Fashion Month is in full swing and though it looks very different than it has in years past, designers are still churning out the looks that you’re about to see absolutely everywhere. This season, it’s largely about the 1990s, especially when it comes to casual cool looks that are effortless and comfortable, with an air of grunge. Read on for the '90s trends spotted at Fashion Week this Fall 2021 season.

This time around, ‘90s trends are coming into their own with a bit of a tailored appeal. Clogs are back, though styled with blazers and midi skirts, they have taken on a more dressed-up vibe. All denim everything is returning with a vengeance, as is the art of layering on sweater vests for a bit of a mixed media look.

Designers from Victor Glemaud to Collina Strada have embraced some of the best trends of the retro decade — and it’s time you did as well. Ahead, find the top ‘90s trends from the Fall 2021 shows and shop them right now.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Clogs

Victor Glemaud

Though they originated in the ‘70s, clogs experienced a major resurgence in the ‘90s and they are — you guessed it — back in style once again. Designers like Veronica Beard and Victor Glemaud are embracing the trend this Fashion Week and there are sure to be more that follow suit.

Sweater Vests

Jason Wu Fall 2021 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A vestige of the late 1980s, the ‘90s were rife with sweater vests, perhaps made only more popular by style icon Princess Diana. They can be layered over dresses, under jackets, and mixed with skirts and jeans alike. PH5, Jason Wu, and more have championed the trend for Fall 2021.

All Denim Everything

Courtesy of Victoria Beckham

Every season brings with it a different take on denim and, this Fall, designers are embracing denim everything. Though jeans change shape, they have existed through nearly every notable fashion decade, but the '90s iteration shows up in boots, dresses, shirts and more. They're back on the radar today thanks to Victoria Beckham, Victor Li, and many more.

Crushed Velvet

Batsheva

Not just any kind of velvet, but crushed velvet has been a rising trend with the Fall 2021 shows this month. Especially in colorful hues, it’s a texture one might most attribute to the late-‘90s and early-aughts. This seasonm it’s lending it’s vibe to tailored dresses from Batsheva, collared coats from Collina Strada, and so much more.

Grunge

Courtesy of Rentrayage

Grunge was a huge part of the 1990s and, while it’s back again from designers like Rosetta Getty and Staud, it’s slightly more romantic this time around. Think: maxi dresses, layered slips, and tailored silhouettes in mixed media and plaid patterns.