34 Cheap Shoes & Clothes Spiking In Popularity On Amazon Now

There's nothing better than finding affordable clothing and shoes that look great and feel good on. Even better than that is finding those things without ever having to leave the comfort of your own home. Thanks online shopping, finding fashionable pieces has never been easier — and there are tons of cheap shoes and clothes on Amazon that you're not going to want to miss out on. I mean, they're spiking in popularity, so it's obvious that customers love them.

To help you sort through it all, I've made a list of some stylish and affordable pieces that shoppers are snatching up on Amazon right now. From T-shirt dresses and lounge pants to furry slippers and slip-on sneakers, this list has a little bit of everything needed to mix, match, and accessorize your outfits for the upcoming season and beyond. Whether you're preparing for a summer barbecue, a brunch outing with your favorite crew, a date night, or just lounging around the house, there's something — or should I say, a lot of things — on this list for you.

With everything at your fingertips, be prepared to click away and fill your cart with some of the most stylish and affordable pieces that Amazon has to offer.

1 These Workout Shorts That Have Pockets For Your Essentials IUGA Workout Shorts Amazon $18 See On Amazon You don't have to carry your phone and keys around while you're out exercising. Instead, just stash them in the pockets of these shorts. Unlike other workout shorts, these ones are made from opaque spandex that won't become see-through when you squat. Plus, you've got options when it comes to colors: maroon, dark coffee, light purple, and more. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

2 This Trendy, Loose-Fitting Tie-Dye Pullover BLENCOT Women's Tie Dye Pullover Top Amazon $23 See On Amazon Tie-dye is in right now, and this slouchy pullover is available for less than $25. The round neck keeps things breezy so you don't overheat — and it's lightweight, yet warm enough for cool nights. Choose from five color schemes, including pink, yellow, blue, and more. Available sizes: Small - XXX-Large

3 These Underwear That Are Stretchy & Soft Areke Womens Bikini Panties (6 Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon If you ask me, you can never have too many pairs of underwear — and this pack of six is perfect for everything from lounging to running. They're made with a hint of spandex so that they're soft as well as stretchy, and one reviewer raved that they're "high quality" with "great thickness." Available sizes: Small - X-Large

4 The Floral Spaghetti Strap Dress With 2 Side Pockets STYLEWORD Women's Floral Spaghetti Strap Dress Amazon $22 See On Amazon Just slip on this floral-printed dress, and you'll instantly be ready for any event — from casual happy hours to date nights out on the town. There are pockets on the sides for added convenience, and you can easily dress it up or down with sandals, wedges, and even a denim jacket. Plus, since it's made with 95% cotton, it's super breathable. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

5 A Stylish Drapey Turtleneck Top Daily Ritual Women's Soft Rayon Jersey Amazon $25 See On Amazon Made with jersey-like fabric, this turtleneck top is soft and easy to wear. It has a relaxed fit and features loose dolman sleeves and a draping neckline for added style. This shirt is offered in lots of colors will make a great staple in your wardrobe. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

6 The 3-For-1 Face Masks That Are Soft & Breathable Water Repellent Face Masks (3 Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Don't put up with a stiff face mask scratching against your face all day — just wear one of these extra-soft ones. The fabric is breathable as well as water-repellent, and they're even durable enough to withstand up to 30 washes. Choose from two sets of colors: white, blue, and black, or gray, blue, and pink.

7 This Skater Dress That Comes In Dozens Of Colors OUGES Women's V Neck Button Down Skater Dress Amazon $20 See on Amazon The next time you have trouble figuring out what to wear, simply throw on this skater dress — problem solved. Made from soft, breathable cotton, you can unbutton it for a breezier fit, or just leave it fastened all the way up to keep the wide V-neck style. Pick from dozens of colors, including black, pink, purple, yellow, aqua, and more. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

8 A Workout Top With More Than 3,500 Positive Reviews Mippo Workout Top Amazon $16 See On Amazon With more than 3,500 positive four- and five-star reviews, it's clear that this workout top is an absolute hit with Amazon shoppers. Not only does it come in 22 different colors, but it's also made from soft, breathable spandex that won't make you feel restrained while exercising. The best part? There's even a cute knot tied into the back. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

9 These Athletic Water Shoes That Dry Fast DLGJPA Men's Lightweight Athletic Sport Shoes Amazon $22 See On Amazon With a durable rubber sole and quick-drying construction, these water shoes are versatile enough that you can wear them in rivers as well as restaurants. The elastic straps make it easy to adjust how tightly or loosely they fit — and unlike other water shoes, many reviewers wrote about how these ones are "lightweight." Available sizes: 7 - 14

10 The Breezy Shirt With Fashionable Bell Sleeves luvamia Women's Casual Loose Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon Pair it with jeans and heels, or even throw on this top with some leggings for a casual day at home. The cropped bell sleeves feature tiered ruffles to give them a chic appearance. Plus, it's less than $25. What more could you ask for? Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

