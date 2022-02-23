Spring is just around the corner, and so is a fresh slew of beauty trends — many of which have started out as viral sensations (see: slugging). Dr. Alexis Parcells, M.D., a board-certified plastic surgeon and founder of SUNNIE and Parcells Plastic Surgery, says TikTok has played a big role in spring 2022’s skin care trends. “Consumers get an idea from TikTok, and then do research,” she tells Bustle.

Despite this, Parcells notes that expert opinions are essential when it comes to choosing skin care that’s right for you. But experts have increasingly been turning to social media to share their intel with skin care-curious followers. “We’re seeing more true experts putting out valuable information on social media channels — now more than ever — and this will continue to rise,” Dr. Azadeh Shirazi, M.D., board-certified dermatologist at AziMD Skincare, tells Bustle, pointing to the influx of TikTok-savvy dermatologists (such as herself) sharing the science behind skin care ingredients to their accounts. “This is helpful for people who are not able to have an appointment with a dermatologist, or who might be considering a harmful viral skin care trend.” (Do-it-yourself hyaluronic acid fillers are a prime example of that.)

Consumers are gravitating towards skin care backed by science — thus, it’s no surprise that so many up-and-coming trends are rooted in research. Read on for the spring 2022 skin care trends experts believe will take over beauty shelves next season.

1. Slugging

Thanks to TikTok, slugging — the act of slathering a heavy-duty occlusive (like petroleum jelly) as the last step of one’s nighttime regimen — is more popular than ever, even though it’s been done for decades. “This locks in moisture and any other ingredients you’ve applied,” says Parcell of the trend that currently has over 168 million views on the platform. “Sealing the skin barrier with hydration and preventing water loss can help repair damaged, cracked, flaky skin.”

Before you grab your tub of Vaseline, however, Parcell says that using petroleum-based products all over the skin isn’t for everyone. “If done incorrectly, it could wreak serious havoc on your skin,” she says. If you’re prone to oiliness, breakouts, and/or have sensitive skin, Parcell suggests using creams rich in ceramides, jojoba oil, and/or squalane as alternatives, as they also replenish the skin barrier and keep water locked in without clogging the pores or leaving a greasy residue.

2. Cleansing Bars

Sustainability and plastic-free packaging will remain at the forefront of beauty next season — especially in the skin care realm. Dr. Snehal Amin, M.D., board-certified dermatologist and co-founder of MDCS Dermatology, points to the use of non-degradable chemicals and plastic as things of the past. “Sustainable skin care has taken the form of waterless products, which reduce carbon emissions by less transportation effort,” he says, pointing to more compostable packaging and plastic-free products. Oftentimes, you’ll see that in the form of cleansing bars.

Joanna Vargas, celebrity facialist, founder of Joanna Vargas Salons and Skin Care and author of Glow From Within, tells Bustle that cleansing bars are having a major moment. “The trend of sustainability and mindful packaging will bring cleansing bars into the forefront as the modern version of the traditional bar serves some great ingredients without the waste.”

3. Simplified Routines

Over-using beauty products and tools is a thing of the past, says Dr. Marisa Garshick, M.D., board-certified dermatologist at MDCS Dermatology. “The skin care boom led people to ‘abusing’ skin care, which disrupts our skin barrier and our natural microbiome,” she tells Bustle. “Now I see more people coming into my practice with reactions, or worsened skin conditions: The more exposure to unnecessary ingredients, the more chance of sensitization leading to rashes and breakouts down the line.” This is why people are minimizing their beauty routines, opting to use multipurpose products in lieu of a dozen different serums and creams.

“People are seeking products that provide multiple benefits,” Garshick says, pointing to sunscreens that offer antioxidant benefits and multifunctional serums that target multiple skin concerns as two key examples.

