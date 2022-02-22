Beauty
These looks get tens across the board.
Richard Heathcote/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images
The 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing are officially over, so let’s take a moment to appreciate the most epic hair and makeup moments. From Madison Chock’s makeup to Eileen Gu’s highlights, here are the talented athletes that served the best beauty looks.
Sparkles for figure skating may not be particularly groundbreaking, but Madison Chock’s purple-meets-grey smokey eye with ash plum sparkles was a standout look.