11 Refillable Beauty Products To Make Your Routine More Sustainable

Most of us know about the waste produced by industries like food and fashion, but one that can be overlooked is the beauty industry. A lot of the traditional packaging holding your favourite lotions, creams, and serums is difficult to recycle, resulting in a hell of a lot of waste. But thankfully, brands are taking it upon themselves to make a change for the better. Here's a few beauty brands that offer refillable products, available in the UK.

As Refinery29 reports, it is estimated that 12 billion tonnes of beauty packaging will be in landfill by 2050. In fact, around 30 to 40 percent of current landfill waste is down to cosmetics packaging, notes Women's Health. While some brands are going down the commendable zero packaging route, others are introducing refill pouches and pods. So not only do you usually get a discount on your regular products, but you'll also help less waste end up where it shouldn't.

Right now, it's common for a select few products to be refillable. But the more you support these efforts, the more brands will realise that this is the way forward. Smaller, indie UK brands such as Wild Deodorant and Kan Kan are beginning to really make noise, while others (that are still available in the UK) such as Kjaer Weis are long-standing pioneers of the refillable movement.

Whichever way you choose to go, there's plenty of sustainably-minded beauty names to know about.