32 Cheap & Comfortable Things That Go With Everything In Your Closet

Even if you have a fairly well-rounded wardrobe, sometimes you just need a few fresh pieces to sub in to fill any gaps that may arise, whether it's from a change of season or because you wore your go-to leggings straight into the ground. In those instances, you need a few cheap, comfortable items that go with just about everything in your closet. Stocking up on basics will have a noticeable impact on your day-to-day clothing options.

To get the most bang for your buck, look for pieces in a few neutral colors. Black will always be your friend because an all-black-everything look is perennially chic. You can also wear black as a grounding color that allows a statement top or bold pant to really shine. You might also consider shades of mauve that just as easily pair with black as they do a nude color palette. And, of course, gray never goes out of style.

From there, think about silhouettes. Maybe you already have high-waisted jeans and leggings on lock. Nab a few looser styles, like some harem or palazzo pants or a cozy jogger, to round out your collection. And if you feel like going sans pants, a midi skirt or a casual T-shirt dress will always be a worthy investment. A one-and-done jumpsuit, romper, or maxi dress can be dressed up or down easily as well.

With that in mind, it's time to shop for some affordable pieces you'll reach for day in and day out. All of the looks below cost less than $35 and Amazon reviewers can't stop raving about their versatility.

1 These Jeggings That Hold Their Shape Amazon Essentials Skinny Knit Jegging Amazon $21 See on Amazon These fan-favorite jeggings boast over 2,500 five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers who rave about their tailored good looks and superior comfort. A faux fly and belt loops dress up the casual style, but a high percentage of spandex in the soft cotton-poly blend means they feel like your favorite pair of leggings. A built-in panel along the stomach supports your core without feeling tight or restricting. "I love love love these pants," one fan swooned. "They go with everything and are so comfortable I want to wear them everyday! I usually wear premium denim but I am reaching for this now." Choose from three different inseams for a custom fit. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

2 A Perfectly Slouchy Top That Lives For Layering UGET Oversized Pullover Top Amazon $19 See on Amazon This lightweight sweater is gently oversized for a relaxed fit that's not too baggy. A drop shoulder and curving high-low hem adds to its casual appeal, but shoppers fell just as hard for the soft poly-spandex knit that is a touch see-through (though not sheer). "The fabric is nice and the knit is tight. It does not stretch out of shape while you are wearing it and I will admit to wearing it multiple times before washing," one big fan confessed. "GORGEOUS, comfortable, easy to wear and wash," another confirmed. Available colors: 23

Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

3 A 2-Pack Of V-Neck Tees With A Cult Following Amazon Essentials Short Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt (2-Pack) Amazon $19 See on Amazon These cotton T-shirts are blended with modal and spandex for a luxuriously soft knit that drapes so well. They're long enough to be worn tucked into jeans, and if you're on the hunt for a white t-shirt that isn't see-through, shoppers report this pick is that holy grail. "We wore them constantly and washed them almost daily," one reviewer wrote after a month in India. "After hand washing and wringing, we simply hung them on a hanger and they dried quickly and wrinkle-free. Even the ribbing around the neck kept it's shape!" With over 12,000 reviews, it's safe to say they're a closet staple. Available colors: 31

Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

4 This Breezy Jumpsuit That's So Comfortable PRETTYGARDEN V-Neck Short Sleeve Jumpsuit Amazon $30 See on Amazon An effortless jumpsuit feels perfectly cozy puttering around the house but throw on a pair of block-heeled sandals and some statement earrings, and you've got yourself an on-trend look for brunch. The faux wrap style is tacked in place to prevent wardrobe malfunctions, and a drawstring waist gently shapes the drapey cotton-poly blend. "I don't know if you can handle the genuine comfort you will find in this jumpsuit," one shopper wrote. "Cleaning out my closet to make ready for more of them." Best yet, it's available in both long-sleeve and short-sleeve styles. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

