34 Cute, Comfy Things You Can Work Out In & Do Zoom Calls In

As more people shift to remote work and virtual happy hours become the norm, the criteria for what we wear at home is changing. Before COVID-19, it was easy to maintain relatively separate wardrobes: the clothes you wore to the gym looked nothing like what you’d slip into for a casual dinner with friends. Today's social landscape calls for something that’s comfortable enough to work out in but still looks good on a Zoom call.

In terms of being video-ready, consider your framing. Most people tend to be framed on screen roughly from the middle of the chest to the top of their head. Look for workout tops with extra details here, like interesting necklines, standing collars, or decorative shoulder seams with color-blocking. Alternatively, something that’s relatively simple will read as more polished if you’re hopping on a call for work — and that doesn’t mean you’re doomed to a rotation of crewnecks either. A crop top might have a high neckline that looks like a conservative shell from where your boss is sitting, while a minimalist dolman tee could reveal an open back.

If you’re looking for “regular clothes” that pull double-duty on active days, aim to keep it simple and pick garments with room to move. A classic turtleneck made from an ultra-stretchy material, or a swingy tunic with a split hem would work well. And, even though nobody will see your pants for very long on a Zoom call, that doesn't mean you should consign yourself to a rotation of the same old leggings or sweats.

Ahead, you'll find pieces so versatile they can take you from the yoga mat to a conference call without missing a beat.

1 This Drapey Tee With An Open Back Amazon Essentials Open Back T-Shirt Amazon $13 See on Amazon Business in the front, workout in the back: This drapey tee combines a gently scooped neckline and unstructured dolman sleeves for a look that's refined and minimalist. Turn around, and you'll reveal a U-shaped open back that spotlights, say, a cute strappy sports bra. The soft, moisture-wicking knit comes in heathered hues and a great black and white painterly print. "This is my new go to top for working out. Super soft material and simple, but cute cutout feature in the back. Needless to say I ordered a few more," one shopper commented. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

2 A Mockneck Workout Tank You Can Pop Under A Blazer At The Last Minute Core 10 Mock Neck Tank Amazon $17 See on Amazon A structured neckline offsets the breezy A-line body of this yoga tank — if you're framed up for a Zoom call, it could pass for a great seasonal transition piece and layers up with a cardigan or jacket to look so polished. The racerback is pleated to allow extra room for movement through the shoulders, in a poly-cotton blend that has a touch of rayon for softness. Snag it in four muted shades plus two fun patterns. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

3 A Sleek Hoodie With A Crossover Neckline Daily Ritual Workout Hoodie Amazon $28 See on Amazon Amazon shoppers raved about this stylish hoodie, calling it "super soft" and "a new favorite." The crossover neckline and narrow body, with a shirttail hem, create graceful lines that upgrade the casual athletic style, and its brushed rayon terry is absurdly comfy. "So cozy and comfortable, you won’t want to wear anything else," a fan promised. Another commented, "I work from home, so this is an everyday shirt for me. It’s also great to throw on after yoga, and cute enough to wear around town for errands." Style it solo, or under a quilted vest when the temperature drops. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

4 A Pair Of Sporty-Chic Cropped Joggers Amazon Essentials Joggers Amazon $22 See on Amazon These lightweight joggers are utilitarian-chic in a silky polyester-spandex blend that on shopper described as "swishy pants without the swish." They have a tapered cropped leg and tailored hip, with two deep slant pockets and a matching drawstring on the triple-channel waist for a boutique look without the fitness studio price tag. "Amazing value. Already more durable than Lululemon. Comfortable, breathable, quick dry fabric, washes well," one fan praised. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

5 An Ultra-Lightweight Turtleneck Tee Lark & Ro Turtleneck Amazon $11 See on Amazon While a turtleneck might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of workout gear, hear me out. This delicate turtleneck is sewn from a whisper-weight rayon blend with as much spandex as a pair of workout leggings. It's cut loose through the body with enough room for twists or sit-ups, with slim three-quarter-length sleeves and an oh-so-professional neckline that won't let on that you were doing pushups while everyone else signed in for the call. "This shirt is going to get a lot of wear," one shopper promised. "The fabric is on the thin side, but I think the weight helps it hang nicely," they added, noting it was "very, very soft." Available colors: 3

Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

6 A Workout Tank With The Prettiest Pleated Back Bestisun Pleated Tank Amazon $17 See on Amazon A high neckline coupled with a flowy cut on this tank top ensures that it doesn't hinder movement, but still feels nicely secure in downward facing dog. (And looks put together on the webcam.) A row of inverted box pleats running along the racerback makes a simple tank top feel a little more special — which goes a long way when you're killing it at the gym and on the job. "Great top for lifting or running. It's also very cute with jeans," a reviewer added of this soft and easy-to-style piece. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

7 The Cropped Yoga Pants Amazon Shoppers Say They Literally Live In Core 10 Cropped Flare Yoga Pants Amazon $28 See on Amazon These cropped yoga pants come with a subtle kick at the knee that balances the leg line and gives you plenty of room to pull them out of the way for tree pose — but they look just as cute with nicer tops when you have to hop on a call. The soft performance fabric is tightly woven and seriously opaque, according to reviewers, who repeatedly praised their solid fit and quality. "Best pants on the market," one fan declared, adding, "The thick quality of the material of these and the little flare make them look more like real pants." Also praiseworthy? A waistband pocket big enough to hold even the bulkiest smartphone. "10/10 would buy a second pair," another reviewer decided. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: X-Small – 3X

8 An Elevated V-Neck Tee With Long Sleeves Daily Ritual Plus Size V-Neck Top Amazon $12 See on Amazon The classic tee gets an upgrade in buttery soft rayon jersey. The V- neckline on this piece is nicely finished and not too low, with long sleeves and a hem that hits at the bottom hip. One reviewer who wore theirs for working out noted that the material dried quickly, and another shopper confessed to wearing the top just about everywhere. "I use them for work but I also love them for just hanging out at home. I even use them to sleep in – they are that comfortable!" Wear them with leggings or tuck yours into a pair of paperbag trousers if you're feeling fancy. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 1X – 7X

9 A Minimalist Tank Top That's Long And Soft OYANUS Halter Tank Amazon $15 See on Amazon This delicate racer cami has a high neckline and thin straps that look so refined, with a high-low hem that covers the butt. It's loose enough to knot or French tuck and it's made from a smooth cotton-spandex blend that's soft and breathable. "Great top to wear, dress up or down," one fan remarked. "It also serves well in Pilates workouts!" Available colors: 12

Available sizes: Small – X-Large

10 This Breezy Tunic With An Easy Split Hem Daily Ritual Split-Hem Tunic Amazon $26 See on Amazon Stepping it up a notch from the classic tee is this breezy tunic with an A-line silhouette. It's made from a soft and drapey rayon jersey that shoppers report is "super soft" and washes up like a dream. That flowy cut is offset by the fitted shoulders and arms, with a split hem that's finished in wide seams to visually ground the style. "The material is very soft, a great weight (not transparent), and feels high quality. This shirt could easily go from yoga class to out to dinner," one shopper observed. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

11 A Preppy Skirt With Hidden Bike Shorts RBXAthletic Skort with Bike Shorts Amazon $22 See on Amazon Check out this versatility: You can pair this low-profile workout skort with a tank top layered under a more structured shirt to look perfectly business casual when you're logging face time with your coworkers — then, once the call wraps, hang up the shirt and you're ready to break a sweat. "I can wear these to work and hike in the same day," one reviewer confirmed. The moisture-wicking compression shorts underneath have a pocket for your phone, and the skirt has two deep patch pockets that are just right for keys. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: Small – X-Large

12 An Effortless Tank Top With UV Protection For Outdoor Workouts C9 Champion Tank Amazon $16 See on Amazon Thousands of Amazon shoppers sprung at the chance to nab to this C9 Champion muscle tank, with many citing its high quality and versatile cut. It boasts a high neckline and lightweight wicking fabric. "This is the tank I am always reaching for in my closet," one shopper revealed. "I wear to work out in, to lounge in, and I’ve also worn very often to work as a layering piece with a cardigan or jacket." With a contoured back seam and gently curved hem, there's room to move and plenty of style. A UPF 20 rating is the icing on the cake — seriously, is there anything this tank can't do? Available colors: 8

Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

13 A Pair Of Sweat Shorts That Are Impossibly Comfortable FitsT4 Athletic Shorts Amazon $15 See on Amazon Sweat shorts might not be the first thing you think of when you're upgrading you WFH wardrobe, but these have a flat pressed waistband that makes the triple-channel drawstring look remarkably high-end. This bermuda pair features a longer 8-inch inseam in a cotton-spandex blend, with four-way stretch for a soft and breathable performance fabric. "Perfect for going out and about, taking a bike ride, going to the gym," one reviewer commented, adding, "I can even wear into work and they look good enough for that purpose." Since this pair is designed to be worn at the waist, some shoppers added that sizing up worked better for them to wear on the hips. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

14 The Streamlined Track Jacket With A Cult Following 90 Degree By Reflex Full Zip Track Jacket Amazon $40 See on Amazon Almost 2,000 Amazon shoppers have weighed in on this sophisticated track jacket, with a detailed back and a bodycon silhouette in a soft yet substantial knit. Dozens of reviewers compared it to a famously expensive boutique brand, citing its spot-on style and excellent quality that lasted. A stand collar and sculpted shoulder seams look sharp on a video call, and thumb holes make it workout ready. “This jacket is everything,” one fan raved, adding, “It is SO soft and has a good level of thickness to the jacket – it doesn't feel cheap at all. I could not believe the price of this jacket once I tried it on.” Available colors: 24

Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

15 A Stylish Crop Top That Reviewers Love Bestisun Workout Tank Amazon $16 See on Amazon A twist front crop top is one of those great transition pieces that's effortlessly stylish and can shift from a workout to your next virtual happy hour without missing a beat. "I bought it for working out but it's transitioned into my daily wear," one reviewer seconded. Amazon shoppers raved about this pick, calling out its "soft and comfortable" modal fabric as well as the length, noting that it was slightly longer and looser than other crops on the market — so it never shifts or rides up — and it pairs perfectly with high-waisted leggings. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

16 A Workout Tee That Looks Like High-End Loungewear Amazon Essentials Cross Front Long Sleeve Shirt Amazon $15 See on Amazon This pretty wrap T-shirt is a crossover style you can wear for cardio and conference calls alike. The moisture-wicking fabric has a touch of rayon for softness, and dries wrinkle-free for seriously effortless care. "It fits loosely, but not frumpy looking. The material is so soft, but not super thin," one shopper wrote. "I wasn't expecting it to be as nice as it is and the detail at the bottom hemline is a really nice touch." Available colors: 10

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

17 A Pair Of Yoga Pants With Tailored Trouser-Style Pockets Athletic Works Yoga Pants Amazon $31 See on Amazon These comfy yoga pants feature a wide, flat drawstring waist and a relaxed cut with two slash pockets like you'd find on a pair of chinos. The result? A casual basic that won't raise eyebrows during status meetings. The soft knit is moisture-wicking and doesn't wrinkle easily — plus, you can score this pair in regular and petite sizes. "These are so comfortable. They look good and fit well," a shopper observed. "I bought one pair and when I realized I was always pulling them out to wear, I bought another." Available colors: 3

Available sizes: Small – XX-Large (and in petite sizes)

18 These High-Waisted Joggers That Dress Up So Well ZERDOCEAN Plus Size Joggers Amazon $30 See on Amazon You could easily mistake these cute joggers for a pair of cigarette pants in a dark color, but that buttery soft modal and rayon fabric tells a different story. They have a flat elastic waist and decorative pleats to disguise two side seam pockets, balanced with a trim leg and snug ankle. "They look nice and professional while still being insanely comfortable. I've worn these to interviews, work, out and about, and even slept in them," one reviewer shared. Dress them up with a pretty blouse if you have a last-minute meeting, then change into a cute workout tank when you're ready to blow off some steam. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 1X – 4X

19 A Long-Sleeved Top With A Slouchy-Chic Braided Back Sporclo Open Back Workout Top Amazon $18 See on Amazon This soft and comfy open-back tee has an easygoing drape offset by fitted sleeves and a classic crew neck. The statement back has a single twist that's stitched in place for security, and you can knot it a second time to create a pretty braided look with a closer fit. Hand washing is recommended for the soft modal, and one reviewer commented that it felt like good quality, adding, "I got a small; The sleeves are tight but the body/mid section fits loose perfectly." If you want a drapey look, you might want to size up. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: Small – X-Large

