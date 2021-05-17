6 ‘90s Dad Fashion Trends Everyone Is Wearing This Summer

When it comes to ‘90s trends, it’s time to admit: some of the best ones came from your dad’s wardrobe. Though you might have cringed at the time, you’ve begun to come around and recognize their greatness. And it’s not just you; all of your friends are gravitating towards the same looks as you are. And scrolling through Instagram? You’ll likely see everyone from Bella Hadid to Kendall Jenner rocking fashion inspired by fathers. As for which ‘90s Dad fashion trends are back, consider everything from dad sneakers to sweater vests to khakis.

But not to worry: The ‘90s Dad trends are styled quite differently than your father’s everyday uniform. Take your sweater vest and style it with skinny jeans or a mini dress, tuck a buttoned-up oxford shirt into a flowing midi skirt, or wear those baggy jeans with a slightly cropped puff-sleeve blouse? Well, those are game-changers.

From dad hats to khaki pants and everything in between, find the top 6 dad fashion trends of the ‘90s that are coming for your wardrobe this summer. Your father will be so impressed.

Sweater Vests Cashmere Mix Knit Sweater Vest in Flame Scarlet Ganni $325 Buy now Yes, the nerdy looks that your dad wore in the ‘90s are back again. This time, pair them with decidedly dad-less favorites to balance the look out, like skinny jeans, cutoff shorts, or mini skirts.

Khakis Draper Pant in Khaki Xirena $157 Buy now In lieu of jeans this season, consider slipping into a pair of khaki pants. Yes, the extra-crisp ‘90s dad staple might not be what you once considered “cool,” but styled with a crop top, it’s more on trend than ever.

Dad Sneakers Adidas A.r.trainer Sneakers adidas $113 $67.80 Buy now Dad sneakers have come and gone over the past few years, but they’re striking gold again this Summer, paired with everything from sundresses to mom jeans. The chunkier the sole, the better. And consider retro styles from the likes of Adidas, New Balance, Nike, Reebok, and more.

Button-Down Shirts Beverly Button-Down Shirt Angela Brito $460 Buy now There’s something so elegant about the borrowed-from-the-boys crisp button-down shirt. It can be worn tucked into a skirt for a party, or open and layered over a tank top and jean shorts for a morning coffee run.

Baggy Jeans Lanvin Jeans With Crease Lanvin $711 $497.70 Buy now Instead of a pair of tight skinnies or high-waisted straight legs, give yourself a little more room with a pair of baggy jeans this Summer. You might finally understand why your dad (still) gravitates towards the style.