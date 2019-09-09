Gone are the days when donning a sports bra meant you'd be facing a guaranteed uni-boob situation. Today, you can find just about any kind of style and cut you want, and many bras are designed to be anything but an undergarment. The best sexy sports bras look good enough to wear as stand-alone tops at your next yoga, barre, or HIIT class — and even well after you leave the gym.

Aside from your style preference, the biggest thing to consider when shopping for a sports bra is the level of support you need. Do you want a bra designed for a low-intensity yoga class (or even lounging around the house) or a full-support option that's going to keep your boobs in place during a high-impact sweat session? When shopping online, most brands will highlight the workout intensity level the bra was created for, but when in doubt, customer reviews can be an invaluable tool. In this roundup, I've made sure that each bra's intended support level is noted.

Another thing to consider is whether you want the bra to have padding. Sports bras, especially ones that fall in the "sexy" category, often come with padding, but if you prefer a more natural look, make sure the bra comes with removable pads, or none at all.

Last but not least, selecting a bra with moisture-wicking capabilities is a smart move if you want to look sexy and feel comfortably dry at the same time.

With that in mind, it's time to shop for some seriously eye-catching fitness attire. All of the picks below come highly rated on Amazon and cost less than $35.

1 A Chic Strappy Sports Bra QUEENIEKE Double-T Back Wirefree Sports Bra Amazon $19 See on Amazon Featuring an open double-T strapped back, this wire-free sports bra is perfect for a yoga or barre class (or other low-impact activity). It offers light support, a comfortable elastic hem, and removable cups. The nylon-spandex fabric blend is both sweat-wicking and stretchy, so you'll be able to move with ease — and look good doing it. Fans say: "It was very comfortable,Smooth and had great support for me.I love the strappy back and have received many compliments. The construction seems sturdy. [...]" Available Sizes: XS - XXL

Available Colors: 9 different colors

2 A Halter Bralette With Sexy Cutouts Mae Women's High-Neck Bralette with Cutouts Amazon $16 See on Amazon This unpadded halter bralette has a high neckline that still shows plenty of skin thanks to the peekaboo cutouts. The top pattern comes in three different styles: basic mesh, a woven criss-cross option, and a floral weave. Plus, the strappy back accentuates those trapezius muscles. The bra offers light support and is ideal for A through C cups. Fans say: "I seriously love these bralettes. I purchased it in white and black. I wear them for a gym sports bra and sometimes under a tank top. I am going to buy the other colors too. I’m a B-cup and it fit perfect. The material is stretchy and washes well. So happy I bought these!" Available Sizes: XS - XL

Available Colors: Wide variety of colors

3 A Criss-Cross Back With Ample Support Snailify Criss Cross Racerback Sports Bra Amazon $18 See on Amazon The criss-cross style back of this breathable sports bra definitely adds a wow-factor. It's made from a sweat-wicking, stretchy fabric blend of chinlon and spandex, and comes with ventilation panels for an even cooler wearing experience. The opaque wireless bra comes with removable pad inserts and the wide shoulder straps offer significant support for all cup sizes, so you can feel comfortable wearing it for your major sweat sessions. Fans say: "Trying it on, it fit perfectly. I also found that I feel supported and comfortable completing [high-intensity] exercise without fear of jiggling around. I am so tired of wearing wires and this is like a vacation with the support I need. Awesome! Love it!" Available Sizes: Small - X-Large

Available Colors: Red, Black, White (and in other colors for slightly different styles)

4 A One-Shoulder Bra With An Alluring Oblong Cutout RUNNING GIRL One Shoulder Sports Bra Amazon $20 See on Amazon Whether you're headed out for a run or to a hot yoga class, this unique one-shoulder sports bra makes a statement. The oblong laser-cut cutout appears on both the back and front of the bra for visual interest, yet the bra still offers medium support. The flatlock seams and elastic ribbing make this bra super comfy (and chafe-free). The fabric is a nylon-spandex blend that's both sweat-wicking and engineered not to shrink. Plus, it comes with removable cups. Fans say: "So comfortable and so great looking! Not skimpy at all and is made out of great material so it's very supportive. All my friends love and are buying as well! I'm a 34b and medium fits perfectly." Available Sizes: S - XXL

