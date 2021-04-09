Shopping
5 2000s-Inspired Pieces Everyone Is Buying Right Now
Flip flop heels, trucker hats, and more.
Since trends are inherently cyclical, that means it’s just about time for all your favorite 2000s fashion staples to come back with a polo shirt-wearing vengeance. While the battle over whether low rise jeans should be able to make a comeback rages on, there are plenty of styles from the era that have already resurfaced. Cargo pants are inching their way back into the fashion lexicon, hobo bags are getting modernized for the 2020s, and even flip-flop heels are back in style, as polarizing as they may be.
But, believe it or not, most of the 2000s trends making a comeback are actually kind of cute. Even if you swore you’d never rock a trucker hat or halter top again, these options just may have you convinced to rethink that stance.
As with any trend, the key is to rock it in moderation. Avoid mixing too many trends at once. While a trucker hat can be a playful addition to your everyday activewear ensemble, it might be a bit much if you were to wear, say, low rise jeans with a two polos layered on top of each other. My advice? Move slowly through fashion time travel, if you can.
Not sure where to start your search for some nostalgic, early 2000s finds? Ahead, check out 5 of the era’s top trends that you should be shopping for right now.
