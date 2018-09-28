Zig-A-Zig-Ah Your Way To Best Dressed With These '90s Pop Star Halloween Costumes

Costume ideas are literally endless for the spookiest time of year. Classic looks like vampires, witches, mummies etc, never go out of fashion. However, what about those of us who are just old enough to remember the '90s and 100% old enough to laugh at those looks, especially the pop star ones. Who said Halloween had to be scary? Who says you need to be howling in fear, why can't you be howling laughing?There are endless funny 90's pop band Halloween costume ideas, that are not only jokes but also incredibly Instagramable. Because like the ancient proverb says, "if you did an amazing lewk and didn't Instagram it, did it ever even happen?".

While we may not be meeting up for big Halloween bashes in person this year, there’s nothing to stop you getting your glam on for a virtual fright night shindig. Even better, combine Halloween with a ‘90s karaoke night and belt out all the classics in costume from the comfort of your own front room.

Westlife

If you want to live your best life and fly without wings, then you should seriously get your white on. Yes, you will have to be extra careful with your glass of red wine hey, you will look lit AF so who cares. Special props if you can find four pals to get in on the action (socially distanced, of course!)

B*Witched

Double up on denim because lord knows those gals were ahead of their time with their love for double denim. You might not even have to pop to the shops, you could very well have this stuff in your wardrobe already.

Spice Girls

Alan Davidson/Shutterstock

Yes, looks to make you zig-a-zag-aaaaaah. Which Spice Girl were you growing up? I was always baby because, well, I am blonde. Whichever flavour spice you are, you will stand out on Zoom in any one of these hot lewks.

Aqua

Are you a Barbie Girl or more of a Ken? TBH I don't know how I would even answer that question because real talk, it depends on the mood, am I right? One thing for sure though is like, OMG the clothes for '90s Barbie Girl are too lit to handle. Live your best life

Aqua, "Barbie Girl" (C) 1997 Universal Music (Denmark) A/S

Britney Spears

Are headset Zoom mikes a thing? If anyone knows, surely it’s Britney. Either way you’ll be needing two scrunchies and a heck of a lot of back combing to make this look seem totes bed-head-natural.

Oasis

Which Gallagher do you want to be? Shock your Oasis fan friends with some sick '90s threads and a luxurious monobrow.

Shania Twain

Shania was surely predicting the horrorshow that is 2020 when she said “that don’t impress me much.” So grab your leopard-print everything and pay tribute to the queen of being absolutely underwhelmed this Halloween.