Available Colors: 7 different color options

5 A Strappy-Back Bra That Amazon Reviewers Love icyzone Padded Strappy Sports Bra Amazon $17 See on Amazon Boasting a 4.3-star rating and more than 900 Amazon reviews, this strappy-back sports bra is a fan favorite and it's easy to see why. With it's comfy fit (it offers medium support) and sexy, strappy back, it's the perfect blend of fashion and function — all for a reasonable price. The straps are designed to lay flat and won't dig into your back. Plus, the moisture-wicking, abrasion-resistant fabric is designed to contour to the body, and the padded cups are removable. Fans say: "I have tried soooo many different sports bras over the past ten years, and with every single one the band ended up being too tight around my rib cage [...] These sports bras are FANTASTIC for me! I can wear them all day long and never feel any discomfort. The material is a nice thickness, and I like having the padded inserts for modesty reasons. As a 36B, 5'7", 134 lbs., I tried both the medium and the large sizes, but went with the large. The medium was just a tad too snug for me; the large is comfortable without having gap problems or fitting too loosely. If they ever offer new colors, I will be adding to the 4 I currently have." Available Sizes: Small - XX-Large

Available Colors: 17 different color options

6 A Sporty Push-Up Bralette With A Mesh Racerback Mae Open Mesh Racerback Push-Up Bralette Amazon $16 See on Amazon If you're looking for a lifting sports bra, look not further than this racerback bralette from Mae. Its smooth wireless design features seamless cups and push-up padding to give your cleavage a boost. Plus, the mesh straps and racerback add even more sex appeal. The bra offers light support that's ideal for A to C cups. However, it's worth noting that the pads aren't removable like some of the other options on this list. Fans say: "[...] I love that the bra has strong molded boob cups cause it looks good when wearing it to the gym or under a shirt to go out. I have A cups, I have small boobies so I really appreciate this bra making me look like I have something lol...there is the matter of the cups being pretty tough but I don't mind it to be honest. Overall I totally love this bra!" Available Sizes: Small - X-Large

Available Colors: 4 color options

7 An Iconic Bralette With A Plunging Neckline Calvin Klein Bralette Amazon $30 See on Amazon There's some inherent sex appeal that comes with a pair of Calvin Klein underwear, but this cotton CK bralette dials up the sexiness quotient even more with it's plunging v-neckline and criss-cross back cutout design. The bra comes with lightly lined, molded cups and reviewers noted that it could be worn as both an everyday bra or for workouts, although several reviewers with larger breasts didn't think the support was significant. Fans say: "I really like the fit, holds everything in place. The neck line fits beautifully with the cross back. I wear it as a sports bra for when I am working out or do yoga. Also pairs well as a tshirt bra!" Available Sizes: X-Small - X-Large

Available Colors: 6 color options

8 A Strappy Option Available In Bold Hues & Patterns icyzone Strappy Sports Bra Amazon $10 See on Amazon This criss-cross strappy-backed sports bra offers performance and style all at once. The lightweight polyester-spandex blend is designed to keep moisture away from the skin, and the mesh fabric lining adds breathability. The bra comes with removable cups for shape and coverage. Reviewers noted that it provides light support, with one writing, "[It's] not a sports bra for running, plyo or crazy speeds on an eliptical/stairmaster/step class/etc; it is definitely more for free weights/training, spinning, rowing." Fans say: "My favorite sports bra in the whole world. I need to get another one ASAP. I got it to show off a back tattoo when I wear open back shirts while at the gym. This is now my go-to bra because it is soooo comfortable." Available Sizes: Small - XX-Large