11 A V-Neck Dress With A Stylish Wraparound Closure Relipop Summer Women Short Sleeve Dresses Amazon $24 See On Amazon No matter what your plans are this evening, you absolutely can't go wrong with this adorable V-neck dress. Choose from a variety of prints and colors, including navy blue, red, yellow baby's breath, and more. It's made with a mixture of polyester and cotton, and the wrap closure gives it a cozy feeling. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

12 A Cozy, High-Quality Hoodie Made By Hanes Hanes Mens Pullover Ecosmart Fleece Amazon $15 See On Amazon This Hanes hoodie is from a trusted brand you've likely worn before, and it's made from an extra-soft blend of cotton and polyester. It's also pill-resistant to help keep it looking great no matter how many times you wash it, and the hood is ideal for keeping your ears warm when temperatures dip low. It's available in over 20 solid colors. Available sizes: Small - 5X-Large

13 These Long, High-Waisted Yoga Pants With Side Pockets & A Seamless Waistband Colorfulkoala Women's High Waisted Yoga Pants Amazon $29 See On Amazon Whereas other high-waisted yoga pants will cut into your skin as you bend, these ones feature a seamless waistband so you can comfortably move in every direction. The side pockets are great for small items like phones or cash, and there are tons of colors to choose from — army green, mauve, steel blue, sapphire, and more. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

14 A Strappy V-Neck Tank Top With Fashionable Button Closures BLENCOT Women's Button Down Blouse Amazon $18 See On Amazon Throw on a pair of jeans with this cute tank top, or even tuck it into a skirt for a more business-casual look. The spaghetti straps are adjustable, and the shirt itself comes in tons of colors and patterns (including tie-dye). One customer wrote, "It’s a satin material and can be worn classy or casual. I’m in love with the buttons, it makes the whole shirt." Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

15 The Bell-Sleeve Shift Dress That's Less Than $30 BELONGSCI Women's Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon Guess what? You could buy this chic shift dress for less than $30, and it's totally worth the price. It works great as a beach coverup, though it's formal enough that you can also wear it on fancy dates. Choose from dozens of colors, such as orange, red begonia, leopard, and more. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

16 A Ventilated Walking Shoe That Can Be Worn Without Socks TIOSEBON Women's Athletic Walking Shoes Amazon $33 See On Amazon You'll be able to go totally sockless with this pair of athletic walking shoes. They're made with lightweight and comfortable mesh uppers that are stretchy, breathable, and easy to slip on and to wear. The insoles are soft, and the outsoles are extremely flexible. Plus, the shoes are available in tons of colors. Available sizes: 5 - 13

17 The Snug Sports Bra With Removable Pads Lemedy Women Padded Sports Bra Amazon $24 See on Amazon Wear this padded sports bra for yoga, spin, or as part of your everyday wardrobe. It's made with polyester and spandex, but it feels like soft cotton. It also features spaghetti straps and removable pads that allow you to adjust its fit. Plus, the style comes in a variety of colors. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

18 A Lace Bodysuit That Be Worn Day Or Night Dlsave Lace Bodysuit Amazon $16 See On Amazon This lace bodysuit can be worn alone as lingerie or under a blazer with pants for a night on the town. It features a low cut neckline and backing with sheer lace detailing throughout. And according to reviewers, the straps are even adjustable.This piece comes in an array of colors to choose from. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

19 The Fabric Sling Sandals With Yoga-Mat Footbeds Sanuk Women's Sling 2 Sandal Amazon $17 See On Amazon The footbeds of these sling sandals are made from actual yoga-mat material for cushioning with every step. They're also equipped with stretchy sling fabric uppers that cradle your feet and hold them securely in place so they don't slip around inside the shoes. Choose from tons of cloth colors, including the auburn pair (pictured here), as well as grey, palm-tree green, leopard, and more. Available sizes: 5 - 11

20 This Simple T-Shirt Dress That Comes In A Variety Of Colors MOLERANI Women's Loose Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon This loose-fitting T-shirt dress pairs well with just about anything; the choice is yours. Add a belt and your favorite shoes or sneakers and a sweater — and you'll be good to go. It's made from rayon and spandex, and there are a variety of colors and patterns available. Available sizes: X-Small - XXX-Large

21 This Wire-Free Bra That Stretches Comfortably Across The Body Warner's Women's Easy Does It Wire-Free Bra Amazon $26 See On Amazon This wire-free bra is made of stretchy fabric that's comfortable to wear and easy to put on. When worn under your clothing, the reinforced side panels are supportive and soft. It comes in over 12 colors to choose from, including neutral hues and vibrant shades. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

