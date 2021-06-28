Hailey Bieber’s street style looks are as memorable as they come. The actress and model wows in every look she wears, whether she is twirling on the red carpet with husband Justin Bieber or grabbing a smoothie after gym class with best friend Kendall Jenner. And the moment she steps out in something new, fans are clamoring to copy the look. If Bieber wears something once, it’s a sure bet that the look will instantly dominate your Instagram feed and momentarily sell out everywhere.

Bieber is the queen of activewear, wearing sports bras, bodysuits, and track pants with ease, whether she’s headed to the gym or lunch with her best girlfriends. From New York to Los Angeles, Paris, and London, her off-duty wardrobe is always comfortable, always on-trend.

But though activewear is her forte, no one wears a black tie gown quite like Bieber either. From her exposed thong Alexander Wang stunner at the Met Gala to her naked dress in Cannes, she’s tried all the trends and we can’t get enough.

Whether you’re looking for your next date night look, searching for something to wear to a party, or simply want to elevate your everyday leggings uniform, let Hailey Bieber be your muse. Scroll for her most memorable outfits ahead, and check back for updates.

1 May 2017: Met Gala Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images For the “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between” Met Gala in New York City in 2017, Bieber went for a tiered skirt and bustier top, designed by Carolina Herrera.

2 August 2018: New York City James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images In August 2018, Hailey and Justin went out for a walk in NYC, Hailey choosing a floral dress to balance Justin’s chosen sportswear look.

3 July 2018: New York City Alessio Botticelli/GC Images/Getty Images For a stroll around Dumbo in New York City, Bieber went for an elevated activewear look with a T by Alexander Wang matching white sports bra and leather shorts that she topped with an oversized hoodie.

4 May 2018: Cannes Film Festival George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images Bieber attended the Cannes Film Festival in 2018 wearing an allover embellished naked gown from Roberto Cavalli that matched her pink-tipped top-knot hair.

5 May 2018: Met Gala Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For the “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination” Met Gala in 2018, Bieber went ethereal, slipping into a light blue off-the-shoulder gown with an up-to-there slit that gave off total Cinderella vibes.

6 February 2018: New York City Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images During New York Fashion Week, Bieber was spotted in Soho in an all-red look from Adidas, complete with a bodysuit, track pants, and long puffer — that all matched her cherry-colored lips.

7 February 2018: Los Angeles BG002/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images For a total ‘90s look, Bieber topped a pair of straight-leg light wash jeans and white tee with a bright green leather duster coat for a walk around Los Angeles.

8 June 2019: Saint Laurent Mens Summer 2020 Show Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the Saint Laurent Menswear Show in June 2019, Bieber wore a sequin dress by the designer that boasted bright red and white stripes and a plunging, black-trimmed neckline.

9 May 2019: Met Gala Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Bieber turned heads at the “Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion” Met Gala in 2019, wearing a pale pink Alexander Wang gown that exposed so much of her back that the dress had a built-in visible thong in the back.

10 June 2021: Paris Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images Spotted in Paris, Bieber chose a camel-colored dress from LaQuan Smith with a crossed halter neckline and cut-out torso, all balanced out by the more conservative mid-calf pencil shape.