Available Colors: 7 different color options

9 A Sexy Mesh Cutout Bra With A Stunning Back light & leaf Womens Sports Bra Mesh Amazon $21 See on Amazon This high neck sports bra from light & leaf has cool mesh cutouts on the front, but the back is also a showstopper. It features thick straps and a half-crescent cutout. It's lined with padded, removable cups for shape and coverage, and offers support for medium- to high-impact activities. Fans say: "The bra is very thoughtfully made. The material is sturdy, soft and of high quality." Available Sizes: Small - XX-Large

Available Colors: Black, White

10 An On-Trend Option Available In Plus Sizes Core 10 The Ballerina Sports Bra Amazon $26 See on Amazon Not only is Core 10's The Ballerina Sports Bra super comfy (thanks to it's moisture-wicking, 4-way stretch fabric), it's also a sexy workout bra, with a multi-strap back design with cutouts. While offering an unpadded compression fit, some reviewers did mention that it's best for low impact activities unless you're a small cup size. Fans say: "This is a super comfortable sports bra. It is great for my bike commute to and from work. I was worried the extra straps and cut outs on the back would pinch, but I think they are much better than a standard razorback. The cups have lining so it gives you a bit of coverage when moving between steamy outside and air conditioning. I don't think there is enough support to wear it for high impact activities, but it is super cute." Available Sizes: X-Small - 3X

Available Colors: 6 different colors

11 A Yoga Bralette With An Adorable Ruffle Detail Amazon Brand Core 10 Women's Studiotech Icon Series 'Ruffle' Yoga Bralette Sports Bra Amazon $34 See On Amazon Designed for workouts of light intensity, like yoga or pilates, this darling sports bra is durably built and seriously sweet. The ruffled back adds a unique visual element, and the soft polyester-elastane fabric blend is designed to keep you cool and dry, even during intense spin classes. The bra is completely free of wires and seams for comfortable, chafe-free movement. Fans say: "I bought both colors available because I loved the look of the top! It is super cute and very flattering. I wore it without anything layered because I wanted the details to show. There are no cup liners, but it isn't thin so I didn't feel exposed." Available Sizes: X-Small - X-Large

Available Colors: 2 different colors

12 A Chic Seamless V-Neck Option Hanes Convertible Seamless Wire-Free Bra Amazon $10 See on Amazon Backed by more than 2,000 Amazon reviews, this sexy, seamless v-neck bra from Hanes is an opaque, everyday bra that can work double duty in the gym if you're doing a low-impact workout. It features convertible straps and comes without padding, but is double-lined. Fans say: "I was looking for a bra to wear at home and for running errands that provided enough support but was as comfortable as second skin. This is exactly that. I am a 34C and went with the size medium. This bra is also great for sweaty workouts. Keep in mind that although the bra offers a slight lift but not as much much as a push up bra. I am very happy with this purchase and at such a reasonable price." Available Sizes: Small - X-Large

Available Colors: 6 different colors

13 A Lattice-Back Bra That Can Be Paired With Matching Leggings Core 10 Lattice Strappy Back Longline Yoga Sports Bra Amazon $29 See on Amazon For a head-to-toe sexy workout ensemble, try pairing this lattice back bra with matching leggings from Core 10. The high-neck sports bra has feminine lattice detailing on the back and a snug compression fit to minimize bounce during high-intensity workouts. Available in plus sizes, this bra is made with ultra-soft performance fabric and comes without padding. Fans say: "I love this bra so much! I am a fitness instructor so I have pretty specific things I look for in a bra. I wasn’t expecting much from this one, I figured that I could wear it to yoga or barre, nothing too strenuous but I find it offers enough support for spin class as well. [...] I love that I never have to adjust it, it doesn’t move around, I put it on and forget I’m wearing it, no tugging or twisting during classes. [...]" Available Sizes: X-Small - 3X

