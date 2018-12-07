8 Chic Holiday Makeup Looks You Can Actually Do Yourself

You're working on your gift list and and prepping your holiday meals, which means it's also time to focus on looking your cutest for all the upcoming festivities. To juxtapose the inarguable hideousness of your ugly Christmas sweater, pair it with an easy holiday makeup look that goes easy on technique and high on glam.

While you may already be shivering in anticipation of frosty temperatures and layers upon layers, winter beauty does have its perks. Those hot days when your makeup melted off your face? Gone. A whole world of festive glitter and holiday sparkles? At your fingertips.

Holiday makeup isn't without intimidation, however. If you've ever scrolled through any beauty influencer's Instagram feed, all the intricate candy cane, gingerbread, and gumdrop inspired eye looks may have discouraged you from glamming up for the season. But luckily, you don't have to paint your eyelids to look like Starbucks' latest holiday cup or transform your lips into a moving candy cane — these easy makeup styles will have you embracing the season without the stress.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. Soft Glam

Soft glam is still a major trend this winter, and just because glitter seems to be everywhere during the holidays doesn't mean you can't go for a more neutral look. As YouTuber MakeupShayla mentions in her video, the style is common among celebrity makeup artists like Patrick Ta and Ariel Tejada and isn't so trendy that you'll look back next holiday season with a "yikes."

For her look, Shayla has a few key tricks. First, she combines a matte and dewy foundation to create a complexion that looks more hydrated than a traditional all matte base. To make her eye stand out, she applies bronze copper eyeliner to her bottom waterline.

2. Berry Lip

The holiday season doesn't have to be all about the eyes. YouTuber Allie Glines pairs a soft, neutral eye and loads of lashes with a bold berry lip. Her look moves away from standard glittery lids and bright red pouts for something that's unique but still festive.

To keep the look cohesive and neutral, Glines uses the same palette on her eyes that she used to sculpt her face. Instead of dark eyeliner, she goes for a brown shade to keep the makeup soft. For the statement lip, she chooses not just a berry tone but also a metallic finish to add some festive flair.

3. Glittery Sugarplum

YouTuber Nyma Tang brings glitter to this party with this sugarplum look of purple shades. The deep violet color paired with a glitter finish adds both romance and glamour to this holiday look.

To create it, Tang uses purple cream shadow on the base of her lid, which allows the silver glitter she applies on top to adhere better. She finishes off the look with a simple, neutral lip to complement the show-stopping sparkles.

4. Snowy Silver

NikkieTutorials' looks are often for more advanced makeup lovers, but this silvery holiday look embraces the classic festive hue in a way that's achievable for anyone.

To get the glowing holiday makeup, Nikkie combines a silver lid with a smoky outer corner and crease, explaining that making circular motions with your brush will give you the best blend. For the glittery lid, she first applies cream shadow with her finger before going in with a brush to get the exact shape she wants. She adds glitter eyeshadow on top for even more impact.

5. Simple Eyes

YouTuber Allana Davison's red lip and bronzy eye are ideal for those seeking to get ready quickly with a simple tutorial. Not only does she use the same products on both her complexion and eyes, but the lip is actually just a balm, so no matter what your makeup skill level, you can achieve her look.

To get it, Davison takes a fluffy brush and the powder bronzer she used on her complexion and applies it as her all-over lid and crease color. Then, with her same face highlighter, she adds shimmer to her inner corner. To finish the look, she uses her finger to apply a shimmer lid topper all over her eye, and then applies mascara. And that red lip? Just a balm.

6. Monochromatic Cranberry

Celebrity makeup artist Hung Vanngo launched a YouTube channel this year and has been dropping gems for months now. While this look isn't officially for the holidays, the deep crimson lip and cranberry eyes are nonetheless a fun and vampy take on festive.

To get the look, Vanngo creates a smoky cranberry-hued lashline using eyeliner and smudges it out with a pencil brush. Next, he goes in with a combination of pink and burgundy shades in shimmer finishes that give the eyes a festive feel. Finally, he finishes the makeup with a deep lip.

7. Glitter Eyeliner

e.l.f.'s global artist Anna Bynum creates a simple but sparkling makeup using the brand's cult classic Liquid Glitter Eyeshadows. For the look, Bynum uses just two colors and is done in mere minutes making this sparkling eye makeup perfect for those who need something festive fast.

To create the glitter eyeliner, Bynum first applies an eye primer to cancel any blueness or redness on the lid and to help the liner adhere. Then, she takes a small angled brush to apply Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow in Bling Bling to the inner corners, and Black Magic to the outer corners, for depth.

8. Mauve & Gold

YouTuber Taylor Anise put her own spin on a monochromatic mauve look, adding gold over her lid that's a small nod to the color's popularity for the holiday season. Continuing with the mauve tones, she also adds a purple liquid eyeliner and a mauve matte lip that completes this festive spin on monochrome.