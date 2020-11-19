42 Chic Things On Amazon That Give You A Real Bang For Your Buck

In my quest to be a bit more discerning with my shopping habits, I’ve decided that a purchase is perfectly justified if it's under a certain price point (let's say $40), and is the kind of thing I know I'll wear at least a few times a month. A clever trick I've found when shopping for clothes that give you real bang for your buck is to limit super trendy designs to just a few items, and then opt for classic pieces that'll last year after year.

No matter what, I always keep a pair of leggings on deck, because they're so chic with ballet flats, and they're too comfortable to ever go out of style. For this list, I've included a pair of fleece-lined leggings that are warm and cozy enough to take you through the colder seasons. And for some timeless jewelry you'll wear every single day of the week, there's this paperclip link chain and bracelet set. These dainty accessories are timeless and can be worn solo or stacked with other pieces of jewelry, and they'll look great with your favorite tee as well as with a date-night dress. Plus they’re plated in 14-karat gold, so they'll retain their sparkle and shine, even after repeated wear.

Classic and versatile pieces are the vibe of the moment. Keep scrolling to tap into my favorite Amazon finds that won't break the bank.

1 A Set Of 4 Purses For Every Occasion YTL Handbag Set (4-Pieces) Amazon $36 See On Amazon Whether you’re a fan of totes or prefer a compact wristlet, this purse set has you covered. It includes four bag options: tote, crossbody, clutch, and wallet, each made with cross-grained faux leather and gold-tone hardware. The tote, naturally, offers you the most storage, with one large compartment and four pockets throughout. Choose from a wide range of colors and styles, including solids, prints, and two-tone options. Available colors and styles: 20

2 These Super Artsy Earrings MOOKOO Abstract Design Earrings (4-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon My accessories lovers, this one's for you: This set of cool abstract earrings comes with four pairs, each with its own unique design that pays homage to the human form. Handmade from gold-plated brass, they're the perfect earrings for the bold, and they'll up your street style cred, too. One reviewer shared: "I adore these earrings so much and get compliments on them every time I wear them!" They're nickel-free and lead-free, so they're suitable for sensitive ears.

3 A 2-Pack Of Everyday V-Neck Tees Amazon Essentials V-Neck T-Shirts (2-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon There's nothing quite like a good V-neck T-shirt — you're virtually guaranteed to get plenty of wear out of it. These slim-fit, cotton-blend tees pair well with jeans and leggings, but are also a great way to balance out a sequined skirt or dress pants. Each pack comes with two, in basics like gray and black or vibrant shades like bright pink or yellow. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

Available colors: 17

4 The Cozy Leggings Lined In Fleece Conceited Fleece-Lined Leggings Amazon $15 See On Amazon Good news: You can wear these comfortable leggings even when it's really cold out. The nylon-spandex blend leggings are lined in soft fleece for an added layer of warmth without extra bulk. Plus, the high waistband is extra-wide, making them comfortable for all-day wear. Choose from packs of one, two, and four. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

Available colors: 22

5 The Perfect Cotton Top That Can Be Styled In So Many Ways Daily Ritual Modal Tunic Top Amazon $23 See On Amazon I hereby declare this the perfect basic top. It's comfortable, versatile, and the soft cotton and modal material is easy on the skin. What more could you ask for? The shirt features a crewneck, 3/4-length sleeves, and a round hemline. Get one in every color and wear this as a base layer for any outfit. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

Available colors: 11

6 These Stretchy Levi's That Are A Cult-Favorite Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Totally Shaping Skinny Jeans Amazon $27 See On Amazon These Levi's skinny jeans have racked up an impressive 28,000 reviews, with buyers saying they're "magical" and "the BEST jeans I have ever owned in my life." The stretchy, pull-on jeans offer a snug fit, but don't lose shape throughout the day, and the elasticized waistband gives you plenty of room to move. Choose from light, dark, and colored washes. Available sizes: 2 - 8

