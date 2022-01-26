Resale shopping is one of the fastest growing retail market today. It is, of course, in part due to the push towards sustainability and recycling of styles, but also in part due to the resurgence of decades’ old fashion from the 1990s and 2000s. While there’s no shortage of reproductions from the era available via fast fashion, it’s never been easier to get the original pieces, straight from the vintage source.

It is a space that is even more accessible now that online shopping is at a peak, and vintage pieces from long since forgotten runway collections are so much more easily findable. It’s about the hunt, it’s about the score, it’s about the unique items that no one else will have but you.

One of the foremost online resellers is The Real Real. Its recently published report sheds valuable insight on the trends of the past year that will continue making waves into 2022. While some items are predictably always sought after, like Hermès bags, Rolex watches, Chanel flap bags, and more, there are also a few unexpected trends that are making a huge comeback in the retail space this year.

While Tiffany & Co. is forever popular, branded “Return to Tiffany” styles are coming back with a vengeance. Meanwhile, the rainbow-printed Louis Vuitton bags you remember from your youth are also on the rise; head-turning Gaultier prints are being purchased more and more, men are seeking traditional women’s styles from Bottega Veneta — the list goes on. Here are the most unexpected 2000s trends that are making a huge comeback this year, according to The Real Real.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. Tiffany & Co. “Return to Tiffany” Collection

Purchases of the Tiffany & Co. “Return to Tiffany” collection has gone up by 14% this past year, and still growing. Millennials who shopped for the collection in their youth are selling their pieces to Gen X shoppers who are striving for that early-aughts vibe they might not have taken advantage of at the time.

2. Louis Vuitton Multicolore Bags

Though Millennials had the opportunity to shop this colorful style when it was first popularized, it was the Gen X shoppers to snapped them up, likely because of the price point and their age decades ago. Now that the Gen X owners are finished with them, however, Millennials are buying them from their older stylish counterparts, with sales rising by 13% this past year.

3. Jean Paul Gaultier

Gaultier is known for its bold prints and unique patterns, which were very popular in the 2000s. Now they’re on the rise again, especially as retro trends come back, with sales of the designer going up by 70% in 2021.

4. Women’s Bottega Veneta Bags for Men

Not only are women borrowing from the men, but men are shopping women’s closets more and more. This past year, sales of women’s Bottega Veneta bags to men have gone up by 62%.

5. Logo Mania

Logo mania is still on the up and up, especially when it comes to Louis Vuitton’s Multi Pochette Accessories, which rose 13% in 2021.

6. Chanel Costume Jewelry

Though Chanel costume jewelry often carries with it a larger-than-life ‘80s vibe, The Real Real reports that pieces are currently selling for up to 234% of retail, which means that it’s certainly time to sell if you have a stash.

7. Fendi Baguette Bags

In all colors and materials, the Fendi Baguette bag was another major trend of the early-aughts that was popularized by everyone from Paris Hilton to the ladies of Sex and the City. Perhaps due to the resurgence of the generation’s style by the likes of Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and more, or appearances on television shows like And Just Like That, the bag style has experienced a 17% rise in sales this past year.