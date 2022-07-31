If there’s one pattern Kate Middleton’s loves, it’s polka dots. Most recently, the Duchess of Cambridge sported the print at Wimbledon in two outfits, both midi dresses by British designer Alessandra Rich. One was a ruffled piece in navy blue, the other was a pleated and belted azure dress in azure.

Middleton isn’t the only royal polka dot fan, Princess Diana was also pictured wearing the print on numerous occasions. In fact, Middleton has even used polka dots to pay tribute to her late mother-in-law. Remember the spotty Jenny Packham dress she wore to introduce Prince George to the world in 2013? Turns out Diana also donned a teal polka dot outfit when she presented Prince William to the public in 1982.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

In June, the duchess channelled Diana once again when she arrived at the Royal Ascot in a more-is-more floral fascinator paired with a delicate white and black polka dot dress. The ensemble was a nod to the dotted bodycon dress and matching hat that Princess Diana wore to Ascot in 1988.

Lucky for us, the Duchess’ favourite ‘fit is not restricted to luxury brands and can be also be spotted (sorry not sorry) in high street stores. Whether you want to pay your own tribute to Princess Di’s style or are simply smitten by the playful summer motif, here’s eight polka dot dresses to shop now.