5 A Snuggly Pullover Sweatshirt That Feels Easy Like A Sunday Morning GADEWAKE Casual Color Block Sweatshirt Amazon $20 See on Amazon This cozy sweatshirt pairs perfectly with leggings and skinny jeans, but it's so comfy you may never leave the house. The slouchy style is cut long, and finished with heathered contrast trim in muted shades. "I can not tell you how SOFT this sweatshirt is," one reviewer wrote of its brushed poly-cotton knit. "The minute I took it out of the bag, I HAD to put it on," they added, and that it fit exactly as the picture promised. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

6 These Stylish Trousers With A Paper Bag Waist GRACE KARIN Cropped Paper Bag Waist Pants Amazon $26 See on Amazon These stylish ankle pants are super comfy, thanks to a hidden wide elastic band on their adorable ruffled paper bag waist, and endlessly versatile, too. They look just as good paired with a soft V-neck tee and messy bun on the weekends as they do styled for a night out with a button-down and stilettos. There are two deep patch pockets on the front, and its polyester spandex blend feels like a lightweight crepe. "So worth the buy! These pants are comfortable, beyond cute and go with everything," one fan praised — and over 3,000 five-star reviews agree. Available colors: 30

Available sizes: X-Small – 3X-Large

7 Some Chic Palazzo Pants That Might Even Replace Your Leggings Arolina Palazzo Pants Amazon $16 See on Amazon These lounge pants look high-style but feel like the most comfortable thing in the world. They have a sky-high waist that practically demands a crop top, and they're fitted through the hip to balance out the flowy leg. An ultra-stretchy polyester-spandex blend makes them feel light and silky and stretchy without feeling flimsy. Two faux welt pockets on the back dress up the unstructured style; pair them with a tank top if you're staying in, or a cute crop and some wedges if you're headed out. Available colors: 27

Available sizes: Small – 3X-Large

8 A Classic Sweater That Fits Perfectly Amazon Essentials Lightweight Crewneck Sweater Amazon $20 See on Amazon This capsule wardrobe staple pairs perfectly with distressed skinny jeans on the weekend and tucks into a pencil skirt without feeling bulky. It's woven from a lightweight cotton and modal blend with a hint of polyester for colorfastness — it's smooth with just enough warmth. The classic fit sweater is gently shaped through the waist and falls just to the hip. "The material is pleasant without being scratchy or hot, the colors are true to description, the size is accurate and relaxed. I would recommend giving this pretty, basic, sweater-shirt a try. You may be just as pleasantly surprised as I was," one shopper remarked. And you may find that you go back to snap it up in a few different colors since there are dozens to choose from. Available colors: 44

Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

9 These Versatile High-Waisted Yoga Joggers Dokotoo Joggers Amazon $24 See on Amazon Equipped with a high, fitted waist, seamed patch pockets, and split cuffs on the ankle, these comfy joggers make an elevated style statement. They look utterly fashionable with a statement shoe, and that polyester-spandex blend is thin and lightweight with just enough stretch so you know you'll be comfortable lounging. "They are soft and comfy, but the thing I like is the fit.... they actually fit like a dressier jogger instead of pajamas, which is a plus," one reviewer noted. They're also available in a more traditional jogger fit if you're looking for a more casual pair. Available colors: 25

Available sizes: Small – X-Large

10 Some Boho-Chic Harem Pants Ethically Made In Thailand Joob Joob Harem Pants Amazon $22 See on Amazon These dhoti-style yoga pants feature artisan details on the wide, hand-stitched smocked waist, and come with elastic ankle cuffs and a side pocket. They're woven from 100% rayon that feels soft and airy on your skin, although you'll want to hand wash this pair to help them keep their shape. "They are not only beautiful and unique, they are about as comfortable as comfortable can get," one shopper wrote. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: Small-Medium – Large-X-Large

11 The Peachskin Leggings With A Serious Fan Following Conceited Ultra Soft High Waisted Leggings Amazon $15 See on Amazon These buttery-soft leggings are brushed for ultimate softness with a velvety feel. The soft polyester-spandex blend is woven with four-way stretch and a wide three-inch yoga waistband that won't dig in or roll down. "I can only describe it like being cuddled in a soft blanket, yet breathable, yet feels like you’re not even wearing anything at all," one fan gushed, adding, "Hands down the best I’ve ever had in my life." In 20 colors and two different lengths (capri and full length), there's a pair to go with everything in your closet. Available options: 44

