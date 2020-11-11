Alexander McQueen is releasing a new must-have accessory just in time for the holiday shopping season: the Tall Story Bag. Oversized, quilted, and available with a long and short handle option, the handbag debuted on the runway for Fall 2020 — and was an immediate hit among the fashion set. The bag is crafted from smooth calf leather and features studded metal handles. It’s now available both online as well as in store.

The launch comes on the heels of a new store opening on Greene Street in New York City, which will have any visitor fully immersed in the world of the design house. It is McQueen’s first-ever flagship in Soho, designed in collaboration with Creative Director Sarah Burton as well as architect Smijan Radic. The brand is calling it their “most important store opening after the London Old Bond Street flagship.”

Made nearly entirely from wood — oak and walnut — the design of the new Soho store is tranquil and calming, making the fashion the true focus. It seamlessly integrates McQueen mannequins into the design, making sure to remain true to the natural roots of the British fashion house. “The tension between the raw and the refined, the contemporary and the traditional that characterizes the house of Alexander McQueen is omnipresent,” the brand said in a statement.

The Alexander McQueen Tall Story & Story Shoulder Bag On Display At The Soho Store Courtesy of Pablo Enriquez for Alexander McQueen