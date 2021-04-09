5 2000s-Inspired Pieces Everyone Is Buying Right Now

Since trends are inherently cyclical, that means it’s just about time for all your favorite 2000s fashion staples to come back with a polo shirt-wearing vengeance. While the battle over whether low rise jeans should be able to make a comeback rages on, there are plenty of styles from the era that have already resurfaced. Cargo pants are inching their way back into the fashion lexicon, hobo bags are getting modernized for the 2020s, and even flip-flop heels are back in style, as polarizing as they may be.

But, believe it or not, most of the 2000s trends making a comeback are actually kind of cute. Even if you swore you’d never rock a trucker hat or halter top again, these options just may have you convinced to rethink that stance.

As with any trend, the key is to rock it in moderation. Avoid mixing too many trends at once. While a trucker hat can be a playful addition to your everyday activewear ensemble, it might be a bit much if you were to wear, say, low rise jeans with a two polos layered on top of each other. My advice? Move slowly through fashion time travel, if you can.

Not sure where to start your search for some nostalgic, early 2000s finds? Ahead, check out 5 of the era’s top trends that you should be shopping for right now.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 Flip Flop Heels Logo thong mule 65mm Tom Ford $623 View product Remember when the heeled flip flop was literally everywhere? It’s back, this time with a more elevated feel, in a timeless cognac hue that’ll instantly dress up any ensemble.

2 Trucker Hats United Sweets Trucker Hat in Indigo Kerri Rosenthal $48 Add to cart Ashton Kutcher who? You’ll make the trucker hat cool again by rocking this number by Burberry, which features a summer-appropriate pink and black combo that’s perfect for poolside lounging.

3 Cargo Pants Sheila Cargo Trouser Filippa K $330 $132 View product Cargo pants, but with way fewer pockets this time around. The militaristic silhouette is as versatile as ever, ready to be seamlessly paired with a dressier blouse or simplified with a casual graphic tee.

4 Hobo Bags Staud Soft Moon Hobo Bag STAUD $408 $346.80 Add to cart Lauren Conrad would have definitely worn this bag on The Hills, complete with low rise jeans, layered tank tops, and oversized sunnies. In the present, it would work well with just about anything in your closet, from vibrant floral prints to classic neutral staples.