The ’90s blowout is iconic. Known for its fluffy volume and silky smooth feel, the hairstyle has had some serious staying power. “A ’90s blowout is a voluminous blowout that frames the face,” TRESemmé global stylist Justine Marjan tells Bustle. “[It also] has a bounce that lasts all day.”

Like many ’90s and early aughts beauty trends, this blowout is making waves on TikTok and creeping back into everyone’s consciousness as nostalgia seems to be hitting extra hard lately.

“Trends are always cyclical and we’re seeing ’90s and 2000s trends resurge in fashion, so of course, that would extend to hairstyles,” says Marjan. “With so many new styling products and tools, getting the look is even more achievable these days than ever before. It also makes hair look super shiny and healthy, which is always in style.”

“For better or worse, fashion always tends to repeat itself, often with new-age tweaks,” adds Teddy Kaminski, an Alterna Haircare Creative Team Member. “With the return of ’90s trends including looser and oversized outfits, it only makes sense that the big bombshell blowouts make their comeback — and I am totally here for it.”

One of the best things about a ’90s blowout, Kaminski continues, is that it can be achieved on any hair texture; it’s just a matter of choosing the right products for your hair type. Finer and thinner hair will often require products that provide body and hold, while people with natural curly hair may want to finish off with a flat iron.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images It’s a pretty simple hairstyle to create at home once you get the hang of it. Follow Marjan and Kaminski’s tips below to get the supermodel hair of your dreams. We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

“Rough Dry” Your Hair InfinitiPro by Conair SmoothWrap Hair Dryer Ulta $59.99 See On Ulta To start creating lift, Kaminski recommends using your hair dryer while working your fingers through your mane for a “rough dry.” Be gentle (you don’t want to inadvertently damage your hair), and make sure it’s 80 percent dry before styling. Marjan adds that if you have naturally curly hair, you’ll want to use a smoothing product like TRESemmés’s One Step Smooth Cream from the mid-length to the end while your spirals are still damp.

Create Soft Bends GHD Size Three Ceramic Vented Radial Brush Saks Fifth Avenue $40 See On Saks Fifth Avenue After rough-drying, Kaminski recommends dividing your hair into sections: the top, sides, and the back. Then you’ll use your hair dryer and a round brush to smooth your locks and create a bend for each section. Use a clip to pin each section into a barrel curl (one that’s curled backed and away from the face) while it’s cooling off.

Use Hot Rollers T3 Volumizing Hot Rollers Luxe Set Ulta $129 See On Ulta Want a deeper bend? Hot Rollers are back and Marjan says they’re great for adding supermodel volume. Once you’re done with your dryer, she says to first wrap a section of hair around a velcro roller in an outward direction and then pin it until your strands cool down. Keep them in for at least 20 minutes before taking them out.

Add Shine Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Professional Styling Rapid Repair Spray Ulta $32 See On Ulta Who doesn’t want shiny hair? To give your ’90s blowout a glossy finish, Kaminski suggests adding a shine spray. Next, comb through your hair with your fingers or a wide-tooth comb. The Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Professional Styling Repair Spray not only boosts shine, but also helps treat damage and keeps strands healthy.