22 These Buckled Slide Sandals That Mold Comfortably To Your Feet FUNKYMONKEY Women's Comfort Slides Amazon $16 See On Amazon Waterproof, washable, and seriously comfortable, these slides are great for everyday use no matter where you go. Made with flexible EVA foam uppers, these come with a contoured footbeds that mold comfortably to your feet. They're offered in a variety of colors and can be paired with anything from swimwear to jeans. Available sizes: 6 - 10

23 This Halter Racerback Tank That's Made With 95% Breathable Cotton LouKeith Sleeveless Halter Top Amazon $15 See On Amazon Baring your shoulder in this racerback tank is definitely going to become your new favorite thing. It's soft, flowing, lightweight, and easy to dress up with pants, jeans, skirts, and more. The shirt hits at just about hip length and can be worn tucked in or out. This style is available in several colors, including leopard print and stripes. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

24 The Ballet Flats With Faux Suede Linings & Elasticized Entry Amazon Essentials Women's Ballet Flat Amazon $20 See On Amazon Who doesn't love a simple and comfy ballet flat? This pair — constructed with faux leather — features casual round toe boxes and elasticized entries that make them soft and comfortable to slip into. They also boast faux suede linings that provide cushion while giving them a bit of breathability. This style is offered in an array of shades and also comes in a large variety of sizes. Available sizes: 5 - 15 (wide sizes available)

25 These High-Waisted Ponte-Knit Pants That Go With Everything Daily Ritual Women's Ponte Knit Legging Amazon $20 See On Amazon These black ponte-knit pants are basic in the best way. They're made from a blend of nylon and spandex that's super stretchy and comfortable, while the double-knit fabric ensures that they're opaque. They also feature a high-waisted elastic band and can be work with a variety of tops to be dressed up or down. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large (short and long lengths available)

26 This Plus-Size Swing Dress That's Effortlessly Fashionable Romwe Women's Plus Size Boho Summer Beach Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon Look effortlessly fashionable with this plus-size swing dress. Its flowing tunic style makes it easy to toss on and head right out of the door. Plus, the gorgeous prints and billowy three-quarter sleeves add undeniable style that's easy to accessories with hats, jewelry, and more. Available sizes: 0X - 4X

27 A Soft Jersey Tunic That Goes With Anything Daily Ritual Women's Soft Rayon Jersey Amazon $26 See On Amazon It doesn't get much better than this basic long-sleeve tunic. It's super casual and made of rayon jersey material, which feels so soft and silky against the skin. It'll match just about everything in your wardrobe, and it can be dressed up or down however you'd like. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

28 A Plus-Size, Scoop-Neck T-Shirt Dress That's So Soft Daily Ritual Women's Plus Size Jersey Dress Amazon $19 See On Amazon Made to feel like smooth jersey fabric, this plus size T-shirt dress feels smooth against the skin. It hits at just above knees and features a scoop-neck top. Available in three colors, it can be paired with all of your favorite footwear, jackets, and accessories. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

29 These Soft, Cropped Lounge Pants With Convenient Pockets Daily Ritual Women's Lounge Pant Amazon $29 See On Amazon These French terry- and modal-blended lounge pants are soft and cozy for wear inside (or outside) the house. They're cropped in length and feature a tie-waist with functional side and back pockets. The pants — which are available in five colors — are sure to become a staple in your loungewear wardrobe. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

30 A Quarter-Sleeve T-Shirt Dress That Feels Like Jersey Cotton Daily Ritual Women's T-Shirt Dress Amazon $21 See On Amazon Slip into this T-shirt dress and you'll feel both comfortable and stylish. It's made of soft, comfortable jersey-like material, and it can be dressed up or down for any occasion. The dress is designed with a wide boat neckline, and it features three-quarter sleeves for an added touch of style. Choose from five colors. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

31 These Extremely Fuzzy Fleece Slippers With Memory Foam Insoles HALLUCI Women's Cross Band Slippers Amazon $24 See On Amazon Lined with fuzzy fleece and built with high-density memory foam insoles, these cross-band slippers are comfortable and cozy to wear around the house. They're equipped with a waterproof, anti-slip that help protect your floors from scratches. Plus, these slippers are available in six colors. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

32 A V-Neck Floral Print Blouse That Comes In Plus Sizes Romwe Women's Plus Size Floral Print Blouse Amazon $29 See On Amazon This floral-printed blouse has a wraparound waist and a flared silhouette, along with a V-neck top half and ruffled, elbow-length sleeves. This design pairs well with so many bottoms and accessories — and it's available in tons different designs (not just flowers). Available sizes: 0X - 4X

33 These Cropped, Plus-Size Leggings Made With Cozy Cotton Just My Size Women's Plus-Size Capri Legging Amazon $11 See On Amazon These cropped plus-size leggings are quick and easy to throw on in a pinch. They're made of a soft cotton and spandex blend that's both breathable and stretchy — and they're topped off with an elastic waistband. Offered in black and gray, they'll go perfect with all of your favorite tops and footwear. Available sizes: 1X - 5X