort sweater. Throw it on with a pair of baggy jeans and kitten heels for moments when you want to be cozy but still look put-together.
Wool-Blend Cardigan
Everyone needs a staple cardigan for the cooler months. Wear it with the matching knit skirt for seamless styling.
Wool-Mixed Mock Neck Sweater
This isn’t your regular striped sweater. Take it out on the town with black leather pants and a metallic shoulder bag.