Whether you’re a casual or corporate dresser, there is a '90s trend back for Spring 2021 just for you. Max Mara went for a slouchy trouser silhouette, Jacquemus went slinky, and Miu Miu embraced the track pant look. From sporty outerwear to bralettes and blazers, the ‘90s are surely back and bolder than ever.

And with our whole culture leaning toward fashion finds from decades past, it makes sense that Spring 2021 trends would be nostalgic, right? '90s hairstyles, streetwear brands, and bra trends are back with a vengeance, so why wouldn't Spring fashion follow suit? Runways from Celine to Preen, Chloé to Christian Siriano, have all embraced different facets of the decade and are bringing the ‘90s around for another spin. Sure, most of you experienced it the first time around but, admit it, there are plenty of trends from your youth that you’re happy to try one more time.

Ahead, find the top 7 trends from the 1990s that you’re about to see absolutely everywhere. And whether you’re due for a splurge or want to update your look on a budget, there’s something for you to shop in all corners of the sartorial spectrum.

So, what are you waiting for? Check out all the biggest '90s trends here.

Patchwork

Can’t decide on a single pattern? Go for patchwork. In the ‘90s, it was the romantic touch that still had a little bit of a grunge appeal and today, it serves the same sartorial purpose.

Slouchy Trousers

For an easy silhouette that's still tailored, consider a pair of slouchy trousers. They’re suit-friendly while also giving a slightly more casual appeal, easily paired with button-downs and T-shirts alike.

Sports Bras

Sporty trends can’t help but bring up that nostalgic air from the ‘90s, and sports bras are no exception to the rule. Layer one under an equally athletic-inspired hoodie, or try a contrasting midi skirt and cardigan.

Vests

For a transitional look, consider the ‘90s vest as a waistcoat, denim jacket, or sleeveless blazer. It allows you to show off your statement sleeves to the best of your ability while still layering up.

Slinky Silhouettes

The ‘90s were all about the slinky silhouette. From silk camisoles to velvet slip dresses, everything had a slight boudoir feel. For morning, noon, or night, it’s a silhouette worth trying. And it’s back big-time for Spring 2021.

Track Pants

Another athletic-inspired look from the ‘90s that’s back for Spring is track pants. In bright red, yellow, or classic black and white, it’s the loose and easy fit that will make them a wardrobe favorite next season.

Bralettes Under Blazers

For a layering trend that has strong ties to the ‘90s, look no further than the bralette top paired with a blazer. The bra is a fun, surprising touch to the oversize menswear trend. Together, they create the perfect balance.