20 The Perfect Boxy Workout Tee CRZ YOGA Loose Fit T-Shirt Amazon $18 See on Amazon This workout top has fitted shoulders and a crew neck so you look put together on camera, and gets high marks from Amazon shoppers for a looser cut through the body with shaping seams and a gently curved hem that's comfortable to work out in. The heathered fabric is thin and brushed for extra softness; shoppers reported that it was extremely moisture-wicking, as well. One fan who normally opted for name brands couldn't help but leave a review. "The fabric is really thin and stretchy but I love it for working out, and it’s not baggy, but loose enough to where it isn’t hugging." Available colors: 4

Available sizes: XX-Small – X-Large

21 These Squat-Proof Bootcut Pants You'll Never Want To Take Off Heathyoga Bootcut Yoga Pants Amazon $27 See on Amazon Backed by more than 2,500 reviews, the best yoga pants for Zoom calls and sweat sessions alike draw on a moisture-wicking performance fabric with a whopping 20% spandex and four-way stretch. Plus, you can squat, plank, or bend and snap and your phone won’t fall out of the deep pockets on either leg. This pair is meant to be easily DIY hemmed, so they run long — the material is designed not to fray, and comes with a guide for cutting. “So good, I came back to buy a second pair the day after I got my first,” one shopper raved. “They're incredibly comfy, and don't look at all like loungewear.” Available colors: 7

Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

22 A Long Workout Tee With Sleek Contrast Trim Helloacc Scoop Neck Top Amazon $20 See on Amazon Two bold contrast trim panels on the front seams of this workout tee will have coworkers messaging to find out where you scored your new color block top. The length is perfect for long torsos and tall bodies alike; one shopper who stood six feet tall reported back that it actually fell past her hips. The polyester-spandex blend is machine washable and promises not to wrinkle, with enough wicking to keep you dry through deadlifts and deadlines alike. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: Medium – XX-Large

23 A Super-Soft Top With A Crossover Back Bestisun Long Sleeve Workout Shirt Amazon $21 See on Amazon This effortless tee is a true triple threat. It looks ultra-classic when you’re set up for a call, with a wide boatneck and drapey cut. Thumbholes on the long sleeves are a sporty touch, but the real highlight is that split crossover back that highlights a great pair of leggings. In a modal and spandex blend, it feels just as soft as a pair of pajamas. "This shirt deserves all the stars. Great fit, material is super comfy and after sweating for 2 hours it looked pretty good," one shopper wrote in their review. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: Small – X-Large

24 An Affordable Set Of Seriously Breathable Mesh Tees icyzone Workout Shirts (2-Pack) Amazon $20 Se on Amazon Airy mesh in a moisture-wicking poly-spandex weave keeps you cool and dry during even the most punishing workout, and reads as laidback-cool on the computer screen. This set of easygoing cap sleeve tees features contoured seams so you don't feel lost in the boxy style, and the low-profile design pairs well with jeans on rest days. One Amazon shopper was pleasantly surprised that they dried off almost instantly during a workout. "The webbing allows for great air flow. They're as light as can be and wash well. Come out of washer almost dry so I hang overnight and good to go!" Available colors: 4

Available sizes: Small – X-Large

25 A Collared Pullover That Isn't Stuffy ELESOL Quarter Zip Track Jacket Amazon $19 See on Amazon Stand collars are an easy hack to look more put together — even in your comfiest workout clothes. A quarter-zip pullover, in a lightweight moisture-wicking fabric, keeps you cool and covered. Flatlock seams eliminate chafing, and two-way stretch ensures that it moves with you. Sporty thumbholes prevent the sleeves from riding up whether you're at your keyboard or logging miles. "I like this workout top. It is fitted, but not constricting! It hugs my curves in the right places. It’s light weight and wicks sweat away. It’s thin enough to layer and the thumb holes are great for running," one shopper weighed in. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

26 A High-Neck Muscle Tank With A Twist Mippo Crisscross Tank Amazon $14 See on Amazon This stylish tank skips the exaggerated armholes common on muscle tanks but still leaves plenty of room to breathe, with a crewneck cut and on-point knotted detail at the waist. The soft modal and spandex blend feels like a more substantial version of your favorite broken-in T-shirt and washes up well. Several shoppers noted it was shorter than it appeared on the model, but not too cropped for a pair of high-waisted leggings. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: Small – X-Large

