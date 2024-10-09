Alessandra Ambrosio’s latest look proves yet again why the model’s a staple on best-dressed lists. Over the weekend, the Victoria’s Secret angel wowed at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic, wearing a playful yet timeless polka dot ensemble. The Brazilian supermodel stepped out in a chic white minidress covered in bold black polka dots, proving that the retro-inspired print is as relevant and as stylish as ever.

Complete with a ruffled hemline that added an extra dash of whimsy, Ambrosio’s outfit, which she paired with a sleek hairstyle and minimal accessories, was a showstopper from every angle. Her choice of footwear, meanwhile — a pair of classic black strappy sandals — complemented the monochrome palette, ensuring that the playful dress could take center stage.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Alessandra’s Other Flirty Looks

Although the supermodel is better known for minimalist looks, she does occasionally opt for flirty patterns and details, like a pink trumpet dress she wore to the premiere of Marcello Mio at the Cannes Film Festival in May. The gown featured a black bow detail at the straps.

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

How To Get The Look

From high fashion to more accessible brands, there are plenty of options to shop if you’re looking to draw inspo from the model’s look. Whether you’re aiming for a minidress with ruffles, like hers, or looking for a more tailored version for everyday wear, polka dots instantly add a little personality to your look. Pair them with simple, understated accessories to let the pattern shine.