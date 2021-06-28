Hailey Bieber’s street style looks are as memorable as they come. The actress and model wows in every look she wears, whether she is twirling on the red carpet with husband Justin Bieber or grabbing a smoothie after gym class with best friend Kendall Jenner. And the moment she steps out in something new, fans are clamoring to copy the look. If Bieber wears something once, it’s a sure bet that the look will instantly dominate your Instagram feed and momentarily sell out everywhere.
Bieber is the queen of activewear, wearing sports bras, bodysuits, and track pants with ease, whether she’s headed to the gym or lunch with her best girlfriends. From New York to Los Angeles, Paris, and London, her off-duty wardrobe is always comfortable, always on-trend.
But though activewear is her forte, no one wears a black tie gown quite like Bieber either. From her exposed thong Alexander Wang stunner at the Met Gala to her naked dress in Cannes, she’s tried all the trends and we can’t get enough.
Whether you’re looking for your next date night look, searching for something to wear to a party, or simply want to elevate your everyday leggings uniform, let Hailey Bieber be your muse. Scroll for her most memorable outfits ahead, and check back for updates.