Available sizes: one size, plus size

12 The Stretchy Skinny Jeans You Can Score In So Many Washes Amazon Essentials Skinny Jeans Amazon $29 See on Amazon Available in three different inseams, these skinny jeans come in classic washes plus seasonal shades for a wardrobe staple you can count on all year round. "Stretchy enough to be comfortable but sturdy fabric and not baggy," one shopper wrote of their material. In a cotton-poly blend with a smidge more spandex, they feel nicely substantial with plenty of flexibility to move with you. "Some of the most comfortable pants that I own now," another reviewer added. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: 0 — 20

13 A Wildly Popular T-Shirt Dress For Any Occasion BTFBM Bodycon T-Shirt Dress Amazon $25 See on Amazon This day-to-night dress boasts more than 7,000 reviews from Amazon shoppers who rave that this pick is beautiful, versatile, and incredibly well-made. It features a gorgeous wrap skirt and subtle ruching on each side, in a slub jersey with tulip hem that makes it a winner with everything from sneakers to stilettos. What's more, the dress is double lined for zero show-through. "Hands down my favorite staple in my closet. They are long enough to be office-appropriate, but can be 'shortened' with the ruching," one fan noted, adding, "I would recommend this dress any day of the week." Available colors: 13

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

14 A Belted Pencil Dress That Looks So Effortless PRETTYGARDEN Belted Dress With Pockets Amazon $26 See on Amazon This belted dress with pockets is easygoing yet refined, with casual rolled sleeves and a slouchy boat neck bodice that cinches at the waist over a pencil-cut skirt. You'll feel elegant yet comfortable pairing it with sandals on a morning Starbucks run, but it's not too laidback for a dinner party with the right jewelry. "Great comfortable dress — nice enough for business casual work and light enough the beach," one fan pointed out, adding that the fabric wasn't see-through despite being a lighter color and washed well. What's more, the boatneck can be pulled off one shoulder for a different look, and for a really different look, the same listing also has a shorter tunic option. Available colors: 25

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

15 This Utterly Chic Midi Sweater Skirt With A Split Hem HOTLOOX Ribbed Knit Sweater Skirt Amazon $23 See on Amazon A sleek pencil skirt dresses down in a ribbed knit, with a high waist and slit hem that's still utterly stylish. The unlined style makes it a great piece for casual looks, and you can rely on it for nicer occasions owing to its sharp lines. The stretchy knit promises to be comfortable no matter where you take it. "Has great stretch and material is opaque but not super thick," one shopper confirmed. "Looks cute dressed up or just with a tank!" Available colors: 3

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

16 A Minimalist T-Shirt Dress Daily Ritual Jersey Bateau T-Shirt Dress Amazon $19 See on Amazon A swingy dress, in the softest viscose jersey, feels like high-quality pajamas yet looks perfectly put together. The fit is shaped but not clingy, with a rounded boat neck that leaves room for a dainty necklace and a hemline falling to just above the knee. "The fabric is not too casual, so it can easily be dressed up with jewelry," one reviewer noted, adding that it packed extremely well and was "Perfect for bringing on a trip for an evening that goes from casual to dress, as it looks nice with both flats and heels. Oh, and the price is unbeatable." Available colors: 5

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

17 This Crisp Button-Down Shirt Amazon Essentials Button Down Poplin Shirt Amazon $22 See on Amazon This classic button-down shirt is worthy of J.Crew. Woven from 100% cotton poplin in preppy prints like gingham, polka dots, and florals, it comes with a single breast pocket. The sharp top adds a pop of pattern that goes with anything. Wear it to the farmer's market with a French tuck and rolled sleeves, or contrast it with a textured pencil skirt to make a statement. "This is the third one I have purchased," one shopper confessed. "For a shirt of this cost the details are well executed – good sleeve length, nice overall length which can be tucked in or worn out without being too short or too long. The button placement is quite nice – as mentioned, it doesn't gap." Available colors: 13

