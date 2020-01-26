Adam Driver may play some intense characters on film, but he assured viewers during his Jan. 25 Saturday Night Live hosting gig that he's actually super chill. During Adam Driver's 2020 SNL monologue, the Marriage Story star strode around stage, casually telling the studio audience facts about his life, interspersed with some uptight comments which revealed that he was nothing but uptight. At one point, he explained that he hates red carpets because his smile was so unnerving. Toward the end of the monologue, Driver had taken to walking past the camera, giving weird little smiles that got progressively more bizarre. Twitter was obviously all over it.

More to come...