Just because you might have received (or given!) a tree’s worth of gifts this holiday season, doesn’t mean that you have to stop shopping now. In fact, some of the best discounts of the year fall immediately after the Christmas season. That's right, it's time to indulge in After Christmas sales.

Though they were traditionally organized in anticipation of a slow shopping month or two following the gift-giving season, it’s now turned into a time in which everyone gets a huge bulk of their holiday shopping done.

Sure, it’s great to be given some of your most-coveted items on Christmas morning, but there’s something even more excitement-inducing about getting all of those must-haves the day after, at up to 75% off. It's the perfect time to spend your gift cards, right?

Get ready to score big on everything from puffers to cashmere, Winter booties and Summer swimwear alike. Gap is offering up to 75% off, Shopbop is giving an additional 30% off sale, and more.

Start adding everything you love to your wishlist, because these sales are going to be epic. Happy Holidays!

1 Old Navy Lightweight Diamond-Quilted Nylon Puffer Jacket Old Navy Size XS-XXL $45 See on Old Navy Select Old Navy items will be discounted up to 75% off from December 25 to 31, with styles starting at $8.

2 Shopbop Cushnie Strapless Corset Top Shopbop Size 2-12 $248 See on Shopbop From December 26 to 28, take an additional 30% off sale items for up to 75% off total with the code BYE2020.

3 Nordstrom Superga Cotu Sneaker Nordstrom $65 See on Nordstrom Nordstrom is kicking off their half-yearly sale on December 24 online and December 26 in stores, with items like Kate Middleton's go-to Superga sneakers discounted up to 40% off.

4 Abacaxi Peacock Turtleneck Dress Abacaxi Size S-XL $285 See on Abacaxi Abacaxi is starting their promotion on Christmas Day, with 15% off for new customers and 10% off for returning customers, site-wide, until January 4.

5 Net-a-Porter Brock Collection Floral-Print Cotton-Blend Dress Net-a-Porter Size 0-16 $532 See on Net-a-Porter Though not an after-Christmas sale, per se, Net-a-Porter is offering their twice-yearly sale with discounts up to 70% off.

6 Vitamin A Moss Top and Carmen Bottom Vitamin A Size 4-14 $99 See on Vitamin A Vitamin A is offering up to 50% off select items, from the day after Christmas until January 3, no code needed.

7 Chelsea Paris Gigi Ankle Boot Chelsea Paris $495 See on Chelsea Paris Chelsea Paris is offering 25% off select styles from December 26 to January 4.

8 Nomasei Slalom Boots Nomasei $590 See on Nomasei After the New Year, Nomasei will be discounting select styles 30% off from January 6 to January 31.

9 Paper Project Nautical Stripe Crew Socks Paper Project $16 See on Paper Project Paper Project will be 25% off site-wide from December 26 to January 8.

10 Staud Demi Dress Staud Size XS-XL $450 See on Staud Staud is offering up to 75% off with new sale additions starting on December 26. From January 1 to 3, take an additional 25% off sale items with code NEWYEAR20.

11 Goop G.Label Antoniadis Puff-Sleeve Mariner Sweater Goop Size XS-XL $238 See on Goop Goop is offering a sale of up to 70% off everything from cashmere knits to summer dresses; classic jewelry and beauty products alike.

12 Adidas Ultraboost 20 Shoes Adidas $144 See on Adidas Now, through December 31, Adidas is slashing prices up to 50% off on your favorite sportswear must-haves.

13 Gap Upcycled Cropped Midweight Puffer Jacket Gap Size XS-XXL $118 See on Gap Starting on December 26, Gap is kicking off their “Great Gap Sale” with up to 75% off site-wide.

14 American Eagle and Aerie Aerie Offline OTT Fleece Jogger American Eagle Size XXS-XXL $30 See on American Eagle American Eagle and Aerie’s offerings will be up to 50% off until December 31