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

18 A Vintage-Inspired Denim Jacket That Moves With You Wrangler Authentics Stretch Denim Jacket Amazon $30 See on Amazon A denim jacket is as indispensable as a good pair of jeans. This wearable pick (from an iconic denim brand) infuses its premium fabric with extra stretch and softness. The classic style features two flap pockets plus two more on the side for keeping little essentials at hand. "Ended up deciding on this after reading it was a little more stretchy and less boxy," one comparison shopper reported back. "I looove it!! The price is amazing compared to what else is out there. It is very comfortable, not too heavy not [too] lightweight, and the fabric is very movable and flexible." Available colors: 2

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

19 Some Ridiculously Good-Looking Joggers Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Joggers Amazon $19 See on Amazon A pair of high-quality joggers will take you far, but you needn't spend a fortune on them. Look for a tapered leg and trim ankle cuff, with a triple-channel waistband that looks a little bit nicer than the classic single elastic, and a matching drawstring for a coordinated effect. This pair is relaxed through the thigh so you still get a comfortable feel, in soft French terry. "Surprised by how much I love these sweatpants," one reviewer admitted. "They fit perfectly: not too tight, and not too baggy. They are super soft and even have pockets (and pockets make everything better)." Available colors: 14

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

20 A Cableknit Cardigan That's Perfect For Cozy Days Amazon Essentials Cable Open-Front Sweater Amazon $28 See on Amazon An open-front cardigan can be worn with everything from jeans and a tee to a pair of sweats. In a textural cable knit it adds depth and interest, while a dropped shoulder and cozy vibes are seriously comforting to slip into. Amazon shoppers reported that it was the perfect weight for cold days and air-conditioned spaces alike, and the acrylic blend was soft and roomy. "I've been happy with other Amazon Essential clothing so I went ahead and ordered it. It seems as well made as their more expensive sweaters and fits very nicely," one noted, calling it a "Great bargain for a high-quality item." Available colors: 4

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

21 A Wool Fedora For Finishing Every Look Lanzom Classic Fedora Amazon $16 See on Amazon A wool-blend felt fedora, with a peaked crown and wider brim, nods to a high-end millinery at a price you can stock up on. This one got high marks from shoppers for its go-everywhere classic style. An adjustable ribbon hidden inside the crown ensures a custom fit for everyone. "Adds so much to an outfit and appears of very high quality," one shopper wrote of theirs, adding that they now owned it in two colors. Available colors: 37

Available sizes: One size

22 The Sumptuously Soft 100% Cotton Tee Amazon Essentials 100% Cotton Long-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt Amazon $13 See on Amazon A classic long-sleeved tee is a basic you'll find yourself reaching for on repeat and you'll want this one in every color. It is woven from exceptionally smooth 100% cotton with a rounded neck and curved shirttail hem that looks great untucked, too. Reviewers noted that the knit was nice and substantial and its cut wasn't clingy at all. "No matter how many times I wash them, they don't lose their integrity, don't bleach out color," one reviewer remarked of their longevity. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

23 These Light-As-Air Sneakers With Legions Of Fans Slow Man Women's Walking Shoes Amazon $33 See on Amazon These budget-friendly slip-on sneakers are seriously well-built. The knit upper is easy to pull on and incredibly breathable, and a padded insole is super comfortable with air padding between a layer of foam and the nonslip sole. The toe box is wide and slightly structured, so your feet have plenty of room and are protected from bumps even if you don't plan to do any major hiking. "These shoes are so incredibly comfortable I could sleep in them! They form fit my feet and it feels like I’m walking on air. I work in the medical field and even nurses shoes don’t feel as good on my feet as these do," one fan gushed — and 17,000 five-star ratings backed that sentiment up. Available colors: 21

Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

24 Some Comfy, Casual Lowtops That Are Shockingly Affordable Forever Link Classic Slip-On Comfort Sneaker Amazon $16 See on Amazon —These laidback sneakers are the sweatpants of the shoe world, with a soft fabric upper and cozy terrycloth lining. They have a thin rubber sole with a wider, flat footbed that's perfect for adding insoles, according to reviewers, who adored the dozens of color options (including tie dye and leopard prints). "The reviews of these little sneakers are spot-on," one fan commented. "They're soft and flexible and you forget they're even on!" Available colors: 26