4. Niacinamide-Spiked Products

As people simplify their beauty routines, they will also be ensuring these more minimal regimens focus on protecting their skin barrier, says Garshick. Because of this, she foresees niacinamide as a must-know skin-nourishing superstar you’ll increasingly find in formulas. “This ingredient is being incorporated for its many different uses to help soothe skin, calm inflammation and redness, reduce hyperpigmentation, and support the skin barrier,” she tells Bustle. “This makes it a great option, especially for those with sensitive skin.” As your complexion braces for the transition between seasons, Garshick notes niacinamide’s anti-inflammatory prowess can help keep your skin calm and collected.

5. Cleansing Balms

Skin care aficionados know the power of a double cleanse for making sure pores are fully ready to soak up their routines. And, according to Garshick, many are reaching for cleansing balms to do the proper cleansing job. She says that these products work best as part of a two-step double cleanse to ensure makeup and sunscreen are completely removed, or used instead of a traditional cleanser. “These work particularly well on those with dry or sensitive skin,” she adds. A key perk? They cleanse without leaving the skin feeling dry or irritated, says Garshick. Some examples of new ones on the shelves include B.O.M Voyage by Wander Beauty and Drunk Elephant Slaai Makeup-Melting Butter Cleanser.

6. Neck & Jawline Care

This next season will also see a rise in treating the neck and jawline — which should come as no surprise, considering Bella Hadid-approved jaw-highlighting has been trending on TikTok.

“People have been spending so much time on Zoom seeing themselves on screen or looking down at their phones. With this, they’re noticing more skin laxity and fine lines around the neck,” Garshick tells Bustle. She’s seeing more neck creams specially formulated to target these concerns as well as in-office procedures — think laser resurfacing, microneedling, and radiofrequency. Also more popular than ever? Using gua sha to sculpt the neck and jawline (#guasha has over 873 million views on TikTok).

7. Cooling Skin Care

While temperatures may increase in the springtime, skin care products will do the opposite. “Cryotherapy has been popular in the salon for years, but as an at-home treatment it’s going to really be big this year,” Vargas tells Bustle, pointing to devices like her Magic Glow Wand. “Cryotherapy helps soothe inflammation and de-puff the skin, which never goes out of style.”

Shirazi concurs, adding that she’s seeing more cooling in beauty product applications as well (think metal tip applicators and cooling facial globes). “We’ll see a cooler way of dispensing and applying our skin care products,” she explains. “Cool temperatures cause the skin’s blood vessels to contract and temporarily shrinks pores, resulting in the skin looking firmer and more rejuvenated. It also helps reduce puffiness, particularly around the eyes in the morning.” Make some room in your fridge for these.

8. Body Retinol

According to Shirazi, springtime will also present an opportunity to expand skin care’s focus beyond the face. While body care has been rising in popularity over the past couple of years, she’s seeing a particular boom in body retinols — especially as people grow to treat the skin beneath their neck just like that on their face. “People are recognizing the importance of taking care of all of their skin, not just their facial skin, to maintain their skin health,” says Garshick. And, of course, retinol’s benefits still apply to your décolletage and limbs, so it works to smooth the skin and stimulate collagen while combatting dark spots.

9. Personalized Products

Vargas tells Bustle that conventional skin type “categories” are on their way out, and personalized skin care is set to take the stage come spring. “I think the traditional categories of oily, dry, and normal skin types is a bit dated,” she explains. “We know so much more about health now and many factors lead you to have the skin condition you see in the mirror.” Though regular facials and dermatologist appointments are your best bet for figuring out what your skin needs, you’ll also see more products formulated to target certain skin conditions versus types. Several beauty brands have adapted this outlook on skin care, such as Holifrog, and many more will likely follow suit.

Experts:

Dr. Azadeh Shirazi, M.D., board-certified dermatologist at AziMD Skincare

Dr. Alexis Parcells, M.D., a board-certified plastic surgeon and founder of SUNNIE and Parcells Plastic Surgery

Dr. Snehal Amin, M.D., board-certified dermatologist and co-founder of MDCS Dermatology

Joanna Vargas, celebrity facialist, founder of Joanna Vargas Salons and Skin Care and author of Glow From Within

Dr. Marisa Garshick, M.D., board-certified dermatologist at MDCS Dermatology