27 A Pair Of Running Shorts That Are Surprisingly Chic Generies Athletic Shorts Amazon $19 See on Amazon These lightweight running shorts come in three sophisticated solid shades and feature curved seams with sheer mesh detailing on the hem. The wide elastic waistband is embellished with three rows of smocking with a mid-rise through the hip. They're lined with a built-in brief so you feel covered despite the open leg, and the silky polyester-spandex wicks moisture away. Shoppers reported that they were absurdly comfortable and the perfect length. You may find yourself wanting to nab every color. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: Small – X-Large

28 This Dreamy Pastel Tee With A Butterfly Back Twist Knot Yoga Active Wear Amazon $16 See on Amazon This soft tee has a wide crewneck and drapey dolman cap sleeves that look utterly proper, and a fluttery open back with a delicate twist. Leave it open when you need more room to move (or airflow during your cooldown), or knot it a second time if you prefer a fitted silhouette. Available in mauve, sage, and oyster grey, it’s a subtle yet pretty top you’ll find yourself reaching for more and more often. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: Small – X-Large

29 A Moisture-Wicking Tee With Accent Seams Soogus V-Neck Top Amazon $23 See on Amazon What a difference a seam can make. This casual workout top features tailored seams along each shoulder for a subtle accent that doesn't interfere with upper body workouts and looks nice on-camera, too. The polyester-spandex blend is ultra-wicking – one Amazon shopper reported that they stayed dry through a 14-mile bike ride – but it's so soft and comfortable, you may find yourself wearing it on days you aren't working out, as another reviewer did. "Purchased as a base layer for hiking. It was so comfortable, I ended up wearing it outside of hiking!" Good news: you can score it with long or short sleeves. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: Small – 3X-Large

30 A Stylish Long-Sleeved Tee With A Statement Back Mippo Open Back Long Sleeve Top Amazon $19 See on Amazon How pretty is this open back top? From the front it looks like a classic scoopneck tee — and in super soft modal with a touch of spandex, it feels like one. But the cutaway back reveals a peek of skin for a wow effect — and it also promises to keep you cool when you're working out. Amazon shoppers raved about the versatility, wearing it for a night out and for working out. "Great fabric and fit," one fan gushed. "I’m super happy with this top! Fabric is soft and thick, but very breathable for working out, not the flimsy fabrics one would expect for this price.The cut on the back is just right." Available colors: 6

Available sizes: Small – X-Large

31 A Swingy Yoga Shirt With A Criss-Cross Back Cucuchy Crossed Back Yoga Shirt Amazon $27 See on Amazon This breezy workout tee, with a strappy criss-cross detail on the back, is cute yet functional, with a decorative seam running along the top of the bust that elevates the casual top. It’s woven from 100% polyester that mops up sweat and is soft to the touch with plenty of stretch. “Love the fit and feel of this top. It moves and stretches with your body. You don't even think about pulling or tugging at it when stretching or exercising,” one reviewer confirmed. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: Medium – XX-Large

32 An Edgy, Airy Tee You Can Style So Many Ways CRZ YOGA Burn Out Yoga Top Amazon $24 See on Amazon This trendy yoga top has a swingy cut and an asymmetrical hem you can wear as-is or knot at the waist for a fitted ballet-inspired look. The burnout fabric lets sports bras or bralettes peek through and feels light as air (but isn’t completely sheer). Although it looks thin, the material is actually quite strong: the polyester-cotton blend is woven with four-way stretch so you don’t have to baby it. “It didn't feel heavy or sticky even as I wore it while working out. I think the side tie adds something fun to it and makes it an easy piece to layer even if you wear it running errands before/after the gym,” a reviewer commented. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: XX-Small – X-Large

33 This On-Trend Drapey Tee With A Twisted Front Core 10 Twisted T-Shirt Amazon $17 See on Amazon Whether you're on your computer or yoga mat, this twist-front tee looks effortlessly cool. "Love the fabric and the fit. I will wear this as a casual top option, not even for working out because it's so cute," one shopper wrote of this. It has a diagonal seam running from one shoulder for a hint of definition with fitted cap sleeves and classic crew neck. The poly-cotton blend has rayon for softness, and the longer hemline hits at mid-hip. Although it's not specifically moisture-wicking, "the fabric is very lightweight and breathable. It's also very soft," another reviewer noted. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: X-Small – 3X