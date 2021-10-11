In September 2019, Justin Bieber proposed to then-girlfriend Hailey Baldwin with a giant, classic, ‘90s-inspired diamond engagement ring. It was simple yet head-turning and much like her ready-to-wear style, it was a total throwback to her childhood decade.

Bieber’s engagement ring was designed by New York City jeweler Solow & Co. and it boasts a single oval-cut diamond that has been widely estimated to measure between six and eight carats.

Post-wedding, Hailey Bieber added two Tiffany wedding bands that now flank her engagement ring — one round and one V-shaped — but the single stone engagement ring takes the cake.

Bieber’s ring is one of the largest trends of the 1990s, which fits effortlessly with her wardrobe of activewear, slip dresses, and mom jeans from the decade. It’s a large ring, to be sure, but there’s something so minimalist about an engagement ring that holds nothing but a single stone.

While ovals were one of the more popular solitaire styles of the ’90s when it came to engagement rings, brides-to-be opted for standalone stones that ranged from emerald-cut to round, brilliant to pear.

Ahead, find the most beautiful ’90s solitaire engagement rings, inspired by Hailey Bieber’s sparkler.

’90s Engagement Ring Trend Oval-Cut Diamond Engagement Ring In Platinum (Price Upon Request) Tiffany & Co. See on Tiffany & Co. Channel Bieber’s exact style with an oval-cut solitaire diamond set on a clean shank.

’90s Engagement Ring Trend The Tea (Price Upon Request) Eva Fehren See on Eva Fehren Keep it classic with a marquise cut diamond set on a clean shank for the most minimalist of them all.

’90s Engagement Ring Trend Heart-Shaped Cocktail Ring Alison Lou $1,485 See on Alison Lou Go sweet with a heart-shaped stone, set with an enamel bezel for added pop.

’90s Engagement Ring Trend Bespoke East-West Emerald Cut Diamond Ring (Price Upon Request) Jemma Wynne See on Jemma Wynne Add a little more bang with a chunkier bezel set, even if you’re only looking for a solitaire design.

’90s Engagement Ring Trend Ila Rose Cut Marquise Diamond Pietro Ring Twist $1,995 See on Twist This ring is not only made of sustainable and recycled materials, but it also has a head-turning off-set shape.

’90s Engagement Ring Trend Bea Bongiasca Baby Vine Tendril Enamel, Gold, and Crystal Ring Net-a-Porter $675 See on Net-a-Porter Add a pop of color with a twisted enamel shank.

’90s Engagement Ring Trend Tura Sugden Pear Rose Cut White Diamond Solitaire Twist $4,200 See on Twist Add a bit of ’00s to your ’90s ring by opting for a pear-shaped stone.