Available Colors: 6 different colors

14 A Sexy Zip-Front Bra For A to DD Cups Under Armour Women's Eclipse High Impact Front Zip Sports Bra Amazon $60 See On Amazon No matter what your cup size, this zip-front sports bra is designed to fit you comfortably and look stylish too. Featuring optimal support for high-impact workouts, this front-closure bra features a zipper that stays locked in any position. Plus, the buttery soft fabric and adjustable padded straps make this bra feel like you're hardly wearing one. It's worth noting, however, that the pads in the bra are non-removable. Fans say: "I love this sports bra. A few months ago I had breast augmentation/mastopexy. When it was time to get back to exercising I was really nervous about them moving around in a less secure sports bra. I can do jumping jacks, run, and any other activity with this bra. I feel like my breast do not move at all. Even though they are secure in the bra, I don't feel the super compression like I do from other sports bras." Available Sizes: 32A - 38DD

Available Colors: 2 different colors

15 A Budget-Friendly Multi-Pack Alyce Intimates Sports Bra (Pack of 4) Amazon $20 See on Amazon If you're looking for an affordable multi-pack of sports bras, you can't go wrong with this set form Alyce Intimates, which offers medium support. For just $20, you get four solid-colored bras with sexy, criss-cross back straps. The bras are made with a nylon-spandex fabric blend that's both moisture-wicking and breathable. Plus, they're seamless, tag-free, and equipped with removable pads. Fans say: "Love these bras. Fit as expected. I’m 5’4”, 160lbs. I wanted a bra that offered easy support for running and jumping without too much compression or a super thick fabric. This fabric stretches, breathes, and washes well. Great cut and straps are comfortable. Will be buying again." Available Sizes: Small - X-Large

16 A Bra With A Cool High Neck Glamorise Women's Full Figure No Bounce Plus Size Camisole Wirefree Back Close Sports Bra Amazon $28 See On Amazon For workout attire with a cool, but supportive, high neck, look no further than this bra from Glamorise. The bra's blended fabric is medium-weight, moisture-wicking, and brushed for softness. The bra offers medium support. Worried about the high neck? It's made of a mesh material that keeps you crisp and cool. Fans say: "My search for a sports bra is finally over!! No longer do I have to stuff myself into three sports bras, crushing my bosom and my soul, to be able to get a good workout. My 36G bust is fully supported in this bra - it's comfortable, easy to put on, and cute!" Available Sizes: 34C — 50J

Available Colors: 7 colors

17 A Sexy Cutout Bra Made With High-Performance Fabric QUEENIEKE Wirefree Sports Bra Amazon $24 See on Amazon The front peekaboo mesh design and strappy back make this wire-free sports bra a great choice for anyone looking to turn heads. But on top of that, it's made with a sweat-wicking nylon-spandex blend designed to for smooth, low-friction performance. The thick straps reduce pressure on your shoulder, and the pads are removable. In terms of support, this stunning bra can be worn for medium to high-intensity workouts. Fans say: "Great support, love the design! As a 230 pound woman, I still feel sexy in this bra! and it's supportive for the workouts I've been putting in at the gym. It fits a little snugger than the Energy bra, but that's where the support comes from. I plan on buying it in black also." Available Sizes: XS - XXL

Available Colors: Black, Begonia Pink, Fuchsia Red

18 A Simple Bra With A Cult Following Champion Freedom Seamless Racerback Sport Bra Amazon $18 See on Amazon Backed by more than 2,000 Amazon reviews, the Champion Freedom sports bra is a fan favorite for its simple, seamless design. It offers medium support, has moisture-management technology, and a knit-in inner bra for added support (though no padding). Plus, it's available in bold colors like "Flight Blue" and "Hot Mint." Fans say: "Really good sports bra from a reliable brand. I bought five of this company's sports bras (different style) about 10 years ago, have used them almost exclusively in my daily life since then, and they are only just now starting to show enough wear to need replacement. [...]" Available Sizes: X-Small - X-Large

Available Colors: Black, Begonia Pink, Fuchsia Red

19 A Workout Tank With A Built-In Bra icyzone Built-In Bra Tank Top Amazon $25 See on Amazon Nothing beats the convenience of having a workout top with a built-in bra, like this one from icyzone. The open-back tank features a strappy bra — which comes with removable pads and offers light to medium support. Fans say: "Fits great. Light fabric, good mobility and support, no bra needed!!!" Available Sizes: Small - XX-Large

Available Colors: 15 different colors/prints