Available inseams: 27-inch, 29-inch, 31-inch

Available colors and washes: 7

7 The Cardigan That's You’ll Want To Sleep In Amazon Essentials Cardigan Amazon $19 See On Amazon This relaxed-fit cardigan earns its keep. It's soft, lightweight, and comfortable enough to be worn all year long. The sweater features two large pockets at the sides and an open front. "This is a nice, light sweater to add an extra layer of warmth without being too hot," shared one reviewer. "It's thin and has a bit of a stretch to it so it's not too constricting..." Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

Available colors: 4

8 This Sweatshirt With Cute Side Ties Daily Ritual Side-Tie Sweatshirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon This cotton-blend sweatshirt gets an added dose of flair with cute side ties at the hips. It features a chic drop waist and a ribbed collar and cuffs.The basic top is one of those pieces that can certainly hold its own, but it'll pop with statement jewelry. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

Available colors: 12

9 A Lightweight Hoodie For Crisp Days Daily Ritual Terry Hooded Pullover Amazon $25 See On Amazon Keep this hooded pullover handy for brisk days. Available in over a dozen colors and styles, the top boasts a crossover neckline, slouchy hood, and a curved hemline. And although it has that classic sweatshirt style, it's more lightweight, so it's perfect if you're looking for something less bulky. One shopper described the fabric as "cozy and comfortable" and another declared, "you won’t want to wear anything else." Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

Available colors: 13

10 An Oversized Scarf That Doubles As A Shawl American Trends Blanket Scarf Amazon $14 See On Amazon This timeless plaid scarf can be worn season after season and will never go out of style. The lightweight shawl is made from a soft cashmere-like fabric with a fringe trim, and it can be draped over your shoulders or around you neck to block out the chill. It comes in two dozen plaid options, so you can find one that's perfect for you. Available sizes: One size

Available colors and styles: 24

11 The Chelsea Rain Boots That Come In 16 Colors Asgard Ankle Rain Boots Amazon $25 See On Amazon Give your wet weather gear an update with these ankle rain boots that come in so many great colors: bright yellow, two-tone rose and teal, and silver glitter — of course you can always opt for classic shades like navy and tan, too. They're lightweight, durable, and easy to slip on thanks to their elastic gores and pull-tags. The boots are constructed with foam insoles (hello, comfort) and durable treaded outsoles. Available sizes: Women’s 4-12

Available colors: 16

12 These Layered Bracelets That Are The Perfect Arm Candy YADOCA Bracelet Set (Set of 20) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Round out your jewelry collection with this set of 20 bracelets that feature simple embellishments, like a pearl, a feather, a heart, or even a cute gold pineapple. The set comes with bracelets in timeless colors, like gold, silver, black, and white. Wear each one solo, or stack them together for an '80s Madonna vibe.

13 A Fitted Sweatshirt With An Abstract Print Daily Ritual High-Low Sweatshirt Amazon $28 See On Amazon Trade in your classic sporty sweatshirt for this sweatshirt that's downright sophisticated. Made with breathable cotton and ultra-soft modal, the slim-fit sweatshirt features a wide neck, high-low hem, and an abstract zebra print — but you can also choose from a variety of solids, stripes, and even a leopard print. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

Available colors: 11

14 This Flowy Top That You'll Want To Wear Every Day Daily Ritual V-Neck Dolman Top Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you're looking for the perfect lounging shirt (or one that'll just pair well with your favorite pair of yoga pants), you'll find it in this loose-fit top with a flowy silhouette. The dolman top is made with a soft, gently brushed fabric, and it features a subtle V-neck and a high-low hem that gives you just a little more coverage in the back. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

Available colors: 10

15 These Cropped Tanks That Are Perfect For Working Out Boao Crop Tank Tops (6- Pack) Amazon $33 See On Amazon Made from breathable cotton and stretchy spandex, these cropped tank tops are a dream to work out in, and they've earned a stellar overall rating from Amazon reviewers. The pack comes with six racerback top, and you can choose from two color combos. Team these with your favorite leggings, sweats, or bike shorts, and you’re good to go. Available sizes: Small - Large

