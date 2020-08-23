Beauty boxes are a great idea for so many reasons. They act as brilliant monthly pick-me-ups, as well as good ideas for presents. Subscription boxes are also the perfect way to trial new brands or types of products you've been wanting to for a while, without having to commit to forking out for fully-sized products. Speaking of size, most products in boxes are also travel-friendly, meaning they're great collectables for summer holidays or weekend trips away. And these cruelty-free, sustainable beauty boxes prove you can still enjoy a subscription that has a less detrimental impact on the environment.

From vegan and cruelty-free products to plastic-free packaging, these boxes are ideal if sustainability is at the forefront of your mind when you go shopping. In fact, the latest brand to debut their beauty box is Lush, who have been known for their dedication to re-usable, recyclable packaging pretty much from day dot. Their new Lush Kitchen subscription even features boxes with exclusive, never-before-seen products, which makes it worth a look on its own.

Along with the new Lush offering, here are six other beauty boxes that are sustainable, meaning you can enjoy all the beauty world has to offer without worrying about the impact on the planet.