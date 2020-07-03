Beauty
Morphe Just Collaborated With 'Dance Moms' Star Maddie Ziegler On A Vibrant Range
Plus, six other beauty products out this week.
This week, the collection that has everyone talking is Maddie Ziegler x Morphe, which marks another exciting collaboration for the brand, having recently partnered with Coca Col. You may remember Maddie from reality TV show Dance Moms, or as the dancer in Sia's "Chandelier" music video, but the star is all grown up now, and ready to showcase her love for bright, vibrant makeup. As well as the palette from this collection, I've selected seven new beauty products to invest in this coming week.
These include some seriously summery buys that will put a smile on your face despite not being able to jet off to a far-flung beach destination just yet. Aesop's new citrusy body wash and Beauty Pie's latest mandarin-based fragrance, for example, will bring summer vibes direct to your shower and beyond. Then there's Ameliorate's illuminating version of their bestselling Transforming Body Lotion, which will have your limbs feeling smooth and looking radiant for picnics in the park all summer long.
Along with launches from Indeed Labs, Wishful (owned by Huda Beauty), and Boots favourite Soap & Glory, here are the seven new beauty products I recommend trying out from this coming week:
Aesop hands down does the best luxe body washes out there, and their Geranium Leaf Body Cleanser is a particular fave of mine. I was therefore especially pumped to learn about the upcoming release of their new Citrus Melange-scented version, which is out July 6. It features hints of petitgrain, jasmine, lemon and grapefruit rind, and genuinely will make your shower instantly smell like summer.
Morphe are knocking it out the park with their recent collaborations, first with Coca Cola and now with 'Dance Moms' star Maddie Ziegler. The collection represents Ziegler's youth and adoration of makeup in its bright, vibrant colours, and packaging. The eyeshadow palette in particular is a winner.
After months of being in lockdown, our skin may feel like it will need a serious boost before it's ready to be unleashed on the outside world again for summer. Enter the new scrub by Soap & Glory, which contains oats and coffee for the ultimate satisfying exfoliation and post-shower glow.
Beauty Pie are killing it atm, and they've started to make a name for themselves in fragrance, as well as skincare and makeup. Their latest scent uses hints of leafy mandarin, black tea, freesia, vetiver oil, and white cedar. The perfume comes in a full size 100ml bottle, as well as this 15ml travel size tube, which is perfect for trialling before you take the full plunge.
Those with dry skin will be familiar with Ameliorate, the brand that aims to target bumpy 'chicken skin' many of us suffer with. Their latest development is an illuminating version of their bestselling body lotion, so this summer you can have smooth skin with a natural glow as an added extra.
After reading Caroline Hirons' skincare book, I realised I needed a hydrating mist spray to use in my morning routine (she's a fan). Luckily, this guy popped up in my inbox just in time. This hardworking spray boosts the skin's hydration levels and bouncy appearance with a combination of low and high molecular weight hyaluronic acid.
After releasing her first product in the Wishful line (a scrub), Huda Beauty's Huda Kattan knew it was time for a does-all, multi-tasking cleansing balm. It has an oil-to-milk formula, and promises to remove makeup with ease while leaving skin hydrated and never stripped.