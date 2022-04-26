The ’90s blowout is iconic. Known for its fluffy volume and silky smooth feel, the hairstyle has had some serious staying power. “A ’90s blowout is a voluminous blowout that frames the face,” TRESemmé global stylist Justine Marjan tells Bustle. “[It also] has a bounce that lasts all day.”
Like many ’90s and early aughts beauty trends, this blowout is making waves on TikTok and creeping back into everyone’s consciousness as nostalgia seems to be hitting extra hard lately.
“Trends are always cyclical and we’re seeing ’90s and 2000s trends resurge in fashion, so of course, that would extend to hairstyles,” says Marjan. “With so many new styling products and tools, getting the look is even more achievable these days than ever before. It also makes hair look super shiny and healthy, which is always in style.”
“For better or worse, fashion always tends to repeat itself, often with new-age tweaks,” adds Teddy Kaminski, an Alterna Haircare Creative Team Member. “With the return of ’90s trends including looser and oversized outfits, it only makes sense that the big bombshell blowouts make their comeback — and I am totally here for it.”
One of the best things about a ’90s blowout, Kaminski continues, is that it can be achieved on any hair texture; it’s just a matter of choosing the right products for your hair type. Finer and thinner hair will often require products that provide body and hold, while people with natural curly hair may want to finish off with a flat iron.