Let's be honest: the chances of any of us flying abroad to a far-flung, sun-soaked destination this summer are slim to none. If you rely on a summer holiday every year for that boost of Vitamin D and time to destress, it may be a tough reality to be facing. But fear not, as there are ways to make you feel summery without actually stepping foot onto white sands (sob). It may not be a patch on the real thing, but this year there's been an influx of perfumes that smell like summer holidays to take you as close to the real thing as you can get RN.

In my humble opinion, there are two types of fragrances that are most associated with summer. One is a classic, zesty citrus, which will have you dreaming of lemon trees, mojitos, and fresh, juicy fruit. The other is that holiday smell of sun cream, coconuts, and beaches.

If you favour the first type of scent brands like Jo Malone London and Bulgari have some glorious new options. And as for the second, you won't be able to resist fragrances like NIVEA or Sol de Janeiro's — they're like summer holidays in a bottle.

Take a look at my top 7 picks for 2020, and let's pray those summer holidays will be back and better than ever come 2021.

