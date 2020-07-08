Though it feels like it just started, Summer 2020 will soon give way to Fall, and the need for transitional dressing will arise as you switch from warm weather-ready clothes to cooler wares. Alexander McQueen's Pre-Fall 2020 collection, which just launched in stores and online, will help take the guesswork out of transitional dressing this Fall.

While it’s surely prepping your wardrobe for the colder months with chunky turtleneck knits, long silk gowns, and metallic tailored suiting, there are pieces from the collection that are still whimsical, romantic and breezy enough for summer activities. Consider the sheer floral mini dress, which feels like it was designed just for a midsummer date night. A flouncy burnt orange sleeveless dress is well-suited for any intimate, warm-weather parties on your daytime agenda. And even the medium-sized cross-body bags feel totally season-less.

The inspiration comes from British art nouveau, which the design house explains as “the restrained elegance of modernism: the sinuous iris, the proud thistle, and The Glasgow Rose.” The earth is represented in natural tones of red and orange and the rich metal ores through the use of metallics. Even the shapes of natural mineralogy are explored by way of sharp angles and head-turning silhouettes.

Shop the whole collection on Alexander McQueen to transition into the Fall season in style.

A belted sweater will be a staple in your wardrobe once the Fall season starts.

A romantic tiered ruffled dress will work will transition easily with the addition of a leather jacket on top.

The striking color palette is a nod to the collection's earthy inspiration, “the sinuous iris, the proud thistle, and The Glasgow Rose,” said the fashion house.