Available colors combos: 2

16 A Trendy Puff Sleeve Top That's Comfy But Dressed Up Daily Ritual Puffed Sleeve Top Amazon $27 See On Amazon This puffed sleeve top is an easy way to stay on-trend without breaking the bank. Even better, it's made from a super soft and stretchy terry fabric you’ll never want to take off, but the updated silhouette gives it a polished feel. One reviewer shared, “Love this shirt. The fabric is very soft, and thick quality knit. It has a good amount of stretch.” Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

Available colors: 11

17 The Timeless Stud Earrings That Are Safe For Sensitive Ears Wssxc Cubic Zirconia Earrings (5-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon You can't go wrong with these stud earrings that add just the right amount of sparkle to any look. They're made from high-quality cubic zirconia and stainless steel, and since they're 100% nickel- and lead-free, they won't irritate sensitive ears. The set comes with five pairs in various sizes, so you can be as subdued or as bold as you wish. Choose from steel, gold, and rose gold finishes.

18 These No-Show Socks With Cushioned Comfort Saucony No-Show Cushioned Socks (8-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Looking for a pair of comfortable socks that don’t stick out of your shoes? Then these no-show socks are exactly what you need. With targeted compression for arch support, they feature non-slip silicone heel grips that keep them in place, and cushioning for all-day comfort Available color combos: 14

19 The Plush Slippers That Fans Can’t Get Enough Of Crazy Lady Furry Slippers Amazon $21 See On Amazon With over 5,000 reviews and an impressive overall rating, it’s clear that these fuzzy slippers have become a fan favorite. They’re designed with plush, crossover uppers and cushioned footbedsfor pillow-like comfort. “So soft,” gushed one reviewer, “This is my second time purchasing these slippers.” Choose from solids, leopard print, and tie-dye patterns. Available sizes: 4.5 - 10.5

Available colors and styles: 10

20 A Pullover With A Curved Split Hem Daily Ritual Plus-Size Pullover Amazon $15 See On Amazon This pullover top sets itself apart from others with a totally unique feature: an extra-wide, U-shaped split hem. It’s made from a soft modal fabric with a relaxed fit, and it features a ribbed hem and cuffs. The top is a stylish basic that you can pair with jeans and leggings for a casual vibe. Available sizes: 1X - 7X

Available colors: 3

21 This Underwear That's Earned More Than 25,000 5-Star Reviews wirarpa High-Waisted Cotton Underwear (4- Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon When a pair of underwear has earned more than 25,000 five-star reviews, you know they've got to be actually comfortable. The high-waisted underwear is made from a cotton-spandex blend that ensures breathability and a snug (but not too snug) fit, and the wide, double-layer waistband sits at the navel without rolling or bunching. Choose from a wide variety of colors in packs of four, five, and six Available sizes: Small - X-Large

22 The Cropped Corduroy Jacket That Will Elevate Any Outfit ZAFUL Cropped Corduroy Jacket Amazon $29 See On Amazon This corduroy jacket is the perfect weight for cool days, and the cropped fit and dropped shoulders offer the perfect finishing touch to any outfit. The jacket also features an elasticized hem and cuffs, kangaroo pockets, and a ring-pull zipper. Choose from hooded and non-hooded options in colors like caramel and slate blue. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

Available colors and styles: 6

23 These Ultra-Soft Sleep Shorts Aibrou Cotton Stretch Sleep Shorts (2-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon These cotton-spandex blend sleep shorts tick all the boxes when it comes to comfort: They’re stretchy, breathable, and soft on the skin. Plus, the drawstring closure and elastic waistband give you plenty of breathing room. Choose from solids and stripes, and wear them as workout shorts, too. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 23

24 A Slouchy Turtleneck That's So Chic Daily Ritual Slouchy Rayon Top Amazon $25 See On Amazon This boxy turtleneck top is made from soft and comfortable jersey fabric, and it features dolman sleeves, a seamed back, and a relaxed fit. It's the perfect balance of casual and polished, and you're guaranteed to wear it again and again. “I actually love this top,” raved one reviewer, “It has good body to it, feels soft and holds up well.” Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

