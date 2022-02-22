Beauty

The Best Beauty Moments From The 2022 Winter Olympics

These looks get tens across the board.

Here are the best makeup & hairstyles at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.
Lintao Zhang/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images
By Kui Mwai

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

The 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing are officially over, so let’s take a moment to appreciate the most epic hair and makeup moments. From Madison Chock’s makeup to Eileen Gu’s highlights, here are the talented athletes that served the best beauty looks.

Instagram/@chockolate02

Madison Chock’s Sparkle-Filled Smoky Eye

Sparkles for figure skating may not be particularly groundbreaking, but Madison Chock’s purple-meets-grey smokey eye with ash plum sparkles was a standout look.

