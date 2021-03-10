After a dramatic week in the world of entertainment, viewers were treated to some light relief from singing legend and Oscar-winning actor Lady Gaga on Tuesday evening (March 9). Gaga shared a photo of herself and Adam Driver on the set of their new film House of Gucci, captioning the image “Signore e Signora Gucci.” Unsurprisingly, fans went wild over the shot of Gaga and Driver posing against a snowy backdrop in some truly breathtaking ’80s ski attire. But the breakthrough star of tis post is undeniably Driver’s cable knit jumper. The chunky polo neck is hitting all the hygge sweet spots that we’ve been loving during lockdown winter and now we went a version of our own.

Luckily, high street brands do not disappoint on the cable knit jumper front. ASOS, White Stuff, TK, and TK all have some affordable dupes of Driver’s high-fashion look that you can cosy up in while we wait for spring to finally arrive. You’ll find a few of the best options below.

And if Gaga’s photo has whet your appetite for more House of Gucci updates, here are the key details so far: The film will also star Jared Leto and Al Pacino and is set to hit cinemas sometime in November this year. It will follow the true story of Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Gucci heir Maurizio Gucci, who was convicted in 1998 was orchestrating the assassination of her ex-husband Gucci heir Maurizio Gucci after discovering his affair.

Get ready for a seriously thrilling storyline with the fashion to match.