Available colors: 7

25 The Compact Crossbody Purse With A Clear Pocket For Your Phone AnsTOP Crossbody Phone Purse Amazon $20 See On Amazon This lightweight crossbody purse is the perfect thing when all you want to tote around is the essentials. The ultra-slim bag is made from faux leather with gold detailing and a laser-cut flap, and the clear phone pocket is touch screen-sensitive. The strap is adjustable, and the inner compartment has just enough space for a credit card and keys. Choose from colors like black, red, and fog blue. Available sizes: 17

26 A Cozy Mid-Weight Fleece Jacket Amazon Essentials Fleece Jacket Amazon $21 See On Amazon A mid-weight fleece jacket is one of those pieces you always want on deck. Whenever a chill hits the air, the high collar, inseam pockets, and front zip are sure to keep the wind and chill out. Plus, the fitted style means you can wear this under heavier coats for extra-frigid days. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

Available colors: 18

27 This Dainty Necklace & Bracelet Combo That Go With Any Look BOUTIQUELOVIN Paperclip Link Chain Necklace and Bracelet Amazon $17 See On Amazon Whether you rock them solo or wear them at the same, this stunning linked chain and bracelet combo is a winner. The dainty pieces are strong, durable, and timeless, and they're made from 14-karat gold-plated brass that's entirely nickel-free. One reviewer wrote, "I adore this necklace. The length is perfect for layering, and it is easily adjustable. It has a nice soft gold tone, not brassy, so it looks great even with my high end pieces. I receive lots of compliments!" Choose from 16- and 24-inch chains.

28 The Must-Have Cropped Joggers Daily Ritual Terry Joggers Amazon $29 See On Amazon I consider these cropped joggers the ideal everyday pants: They're soft, stretchy, and remarkably comfortable. Made from a cotton blend fabric, the joggers boast an elastic waist with an adjustable drawstring, side pockets, and ribbed cuffs. Wear them to work out, run errands, or lounge around the house. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

Available colors: 6

29 A Knit Sweater With A Cool Asymmetrical Hem ANRABESS Turtleneck Sweater Amazon $36 See On Amazon This cozy turtleneck sweater features long batwing sleeves, a curved asymmetrical hem, and a relaxed fit. The chunky knit pullover is both comfortable and warm, and comes in a wide range of colors, from apricot to nutmeg to wine red. Rock it with some jeans or leggings and booties. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

Available colors: 25

30 The Tortoiseshell Earrings That Make A Statement YAHPERN Acrylic Earrings Amazon $9 See On Amazon These acrylic tortoiseshell earrings will make any outfit pop. The mottled earrings are oversized but lightweight, and they work just as well with jeans and a T-shirt as they do with a little black dress. They're available in other styles, too, like white, turquoise, and mottled floral. Available colors: 6

31 This Plush Sherpa Pullover That Dreams Are Made Of MEROKEETY Sherpa Pullover Amazon $30 See On Amazon Reviewers have praised this sherpa pullover for being "super soft" and the fact that it's "fuzzy on the inside." It features a high neck, a ribbed hem and cuffs, and a kangaroo pocket to keep your hands warm. Wear it on your next cold-weather run, or slip into it before cozying up next to the fireplace. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

Available colors: 26

32 The Lightweight Sweatshirt That's So Soft & Stretchy Daily Ritual Terry Cotton V-Neck Sweatshirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon This V-neck sweatshirt is made from a super soft cotton, modal, and spandex blend fabric, and it's lightweight, so it's perfect on its own in spring and fall, but you can layer it once winter rolls around. Designed with dropped shoulders and a relaxed silhouette, this is a simple basic that's definitely a worthwhile addition to your wardrobe. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

Available colors: 7

33 A Sideways Initial Necklace That'll Be Your New Signature Piece MOMOL Sideways Initial Necklace Amazon $9 See On Amazon There's something undeniably classic and timeless about this sideways initial necklace. It's made from high-quality stainless steel and features a large, 18-karat gold-plated initial on a 17-inch chain. Each necklace arrives wrapped in a beautiful velvet bag, making it the perfect gift for yourself or a loved one.

