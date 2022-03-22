5 Easy Ways To Get Glowing Skin Right Now

When it comes to talking about skin, you often see words like “flawless” and “perfect” tossed around — but the idea of perfection is an impossible (and unnecessary) pursuit. You know what isn’t? Achieving healthier, happier skin. It all comes down to catering to your skin type, following derm-approved skin-care advice, selecting ingredients that help hydrate and replenish your complexion, and avoiding anything that could compromise your skin barrier, such as over-exfoliating or getting too much sun exposure.

Ahead, read up on five simple ways to get your skin in great shape with minimal effort — and just in time for spring and summer.

Get Steamy Before Applying Actives

Steaming your skin is full of major benefits, and it's something you can do in the comfort of your own home. As New York City-based dermatologist Dr. Hadley King explains: “Facial steaming can help to hydrate and soften the outer layer of skin, which can increase penetration of active ingredients in the steam.” She does note steaming on its own is unlikely to be as strong as ingredients that are applied topically. However, applying your favorite actives immediately after steaming, she says, can help increase penetration. The one caveat? If you have a skin condition like rosacea or eczema, King says it may be best to skip this step.

Exfoliate, But Gently

Exfoliation is one of the best ways to keep your skin looking and feeling supple, as it removes excess dead skin cells to make room for new vibrant ones while simultaneously helping your products work at their best. However, as we briefly touched on above, it is very easy to overdo this vital step if you aren’t careful, especially with physical exfoliators. For this reason, look for a chemical exfoliator to incorporate into your routine each week. The Ordinary's AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution and Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment are among my favorites. But always, be sure to patch test them on your skin first to ensure your complexion can handle it.

The Ordinary's peeling solution is budget-friendly, powerful, and doesn't overstimulate your skin. But (and this is super important) you have to follow the instructions to a T. Now, I mentioned that physical exfoliators can sometimes be too harsh for the skin, but Kate Somerville's ExfoliKate is the exception. It’s formulated with silica and gentle physical exfoliating beads, along with AHAs, BHA, and skin-calming ingredients like aloe and honey to stave off irritation and protect your barrier.

Hydrate & Treat Skin With Loving Ingredients

Glowy skin starts from the inside out, so hydration should always be a priority — and that doesn't just mean drinking enough water each day. Giving skin moisture topically with hyaluronic acid and ceramides will nourish and plump while also keeping your barrier strong. Our expert agrees. “Hyaluronic acid is found naturally in our skin, where it holds water and helps to keep the skin hydrated, dewy, and plump,” King explains. “It is a powerful humectant [and] can hold 1,000 times its weight in water.”

Mixing hydrators with ingredients that promote skin cell turnover, like retinoids, will also help make your skin glow. Of course, we all love individual serums, but options like Keys Soulcare's Skin Transformation Cream — which is formulated with bakuchiol (often referred to as nature's retinol), malachite, ceramides, and hyaluronic acid — make it easy to have one post-cleanse step.

Incorporate Sheet Masks

Want an instant glow before an event or after a clay mask? Then it's time for a sheet mask. When selecting one, you'll want to think about your skin type, needs, and sensitivities, as some sheet masks have quite a bit of fragrance and can irritate sensitive skin. The LAPCOS milk mask is one of our top choices, because it’s laden with ultra hydrating ingredients. Dr. Jart+ Dermask Water Jet Vital Hydra Solution is also an excellent choice for sensitive skin, as the mask is hypoallergenic and formulated sans sulfates SLS and SLES. Pro tip: After you remove your sheet mask, don’t forget to apply the leftover serum in each packet to your skin.

Don’t Fear Facial Oils

Look, we solemnly swear that there are facial oils that won't clog your pores or cause breakouts. For example, non-comedogenic rosehip and squalane are suitable for a range of skin types, including oily and acne-prone. But King's oils of choice are jojoba and argan. “[Jojoba oil] is unique among the plant-based oils in that it's similar to the composition of human sebum,” she says. “Jojoba oil is [also] rich in vitamins E and B, which have antioxidant properties.”

Additionally, she shares, “Argan oil is non-comedogenic, and a small study showed that topical application of argan oil twice daily for four weeks was associated with reduced sebum and a less shiny complexion. This means that it could potentially help to reduce clogged pores and acne.” So, add a few drops into your nighttime routine — or to your morning routine if your skin is on the drier side — and allow your skin to soak up all the benefits. If you're wondering what facial oils to consider, King has three picks: GoodJanes Best Facial Oil, Carter+Jane's The Everything Oil, and Naked Poppy's Revitalize Organic Facial Oil.