Available sizes: 5 — 10

25 A Faux Wrap Dress You'll Want In Every Color Amazon Essentials Cap Sleeve Faux Wrap Dress Amazon $24 See on Amazon Faux wrap dresses are a serious life hack for anyone who has struggled to keep theirs in the right spot all day. This one is made from a soft viscose jersey with a beautiful drape in versatile solids and muted prints that fit seamlessly into your wardrobe. Amazon shoppers raved about the hidden pockets and secure fit, adding that it didn't wrinkle – seriously. "You could literally sleep in it, get up and go to work," one reviewer was amazed to report. With short sleeves and a versatile knee-length hem, it's a classic for a reason. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

26 A Pair Of Jeggings With Almost 20,000 Reviews Signature By Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Pull-On Skinny Jeans Amazon $28 See on Amazon These bestselling pull-on skinny jeans are set to take over the world, if Amazon shoppers have anything to say about it. They have a high-stretch premium fabric with serious shape retention that's absurdly comfortable all day long, and a hidden panel at the waist that hugs your core. "Literally ditching every other pair of jeans I have and stocking my entire wardrobe with these," one fan gushed. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: 2 — 28

27 These Breathable Leggings With Pockets PHISOCKAT High Waisted Yoga Pants With Pockets Amazon $22 See on Amazon —These yoga leggings are made from a thick and soft moisture-wicking knit with four-way stretch and an ultra-high waist that offers light compression and support. There are two deep side pockets on each leg plus one in the waistband, and you can score them in full-length and capris. "These are amazing," one shopper declared. "They fit so well and they feel so sturdy and well built! These are now my favorite yoga pants I own." Available colors: 23

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

28 A Super-Comfy Romper With A Keyhole Back ANRABESS Short Sleeve Jumpsuit Amazon $25 See on Amazon This cute and casual romper can be worn around the house on lazy days but dresses up so adorably for brunch or girls night out. The slouchy T-shirt cut isn't too baggy but still leaves plenty of room to move thanks to an elastic waist in a soft cotton-poly blend. Rolled sleeves and a keyhole back add visual interest to the casual style — they might feel like pajamas, but certainly won't look it. "Love times a million," one fan raved. "Great price, color, feel and fit. It’s soft and so comfy." Available colors: 35

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

29 A Flowy Maxi Dress For An Instantly Polished Look Amazon Essentials Tank Waisted Maxi Dress Amazon $27 See on Amazon This comfy maxi dress is made from downy-soft viscose blended with spandex for a soft and stretchy knit. The wider straps will hide bra straps (if you wear one) and the gathered waist creates subtle definition on the otherwise relaxed cut. "Comfortable and versatile," one reviewer commented. "This dress is perfect for the person who needs to get ready in a pinch. I can wear it around the house, grab the mail, throw a t-shirt or sweater over it if I want more modesty to go out or accessorize for cleaner look." Available colors: 10

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

30 This Surprisingly Versatile Bodysuit Amilia Spaghetti Strap Jumpsuit Amazon $20 See on Amazon A full-length bodysuit has the one-piece-wonder ease of a dress with more versatility for layering. Throw on an oversized top and it looks like a great pair of leggings, or make it a boho-inspired standout piece under a kimono. "I am really impressed by this bodysuit," one shopper remarked. "The material is WAY soft and breathable. If you're looking for something to wear around this summer or act as a thermal layer in the winter this is a great piece." Available colors: 3

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

31 These 90s-Inspired Overalls That Are Having A Moment Relipop Overalls Romper Amazon $19 See on Amazon These throwback overall shorts look cute and casual with a striped tee on the weekend, but fashion girls might pair them with an oversized button-down and chunky statement shoes. These have a plain front in a soft linen-like poly-cotton blend, with two side pockets and classic jeans styling on the back. "This was a great product for the price," one reviewer reported. "Love the functionality and comfort and it’s very standard overall vibes." Available colors: 2

Available sizes: Small — X-Large