34 These Luxe Belts With Interlocking Buckles Udekit Faux Leather Belts (3-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Complete any look with these belts with gold-tone hardware. For a budget-savvy price, you get three faux leather belts in different colors, all with gold interlocking ring buckles. Only want one belt? They're also sold individually. Rock them with jeans, or use them to cinch a flowy dress. Available sizes: 25/32-inch - 37/44-inch

Available colors: 3

35 The Blue Light-Blocking Glasses That Combat Eye Fatigue SOJOS Blue Light-Blocking Glasses Amazon $20 See On Amazon These retro glasses don't just give you a studious look, they also help block out the blue light that can cause eye fatigue while you're looking at screens. (So goodbye, headaches.) But that's not all — the non-prescription glasses also help you maintain your natural sleep patterns (another thing blue light can mess with). Available colors and style: 9

36 These Knee-High Boots With Cozy Fleece Lining DREAM PAIRS Knee High Boots Amazon $37 See On Amazon Stay warm in these knee-high boots that are lined in a super-soft plush material. Rising to just below the knee, the slouchy boots feature rounded toes, stacked heels, and thick treaded soles. Plus, the full-length zipper makes them easy to put on and take off. Choose from classic neutrals like black, brown, and tan. Available sizes: 5 - 10

Available colors: 4

37 A Pair Of Classic Sneakers You Can Dress Up Or Down Adokoo Faux Leather Lace-Up Sneakers Amazon $23 See On Amazon Your wardrobe isn’t complete without a pair of casual sneakers that look just like this. These classic kicks are made from faux leather and feature a soft, breathable lining and comfortable insoles to support your feet. They’re available in classic white, as well as fun colors like gold, silver, and yellow. Wear them with your favorite denim, or sport them with a dress. Available sizes: 6 - 11

Available colors: 6

38 This Tracksuit That's So Great For Lounging Selowin Tracksuit Amazon $37 See On Amazon When the temperature falls and you're in need of a warm, cozy look, reach for this tracksuit. It features a pullover top with a contrasting white drawstring hood, kangaroo pockets, and a ribbed hem and cuffs. The slim-fit pants are equally comfortable, with an adjustable drawstring waistband. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

Available colors: 8

39 The Ballet Flats That'll Make You Want To Ditch Your Heels Amazon Essentials Ballet Flats Amazon $20 See On Amazon Pro tip: Keep a pair of these ballet flats stashed in your purse or car, and switch into them anytime your heels become a pain. Of course, they're great for everyday wear too, thanks to the faux suede lining, elasticized topelines, and flexible soles. They come in all kinds of cute colors, like camel, gold, and classic black. Available sizes: 5 -15

Available colors: 14

40 A Knee-Length Cardigan That Looks Way More Expensive Than It Is Amazon Essentials Knee-Length Cardigan Amazon $33 See On Amazon This knee-length cardigan comes in chic colors like camel, charcoal, and navy heather, but it's just as cozy as your favorite robe, so you can wear at home or out of the house without a second thought. The ribbed-knit cardigan features dropped shoulders and a dramatically oversized lapel that you can wrap around yourself to stay warm. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

Available colors: 6

41 A Soft & Stretchy Maxi You Can Dress Up Or Wear Casually LONGYUAN Plus-Size Maxi Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon Pair this plus-size maxi with a denim jacket for any of day of the week, then add some heels and statement jewelry for a night out. The soft dress is made with just a touch of spandex for comfort and it features a round neckline, and pockets. It's available in short- and long-sleeve options in a variety of solids and florals, as well as a cute leopard print pattern Available sizes: Large - 6X-Large

Available colors and styles: 42